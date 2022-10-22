We Live Here Auténtico! | Gilberto Pinela | A Star Lighting the Way for More Representation, Opportunity, Communication and Access

[WLHA 009]: We Live Here Auténtico! | Gilberto Pinela |

Be your 150 percent self in every situation that you're in. When you walk into the room, let people know that you're there, but that you're there because you are being authentic to yourself. So that means that your confidence level is high. That means that not being cocky. Because that's a different story. But it means that you are present and you are legit.

Gilberto Pinela has been investing and empowering the Latino community in St. Louis for many years. He is a trailblazer, creator, producer and talent in many bilingual programming and organizations in our region.

Gilberto started his career in the US in New York in the hospitality industry, but he always dreamed of being in front of the camera.

In this conversation, Gilberto shares his passion and commitment to St. Louis, the Latino community and for making room for new leadership.

Hispanic Chamber

Puerto Rican Society

En Breve Television Show

Gilberto Pinela & Carmen Guynn Performance Video - Dancing with the St. Louis Stars 2022

Dancing with the St. Louis Stars

Connect with Gilberto Pinela

LinkedIn

CORTEX

