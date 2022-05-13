We Live Here Auténtico! | Kendall Martinez-Wright | Trans, Triumphant and Trying…

© 2022 St. Louis Public Radio
Published May 13, 2022 at 10:09 AM CDT
Kendall Martinez-Wright

When we advocate for one community, we uplift the voices of other communities.

Kendall Martinez-Wright is an Afro-Puerto Rican transgender woman advocating for transgender rights in the Missouri Legislature. Amidst nationwide transphobic legislation in 2021, Kendall ran a historic campaign for Missouri's Fifth District. She has a long career in advocacy, politics and legislative work. The campaign's website was admitted to the Library of Congress, as she became the first Afro-Puerto Rican transgender woman to run for Missouri’s House of Representatives.

In this episode you’ll discover:

  • What challenges Kendall faced around identity, “Am I being Latina enough?”
  • What drives her advocacy to bring a more just environment to the LGBTQIA+ community in Missouri
  • More about Kendall’s historic campaign, her interest in getting involved in politics and what drove her to end her quest for the capitol seat

You can find Kendall on Twitter at @KendallKaniMW

Alejandro Santiago Ortega
Alejandro Santiago Ortega is a foreign attorney and community advocate. He also volunteers for several organizations in the St. Louis region, looking to create meaningful change in the community. Alejandro is committed to improving the quality of life for all in the region.
Gabriela Ramirez-Arellano
Gabriela is the Executive Director at the Center for Emerging Technologies and Director of Entrepreneurship at CORTEX. With the BALSA Foundation she promotes social equity and prosperity.
