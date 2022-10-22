We Live Here Auténtico! | Gilberto Pinela | A Star Lighting the Way for More Representation, Opportunity, Communication and Access
Break the box and rebuild it if you have to! Trailblazing TV Star Gilberto Pinela never wanted to be the person that everybody wanted to come to as 'the resident Latina" or 'the media person'. He's all about giving the opportunity for new generations to come.
What does living Auténtico mean to you, Gilberto?
Be your 150 percent self in every situation that you're in. When you walk into the room, let people know that you're there, but that you're there because you are being authentic to yourself. So that means that your confidence level is high. That means that not being cocky. Because that's a different story. But it means that you are present and you are legit.
About Gilberto
Gilberto Pinela has been investing and empowering the Latino community in St. Louis for many years. He is a trailblazer, creator, producer and talent in many bilingual programming and organizations in our region.
Gilberto started his career in the US in New York in the hospitality industry, but he always dreamed of being in front of the camera.
In this conversation, Gilberto shares his passion and commitment to St. Louis, the Latino community and for making room for new leadership.
Mentioned in this episode:
Hispanic Chamber
Puerto Rican Society
En Breve Television Show
Gilberto Pinela & Carmen Guynn Performance Video - Dancing with the St. Louis Stars 2022
Dancing with the St. Louis Stars
Connections:
