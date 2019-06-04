After Brief Win, Planned Parenthood Seeks Ruling To Keep Missouri Abortion Clinic Open

Lawyers for Planned Parenthood will return to court today to try to keep Missouri health officials from denying the organization’s St. Louis abortion clinic a renewed license.

Planned Parenthood will ask St. Louis Circuit Court Judge Michael Stelzer to issue a preliminary injunction barring the state Department of Health and Senior Services from interviewing the clinic’s doctors before renewing its license.

The clinic’s license was set to expire this past Friday. But Stelzer issued a temporary restraining order that keeps its license in place until he rules on Planned Parenthood’s request.

Planned Parenthood claims that the state is attempting to shut down the clinic — Missouri’s sole abortion provider — by “unlawfully” tying the routine renewal of its license to the completion of an investigation.

The organization’s leaders say Missouri officials are using the investigation to further restrict access to legal abortion, not long after Republican Gov. Mike Parson signed a law banning abortion after eight weeks of pregnancy. The law takes effect in August.

Parson has said state health regulators have concerns about the safety of Planned Parenthood’s clinic and are trying to ensure that it follows state law and regulations.

Anti-abortion activists say annual and unannounced inspections brought to light “grave concerns” about safety and led state health officials to more carefully scrutinize the clinic.

“The blame for the deficiencies and infractions at the Planned Parenthood abortion site in St. Louis can be laid specifically and only on those who operate that abortion facility,” Susan Klein, executive director of Missouri Right to Life said in a statement Friday.

But after Stelzer’s ruling late last week, Dr. Leana Wen, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood, said the order had temporarily blocked Parson from putting women’s health and lives in danger.

