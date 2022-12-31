© 2022 St. Louis Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The 88.5 FM KMST Rolla transmitter is operating at low power while awaiting a replacement part.
We Live Here cover with STLPR Logo @1800px.png
We Live Here

We Live Here Auténtico! | The Hispanic Chamber | Community and Connection Central

By Gabriela Ramirez-Arellano,
Alejandro Santiago OrtegaJade Harrell
Published December 31, 2022 at 6:40 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Hispanic Chamber Business After Hours
Bill Smith
/
Hispanic Chamber Business After Hours

For 40 years the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan St. Louis has served as a vital resource and connection central in the St. Louis region for 40 years.

[WLHA 012]: We Live Here Auténtico! | The Hispanic Chamber | Connection and Community Central

Today we spend time with the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan St. Louis - a connection and central resource in the St. Louis region for 40 years.

From the Latino Festival in O’Fallon, the Hispanic festival in Florissant, dance clubs in mid-town and cuisine from restaurants representing many different countries, St. Louis’ Latino culture is booming and is a vibrant reflection of our growing Hispanic population.

The median age of Hispanic St. Louisans is 25 compared to 36 of the general population and the percentage of Latinos in the region roughly doubled. Most of the growth in the past 20 years has come in Madison, St. Clair, St. Charles and St. Louis counties.  In St. Louis, Latino residents now account for more than 5% of the city’s population.

The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce purposely creates a safe and open environment for people that have similar backgrounds of experiences. The Chamber has specific tools that address some of the needs of the Hispanic community in our region. The staff is bilingual in Spanish and English, so they can help entrepreneurs in their preferred language.

Like other chambers, the Hispanic Chamber does not only serve Latino businesses, it serves everyone.

Happy 40th Anniversary!!

Mentioned in this episode:

Leave a voice message. https://anchor.fm/autentico--podcast/message

HCC website: www.hccstl.com

FB: https://www.facebook.com/HCCSTL

Insta: @hccmetrostl

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/metrohccstl/

Eduardo Platon: https://www.linkedin.com/in/eduardoplaton/

Sisi Beltran: https://www.linkedin.com/in/sisibeltran/

Build a bear:

https://www.buildabear.com/

Wash U: https://wustl.edu/

Hispanic Festival: https://www.hispanicfestivalstl.com/about

Mural: https://www.ksdk.com/article/news/local/hispanic-heritage-month-hispanic-artists-create-mural-st-louis-show-representation-offer-hope/63-53f8c3d1-c56f-4770-afd4-ee71e4065c5c

Latinx Arts Network: https://www.latinxstl.com/

https://instagram.com/latinxartsstl?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Esmeralda Aharon: https://www.linkedin.com/in/aharones/

Luisa Otera-Prado. https://www.linkedin.com/in/luferotero/

Carol Lara. https://www.linkedin.com/in/carol-lara/

https://www.instagram.com/carollaraphotography/

Ricardo Martinez. https://www.linkedin.com/in/ricardo-martinez-3609a0168/

Fernanda Estrada https://www.linkedin.com/in/fernanda-estrada-799a61138/

Brian Muñoz: https://www.linkedin.com/in/thisismunoz/

Ricardo Garza: https://www.linkedin.com/in/ricardo-garza-/

Club Atletico: https://www.gobluebirds.com/news

Karlos Ramirez: https://www.linkedin.com/in/karlos-ramirez-8a872b8/

Midwest BankCentre: https://www.midwestbankcentre.com/

Asian American Chamber of Commerce: https://aaccstl.org/

Heartland St Louis Black Chamber: https://hbcstl.com/about-the-chamber/

Afghan Chamber of Commerce STL: https://www.linkedin.com/company/afghan-chamber-of-commerce-stl/

Brian’s article referenced:

https://news.stlpublicradio.org/culture-history/2021-11-16/the-st-louis-region-is-already-home-for-many-latinos-and-more-are-moving-here

Thank you so much for checking out this episode of “We Live Here Autentico”. If you haven’t done so already, please take a minute and leave a quick rating and review of the show on Apple Podcasts by clicking on the link below. It will help us to keep delivering more ways to “WE” for you each week!

Tags
We Live Here We Live Here Autentico
Gabriela Ramirez-Arellano
Before creating the We Live Here Auténtico Podcast, Gabriela worked as an educator, diplomat, community advocate, business counselor, restaurant owner, marathon runner, author, co-founder and small business owner.
See stories by Gabriela Ramirez-Arellano
Alejandro Santiago Ortega
Alejandro Santiago Ortega is a foreign attorney and community advocate. He also volunteers for several organizations in the St. Louis region, looking to create meaningful change in the community. Alejandro is committed to improving the quality of life for all in the region.
See stories by Alejandro Santiago Ortega
Jade Harrell
Jade Harrell has been part of the programming team since October 2018 as an announcer on weeknights and weekends. She is now Director of On-Demand & Content Partnerships and a member of the Executive Leadership Team.
See stories by Jade Harrell

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.