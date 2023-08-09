State Sen. Andrew Koenig would back conservative policy if elected Missouri Treasurer

With the addition of Sen. Andrew Koenig, R-Manchester, there are now three Republicans running to be Missouri’s Treasurer.

The candidates include House Budget Chair Cody Smith, R-Carthage, as well as current Treasurer Vivek Malek.

Koenig believes one way he would be different from Malek would be his desire to work closely with the legislature. He cited his experience in navigating bills through the occasionally contentious Missouri Senate as something that makes him stand out.

“Anybody can filibuster in the Senate, and I have proven to build consensus,” Koenig said.

Koenig was the latest guest on “Politically Speaking.” In addition to his bid for treasurer, here’s what else he talked about on the show.

How he manages to negotiate with Senators and achieve compromises on bills within the Senate.

The work he wants to do towards Empowerment Saving Accounts if elected treasurer.

How his advocacy regarding tax cuts related to how he would run the treasurer’s office

His thoughts on Gov. Mike Parson vetoing millions of dollars from the state budget. Unlike some of his colleagues, Koenig is not upset over the vetoes.

Why he believes state lawmakers should again attempt to make it harder to amend Missouri’s constitution.

His support of the continued legal delays over a proposed constitutional amendment seeking to enshrine abortion rights.

Whether he thinks much will get done in the legislative session next year.

Koenig was first elected to the Missouri House in 2008 and served four terms before winning election to the Senate in 2016.

Due to term limits, Koenig can no longer run for a position in either the House or Senate.