We Live Here Auténtico! | Gilberto Pinela | A Star Lighting the Way for More Representation, Opportunity, Communication and Access

Published October 22, 2022 at 9:36 AM CDT
Gilberto Pinela Cortex Innovation Community

Break the box and rebuild it if you have to! Trailblazing TV Star Gilberto Pinela never wanted to be the person that everybody wanted to come to as 'the resident Latina" or 'the media person'. He's all about giving the opportunity for new generations to come.

[WLHA 009]: We Live Here Auténtico! | Gilberto Pinela |
A Star Lighting the Way for More Representation, Opportunity, Communication and Access

What does living Auténtico mean to you, Gilberto?

Be your 150 percent self in every situation that you're in. When you walk into the room, let people know that you're there, but that you're there because you are being authentic to yourself. So that means that your confidence level is high. That means that not being cocky. Because that's a different story. But it means that you are present and you are legit.

Gilberto Pinela

About Gilberto
Gilberto Pinela has been investing and empowering the Latino community in St. Louis for many years. He is a trailblazer, creator, producer and talent in many bilingual programming and organizations in our region.

Gilberto started his career in the US in New York in the hospitality industry, but he always dreamed of being in front of the camera.

In this conversation, Gilberto shares his passion and commitment to St. Louis, the Latino community and for making room for new leadership.

Mentioned in this episode:
Hispanic Chamber
Puerto Rican Society
En Breve Television Show
Gilberto Pinela & Carmen Guynn Performance Video - Dancing with the St. Louis Stars 2022
Dancing with the St. Louis Stars

Connections:
Connect with Gilberto Pinela
LinkedIn
CORTEX

Thanks for listening in - what’s your story? We’d love to hear from you. Let us know what you love about We Live Here Auténtico and the stories of our community.

Or, maybe you are ready to share your own story - send us an email at info@autenticopodcast.com

Alejandro Santiago Ortega
Alejandro Santiago Ortega is a foreign attorney and community advocate. He also volunteers for several organizations in the St. Louis region, looking to create meaningful change in the community. Alejandro is committed to improving the quality of life for all in the region.
Gabriela Ramirez-Arellano
Before creating the We Live Here Auténtico Podcast, Gabriela worked as an educator, diplomat, community advocate, business counselor, restaurant owner, marathon runner, author, co-founder and small business owner.
Jade Harrell
Jade Harrell has been part of the programming team since October 2018 as an announcer on weeknights and weekends. She is now Director of On-Demand & Content Partnerships and a member of the Executive Leadership Team.
Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.