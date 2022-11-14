[WLHA 010]: We Live Here Auténtico! | Suzanne Sierra| The Consummate Connector, Storyteller, Collaborator

Today’s guest, Suzanne Sierra is the consummate connector, storyteller and collaborator. Her evolving career path and search for purpose led her to the St. Louis Mosaic Project. She is Senior Program Manager and leads key programs with major stakeholders including corporations, universities, ethnic communities and multicultural innovation initiatives. Through her work, Suzanne goes all-out to promote regional prosperity and to transform St. Louis into the fastest growing metropolitan area for immigrants by the year 2025.

Suzanne’s personal immigration story fuels her passion to create change. She is the proud daughter of immigrants from Colombia, South America, and she is bilingual. Her parents moved to the U.S. so her father could practice medicine. Her dad landed a job at a clinic in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where Suzanne and her siblings were born. Soon after, they moved to La Crosse, Wisconsin, a small town on the western edge of the state bordering Minnesota.

Her story is one that reveals an identity crisis. She grew up in what she likes to call a “lily white” community where she was immediately pegged as different. Though it pains her to share today, she was embarrassed of her parents as kids would make fun of their heavy accent. There was a meanness that prompted her not to speak Spanish, ironically her first language. When traveling to Columbia each year for the holidays, she felt out of place and self-conscious about speaking Spanish. She was the “gringa” and found it difficult to find where she fit in.

She can answer that much better now. She’d been through enough indiscreet interrogations leading with, “What are you?” then devolving to indiscriminate guessing games of calling out ethnicities in random succession, “Are you Hawaiian? Are you Asian? Mulatto?”.

Through an in-depth journey of personal discovery, growth and learning to understanding her identity, Suzanne began to evolve and experience new things. “Saint Louis and the work that I do here has really brought me back to my roots in a way that I'm so happy with”, she beams.

Suzanne brings compassion and empathy to her work in the community because she has the lived experience of being and feeling “other”. She understands the immigrant story and brings her experiences, language and knowledge to the table.

As the Hispanic community continues to grow in St. Louis and across the nation, Hispanic Marketing has changed from the early 90s when she first started. She says marketing to Hispanics is a little bit complicated because not everybody speaks Spanish and there are all kinds of Spanish, so there's still a lot of educating to do.

There are 21 different countries that state that their official language is Spanish so you can imagine that one word has many different translations, depending of the country that people are from.

While there is still much to be done in the region, there are also some successes. The Hispanic Chamber has become a relied upon and regularly turned to resource for businesses as well as the community.

What does living Autentico mean to you, Suzanne?

“Facing your fear. Working through your fear. Not being afraid to embrace who you are, to embrace your story and to share your story. Because I think a lot of us Live afraid.”

About Suzanne:

Suzanne served as Mosaic’s Latino Outreach Consultant for three years during which time she initiated and completed senior collaboration opportunities for Mosaic with Square and other regional organizations. She’s led Hispanic outreach projects including the development of Mosaic's bilingual, St. Louis loteria game and its distribution to dozens of organizations and schools throughout St. Louis. She worked with Mosaic partners to establish a special designation by the City of St. Louis to recognize Latino contributions along Cherokee Street, .

Prior to joining Mosaic, Suzanne operated her own public relations firm serving non-profits and companies like Verizon, Luxco, NAMI-St. Louis and North County, Inc.

Previously, Suzanne spent 15 years with Anheuser-Busch directing issue advertising, crisis communications, media training and outreach to the US Hispanic community. Prior to Anheuser-Busch, Suzanne worked at Fleishman-Hillard, a global PR firm, handling Hispanic publicity for Anheuser-Busch, Valvoline and other clients. She has served as City Council member for Olivette and is a former Board member of Laumeier Sculpture Park, NAMI-St. Louis and KDHX Radio.

Suzanne is on the boards of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and The Collective Thread.

In this episode you’ll discover:



Why there is a need for a grassroots approach and focus on language access in our community

How we lose people when they need services and don't know that they're available

The necessity of access to information

The importance of providing information to foreign born people in their native language

Mentioned in this episode:

Music in this Episode

Gente De Zona Bailamos

Enrique Iglesias - Bailando ft. Descemer Bueno, Gente De Zona (Español)

Juanes - A Dios Le Pido

Connections:

Connect with Suzanne Sierra

Website: Sierrapublicrelations.com a small, St. Louis-based PR Firm delivering boutique communication services, in English and Spanish.

Linkedin @suzannesierrasewell

Twitter: @sierrapr

