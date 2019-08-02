 Bayer Executives Say Job Moves To St. Louis Start Immediately | St. Louis Public Radio

Bayer Executives Say Job Moves To St. Louis Start Immediately

By Aug 2, 2019
  • Calvin Treat, with the crop science division at Bayer, shows the company's short stalk corn innovation at a press event Friday. The corn naturally grows shorter than regular stalks.
    Calvin Treat, with Bayer's crop science division, shows the company's short-stalk corn innovation at a press event Friday. The corn naturally grows shorter than regular stalks.
    Eric Schmid | St. Louis Public Radio

Bayer has already started relocating some of the 500 workers it has committed to moving to the St. Louis area. The agricultural megabusiness expects to move the bulk of those positions over the next two years, said Liam Condon, president of the company’s crop science division.

“People are literally, physically moving now — this summer,” Condon said during a visit to the company’s agronomy center in Jerseyville, Illinois.

The jobs coming to St. Louis are high-paying, with an average annual salary of $110,000. Condon described some of the people moving as “highly qualified” scientists. The new employees include staff coming from Germany — where Bayer is based — as well as North Carolina, where the company is shutting down one of its other facilities. Some of the positions will also be new hires for Bayer.

The new employees will be spread across the facilities in Creve Coeur and Chesterfield, Condon said.

Missouri and St. Louis County sought to sweeten the pot for Bayer, by offering the multinational business millions of dollars in tax breaks and other advantages for the additional jobs. Gov. Mike Parson put together a $44 million tax package for Bayer in exchange for moving the positions to the St. Louis area. The county government offered up additional tax relief.

Brett Begemann, chief operating office for the company’s crop science division, said the business tax breaks were a component of — but not the only factor in — Bayer’s decision to expand in St. Louis.   

“I’m proud to say that Missouri stepped up aggressively to encourage that,” Begemann said. “It definitely was a part of the consideration, but it wasn’t the only thing that we looked at.”

Bayer’s purchase of Monsanto, an agribusiness giant and St. Louis institution, left a lot of anxiety over the German-based company’s plans for its facilities in the region and its 4,400 employees. Eleven months after the sale, though, political leaders are cautiously optimistic about Bayer’s commitment to remaining in St. Louis.

Liam Condon, president of Bayer's crop science division, discussed Bayer's long-term crop science strategy at a press event on Friday.
Credit Eric Schmid | St. Louis Public Radio

  

“I remember vividly being told about the InBev experience and being told not to make promises we couldn’t keep,” Condon said, adding that the transferred empolyees “really like living in St. Louis. We’ve gotten some very positive feedback.”

Other aspects of the Bayer/Monsanto purchase haven’t necessarily gone as smoothly. The company has been hit with thousands of lawsuits concerning one of Monsanto’s legacy products, weed killer Roundup, and its alleged link to cancer. In March, a California jury ruled that Bayer owed $81 million to one man with cancer who regularly used the product.  

“Very honestly, it’s been a little bit more noisy than we expected,” Condon told reporters.

Begemann called the Roundup lawsuits a “distraction.”

“It’s a disappointment for many people because the product is well known. It’s been around for 40 years,” Begemann said. “It’s got a stellar track record. Every regulatory agency in the world has said it doesn’t cause cancer.”

“It’s a very important product for agriculture. We will continue to fight to make sure it gets its fair day in court,” he added.

Follow Julie on Twitter: @jsodonoghue

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org

Tags: 
Bayer
Monsanto

Related Content

Bayer AG To Add 500 Jobs To Creve Coeur

By Jul 16, 2019
Jaclyn Driscoll | St. Louis Public Radio

Bayer AG plans to relocate 500 jobs to Creve Coeur and promises a total capital investment of $164 million for the state of Missouri. 

The announcement, made on Tuesday from Missouri Gov. Mike Parson’s office, comes after Bayer decided to close its North American crop sciences headquarters in Raleigh, North Carolina. The 500 jobs in St. Louis will be a combination of transfers from that facility and new hires.

Bayer Faces Lawsuit From Missouri Buyers Of Roundup

By Jun 24, 2019
Monsanto's widely used weed killer Roundup on a shelf in Home Depot.
File photo | Eli Chen | St. Louis Public Radio

Updated at 1 p.m., June 25 with comments from Bayer — Two Missouri law firms have filed a potential class-action lawsuit against Bayer, alleging the company violated state law in not disclosing the health risks associated with the weed killer Roundup. 

The lawsuit is different from others because it seeks purchase refunds, not compensation for personal injury.

Use Of Controversial Weed Killer Glyphosate Skyrockets On Midwest Fields

By & Christopher Walljasper & Ramiro Ferrando & the Midwest Center for Investigative Reporting May 28, 2019

Farmers have been using the weed killer glyphosate – a key ingredient of the product Roundup – at soaring levels even as glyphosate has become increasingly less effective and as health concerns and lawsuits mount.

Nationwide, the use of glyphosate on crops increased from 13.9 million pounds in 1992 to 287 million pounds in 2016, according to estimates by the U.S. Geological Survey.

By The Numbers: Glyphosate Use In The Midwest For Corn, Soybeans

By Midwest Center for Investigative Reporting May 28, 2019

Glyphosate is the most-used pesticide on U.S. crops, an estimated 287 million pounds in 2016, according to an analysis by the Midwest Center for Investigative Reporting.

The Midwest saw 65 percent of the nation’s total agriculture glyphosate use on crops, a 12-state territory that includes Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and North Dakota.