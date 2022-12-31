We Live Here Auténtico! | The Hispanic Chamber | Community and Connection Central

[WLHA 012]: We Live Here Auténtico! | The Hispanic Chamber | Connection and Community Central

Today we spend time with the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan St. Louis - a connection and central resource in the St. Louis region for 40 years.

From the Latino Festival in O’Fallon, the Hispanic festival in Florissant, dance clubs in mid-town and cuisine from restaurants representing many different countries, St. Louis’ Latino culture is booming and is a vibrant reflection of our growing Hispanic population.

The median age of Hispanic St. Louisans is 25 compared to 36 of the general population and the percentage of Latinos in the region roughly doubled. Most of the growth in the past 20 years has come in Madison, St. Clair, St. Charles and St. Louis counties. In St. Louis, Latino residents now account for more than 5% of the city’s population.

The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce purposely creates a safe and open environment for people that have similar backgrounds of experiences. The Chamber has specific tools that address some of the needs of the Hispanic community in our region. The staff is bilingual in Spanish and English, so they can help entrepreneurs in their preferred language.

Like other chambers, the Hispanic Chamber does not only serve Latino businesses, it serves everyone.

Happy 40th Anniversary!!

