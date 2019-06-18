 3 St. Louis County Jail Employees Suspended Over Latest Death | St. Louis Public Radio

3 St. Louis County Jail Employees Suspended Over Latest Death

  • Nurses at the Buzz Westfall Justice Center say without raises, more employees will continue to leave for the private sector.
    Three employees at the St. Louis County jail have been suspended after an inmate died shortly after being transfered from the jail to prison.
    FIle photo | Sarah Fentem | St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis County has suspended three jail employees following the death of a fourth inmate this year.

Daniel Stout died last week, hours after being transferred to the state prison in Bonne Terre. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported he was denied medical care while at the jail.

The suspensions were part of a series of changes in the Department of Justice Services that St. Louis County Executive Sam Page announced Tuesday.

“I think we should recognize that the Justice Services operation isn’t where we want it to be,” Page told reporters after a meeting of the St. Louis County Council. “But I think over the past three or four weeks we’ve made a lot of changes that have had a positive impact.”

In addition to disciplining staffers who “didn’t perform appropriately or up to our standards,” Page said, his administration has ordered more communication between guards and nurses, and has put new health care policies into place.

Employees who don’t follow procedure should be punished, Page said.

“But a mistake that’s made isn’t always a human error,” he said. “Sometimes it’s a process error. And if we can institute new procedures and new policies that make it more difficult for a human error to occur, then we’ve done something positive.”

In addition to the new procedures, Page said he’ll name his appointees to the Justice Services Advisory Board this week. He also plans to open a nationwide search for a new jail director, a post that’s been filled by an interim leader, St. Louis County Police Lt. Col. Troy Doyle, since late April.

Page’s remarks drew a round of applause from audience members, including Tashonda Troupe, whose son, Lamar Catchings, died in March of undiagnosed leukemia while an inmate.

Prosecutors did not file charges in his death, or those of two other inmates. Troupe, though, said she was happy that employees faced discipline after Stout’s death.

“To tell an inmate, 'No, you can’t have medical care,' and this is your job? That was absurd to me. And I just didn’t understand how you would continue to allow them to stay there,” she said.

Troupe has questioned in the past whether jail guards followed procedure on the day her son died.

Related Content

St. Louis County Council, Family Members Seek Answers About County Inmate Deaths

By Apr 17, 2019
On April 17, 2019, Tashonda Troupe speaks to St. Louis County Councilmembers about her son's death. Lamar Catchings, 20, was found dead in his cell in early March. The autopsy report states that he died of leukemia.
Chad Davis | St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis County Council held the first of two hearings Tuesday concerning the regulations and procedures for detainees at the St. Louis County jail. The hearings come in response to the deaths of three inmates this year.

Council members listened to testimony from advocates and family members of Lamar Catchings, 20, an inmate who died of leukemia in March.

Low pay means fewer nurses at St. Louis County Jail, officials say

By Aug 13, 2018
Nurses at the Buzz Westfall Justice Center say without raises, more employees will continue to leave for the private sector.
FIle photo | Sarah Fentem | St. Louis Public Radio

Nearly one-third of the nursing positions at the St. Louis County Jail are vacant, according to the county’s Department of Public Health. Nurses and public-health officials say the pay isn’t sufficient to keep people from leaving.

Nurses from the Buzz Westfall Justice Center in Clayton on Monday told members of the St. Louis County Council if the county does not pay them more, it’s likely nurse turnover will remain high.

“In the past month, we’ve lost four longtime employees to [hospital group] SSM,” said corrections nurse Lisa Wellman, who has been working at the jail for seven years. "And their pay-and-benefits package far exceeds what we have.”

New Director Of St. Louis County Jail Pledges Independent Inquiry After Jail Deaths

By Apr 23, 2019
Tashonda Troupe, whose son Lamar Catchings died in the St. Louis County jail in March, addresses the St. Louis County Council on April 23, 2019.
Rachel Lippmann | St. Louis Public Radio

The new interim head of the St. Louis County jail wants to bring in an outsider to help figure out why three inmates have died in custody since January.

“I want an unbiased opinion about what’s going on at the jail,” Lt. Col. Troy Doyle told reporters Tuesday after a meeting of the St. Louis County Council. “I work for St. Louis County and county government, but I think that would be reassuring to not only the workers there but the families.”