Ashcroft’s Delay Makes Vote On Missouri’s 8-Week Ban Impossible, Abortion-Rights Group Says

By 4 minutes ago
  • Protesters sign a petition for a referendum on House Bill 126, Missouri's eight-week abortion ban, in downtown St. Louis on Friday afternoon.
    Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

The pro-abortion rights group No Bans on Choice plans to abandon its efforts to collect signatures on a petition that would give voters the option to overturn a Missouri law that bans most abortions after eight weeks of pregnancy, officials from the committee said Wednesday. 

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft on Wednesday released the wording for the ballot initiative after a months-long legal battle. 

American Civil Liberties Union representatives say it’s unlikely they would collect the 100,000 signatures they need to place a referendum on the ballot before the law goes into effect on Aug. 28.

Abortion rights advocates in Missouri quickly accused Ashcroft of willfully withholding the initiative until the latest possible date to prevent the petition receiving enough signatures. They expressed outrage that Ashcroft had waited for so long.

“We are reviewing the ballot language released by Secretary Ashcroft today. He dragged his feet for 78 days before providing this ballot language, leaving Missourians with the impossible task of collecting 100,000 signatures in 14 days,” said Robin Utz, treasurer of the No BansOn Choice Committee. “He has effectively prevented voters from defeating the extreme eight-week abortion ban at the ballot box”

The Republican-controlled legislature passed the law in May, and Republican Gov. Mike Parson signed it into law. The ACLU then filed a petition to place the law up for a statewide vote in the November 2020 election.

In June, Ashcroft said he could not approve the referendum proposal because state law prohibits referenda on laws that contain “emergency clauses,” which go into effect immediately. The newly passed bill includes such a clause. It requires in certain circumstances both parents to be notified if a minor seeks an abortion.

An appeals court ruled in July that Ashcroft didn’t have the legal authority to reject the referendum, but didn’t order him to immediately release the petition in order for the ACLU to collect signatures.

Ashcroft's delay in releasing the petition leaves the ACLU just two weeksto collect the necessary signatures to place the referendum on the ballot. If the law goes into effect before the ACLU collects the names, the petition is rendered moot.

“It is outrageous that Secretary Ashcroft, Missouri’s chief elections officer, ran out the clock and blocked the people’s right to a citizen veto,” said Utz, of the No Bans on Choice committee. “Instead of doing his job, he played political games and blocked Missourians’ right to vote — all in an effort to block access to legal abortion in this state.”

