Announcing Program Changes: New Schedule Starts This Weekend

In the coming week, St. Louis Public Radio will make changes to its program schedule.

“The updated schedule follows a broad review of our service to our listeners, said Director of Radio Programming and Operations Robert Peterson. “We're focused on providing the best programs possible and believe that audiences will enjoy this new lineup.”

Beginning on Tuesday, the rebroadcast of St. Louis on the Air will move from 10 p.m. to 7 p.m. each weekday. St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The 7 p.m. rebroadcast will allow people who aren’t able to catch the show’s live noon broadcast to hear it earlier in the evening. The 7 p.m. broadcast will be frequently updated from the earlier broadcast and will, if needed, go live to cover breaking news in St. Louis.

Three new programs will join the weekend schedule beginning Saturday:

Fresh Air Weekend will air at 6 p.m. Saturdays, collecting the best cultural segments from the week's programs and crafting them together for engaging weekend listening.

will air at 6 p.m. Saturdays, collecting the best cultural segments from the week's programs and crafting them together for engaging weekend listening. Planet Money will air at 1 p.m. Sundays. A regular feature on NPR, Planet Money explains the economy with playful storytelling and Peabody award-winning deep dive, roll-up-your-sleeves journalism.

will air at 1 p.m. Sundays. A regular feature on NPR, Planet Money explains the economy with playful storytelling and Peabody award-winning deep dive, roll-up-your-sleeves journalism. How I Built This with Guy Raz will immediately follow Planet Money during the 1 p.m. hour. This frequently requested show features innovators, entrepreneurs and idealists who take audiences through their journeys in building iconic companies.

The station will move several program favorites to new times to better serve listeners.

Ask Me Another with host Ophira Eisenberg will now be heard twice each weekend at 10 a.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday.

with host Ophira Eisenberg will now be heard twice each weekend at 10 a.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday. Snap Judgment moves from 10 a.m. on Saturday to noon, to kick off an afternoon storytelling lineup on Saturdays. Snap Judgment will also be heard at 8 p.m. Wednesdays.

moves from 10 a.m. on Saturday to noon, to kick off an afternoon storytelling lineup on Saturdays. Snap Judgment will also be heard at 8 p.m. Wednesdays. It’s Been A Minute with Sam Sanders adds a second weekend broadcast. A timely and topical look back at the week's news along with pop culture features and interviews, the show will now air at 5 p.m. Saturdays and noon Sundays.

Leaving the schedule will be On Being, Live From Here, American Routes, Freakonomics Radio and Studio 360.

Weekday evenings will begin with the rebroadcast of St. Louis on the Air at 7 p.m. The rest of the evening lineup is:

Monday 8 p.m. Reveal 9 p.m. Fresh Air with Terry Gross

Tuesday 8 p.m. TED Radio Hour 9 p.m. Fresh Air with Terry Gross

Wednesday 8 p.m. Snap Judgment 9 p.m. Fresh Air with Terry Gross

Thursday 8 p.m. This American Life 9 p.m. Fresh Air with Terry Gross

Friday 8 p.m. Science Friday (until 10 p.m.)



The BBC World Service will begin at 10 p.m. each weeknight.

Listeners may direct questions or comments about the new changes to our comment line at 314-516-6735 or email hello@stlpublicradio.org.

View the full program schedule: