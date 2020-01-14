 Activists Unveil Plan To Close St. Louis’ Workhouse Jail | St. Louis Public Radio

Activists Unveil Plan To Close St. Louis’ Workhouse Jail

By 29 minutes ago
  • Inez Bordeaux, an organizer with Close the Workhouse, present's the group's new report during a press conference at City Hall on Jan. 14, 2020.
    Inez Bordeaux, an organizer with Close the Workhouse, presents the group's plan to close the north St. Louis jail by the end of the year at a press conference on Tuesday.
    Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Four activist groups say they have found a way to close the St. Louis jail known as the Workhouse by the end of this year.

The Close the Workhouse campaign unveiled its plan on Tuesday. The groups behind the plan say their research shows all of the people accused of state crimes could be held safely at the downtown Criminal Justice Center.

“The Workhouse is a stain on the city of St. Louis,” said Kayla Reed, executive director of Action St. Louis. “For decades it has devastated families, causing economic burdens on people already struggling to make ends meet. Cash bail is a failed system, and the Workhouse is a failed institution.”

Their plan to shutter the Workhouse, officially called the Medium Security Institution, starts with St. Louis ending a contract with the federal government to hold detainees charged with federal crimes. Data from Jan. 11 show that 233 of the more than 900 total individuals housed in both the downtown jail and the Workhouse were federal defendants.

Without them, the city’s jail population as of Jan. 11 was 669 people. The vast majority of them are already housed at the downtown jail, which has capacity for 860 people. 

“We are spending more than $16 million to detain 239 people in a facility where there are accounts of flooding, mold and rodents,” Reed said. “We are spending $16 million to detain people in the Workhouse, and the majority of those people are poor or working-class and black.”

A spokesman for Mayor Lyda Krewson disputed the numbers, saying “the city does not currently have the capacity to close MSI based on our current detainee population, which includes almost exclusively individuals on serious felony charges that the state has deemed them necessary to be held.” 

The spokesman, Jacob Long, pointed to a grand jury report that called MSI “professionally run, clean and transformed” following $5.5 million in improvements.

Activists plan to push the city’s top elected officials — Krewson, Comptroller Darlene Green and Board President Lewis Reed — to strip the $16 million from the Department of Corrections budget. The three make up the Board of Estimate and Apportionment, which drafts the city’s spending plan. 

Green supports the Close the Workhouse campaign. Lewis Reed did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Also on board are Treasurer Tishaura Jones, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, and a primary challenger of Gardner’s in August, Mary Pat Carl, who used to be a prosecutor.

A resolution to be introduced this week at the Board of Aldermen would specifically ask Estimate and Apportionment not to fund the Workhouse. Activists want that money directed toward more social services instead.

“The majority of the community says to invest the money into the community,” said Callion Barnes, a volunteer on the Close the Workhouse campaign who had spent nearly 20 years cycling in and out of jail. “They want resources such as jobs, health care and schools.”

Alderman Dan Guenther, D-9th Ward, said six other aldermen are in favor of the resolution, of which he’s the lead sponsor. Passage of anything at the board, including a budget without money for the Workhouse, requires 15 votes. 

Alderman Dan Guenther D-9th Ward, center, announces that a resolution supporting the Close the Workhouse campaign will be introduced at the Board of Aldermen this week.
Credit Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

“We’re confident we’ll be able to get the support we need,” Guenther said. 

He added that some colleagues wanted assurances that guards at the Workhouse would be retrained for the more than 700 vacant jobs in the city.

The resolution is just the first step, said Kayla Reed, with Action St. Louis.

“The campaign will not be stopping its efforts to increase the people who are aware of the campaign and the need to close the Workhouse so they may participate in what we call a democracy, and call other elected officials to support this initiative,” she said. “This is about the people of St. Louis.”

Loading...

Follow Rachel on Twitter: @rlippmann

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org

Tags: 
Close the Workhouse
Action St. Louis
The Bail Project
ArchCity Defenders
Lyda Krewson
Kim Gardner
Mary Pat Carl
Top Stories

Related Content

Public Safety Director, St. Louis Resident And Co-Founder Of Ben & Jerry's Talk Workhouse, Cash Bail

By Jun 14, 2019
Friday's show included the perspectives of St. Louis Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards (at left), Close the Workhouse representative Inez Bordeaux (center) and Ben & Jerry's co-founder Ben Cohen.
Evie Hemphill | St. Louis Public Radio

On Tuesday a federal judge ruled that St. Louis jails cannot hold inmates simply because they cannot make bail. That decision came just one day before a press conference this week at City Hall, where Ben Cohen, co-founder of Ben & Jerry’s, joined representatives of the Close the Workhouse campaign in urging city officials to shut down the Medium Security Institution, known as the workhouse.

Cohen joined Inez Bordeaux, who spent about a month incarcerated in the workhouse in 2016, on St. Louis on the Air for a conversation with St. Louis Public Radio’s Jonathan Ahl. Ahl also spoke with the city’s public safety director, Jimmie Edwards, who gave his perspective on the condition of the workhouse, the cash bail system and related topics.

Activists launch campaign to close the Workhouse, reduce St. Louis jail population

By Jul 3, 2018
Workhouse protest, July 2017
File photo | Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Activists will rally Wednesday outside the City Justice Center of St. Louis to launch an effort to shut down the city's Medium Security Institution, commonly known as the Workhouse.

The Close the Workhouse campaign comes as progressive politicians across the country look for ways to address criminal justice reform and large cities, such as Philadelphia and New York, take steps to reform their court systems. Close the Workhouse organizers hope their work can lead to change in St. Louis.