Access To Pig Manure-Powered Energy Grows In Northern Missouri

Hog producer Smithfield Foods has completed its third pipeline in Missouri to transport natural gas derived from pig manure.

The company announced Monday that it finished building a pipeline that connects one of its farms to Milan, a city located 130 miles north of Columbia. Smithfield farms also built pipelines for two other northern Missouri cities, Bethany and Princeton. The latest pipeline means more than 6,000 residents will now receive natural gas from pig manure.

Capturing gas from pig manure is a key part of the pork producer’s goal to reduce 25% of the greenhouse gas emissions it produced in 2010 by 2025. Many of the company’s farms capture the methane and carbon dioxide created from pig manure, said Kraig Westerbeek, senior director of Smithfield Renewables and Hog Production Environmental Affairs.

“Capturing those emissions is clearly the biggest benefit from these projects,” Westerbeek said.

The 18-month-long project was built by Monarch Bioenergy, a joint venture between Smithfield and St. Louis-based Roeslein Alternative Energy. Smithfield did not disclose the cost of building the pipeline.

Smithfield’s farms store pig waste inside large lagoons called anaerobic digesters. Bacteria consume organic matter that releases methane and carbon dioxide. Covers over the lagoons capture those gases, allowing workers to remove carbon dioxide. The company then transports methane, or natural gas, to cities. Oil and gas companies can also purchase credits from Smithfield in order to certify that a portion of their transportation fuel comes from renewable sources.

Smithfield will seek to build more pipelines to transmit the biogas to Missouri communities, Westerbeek said.

“We would rather transmit this gas through gathering pipelines than hauling gas, so as that need arises, we’ll be looking for those opportunities,” he said.

Animal manure is an uncommon source of energy, largely because of the high cost and the amount of space needed to build anaerobic digestion facilities. There are about 100 of them in the United States, located primarily in states like Wisconsin, New York and other dairy-producing states, said Daniel Andersen, an agricultural and biosystems engineering professor at Iowa State University.

“With dairy farms, they tend to be larger in size generally, which gives them an economies of scale where it’s been historically more cost-feasible to put anaerobic digestion on farms,” Andersen said.

While there are few manure-to-energy systems in Midwestern states, Andersen expects that federal government incentives, energy prices and other factors could drive growth in the region.

