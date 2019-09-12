 Beyond Housing Unveils New Affordable Housing Development In Pine Lawn | St. Louis Public Radio

Beyond Housing Unveils New Affordable Housing Development In Pine Lawn

By 2 minutes ago

Families are nearly settled into 41 new three-bedroom homes recently completed in Pine Lawn.

The $10.5 million Pine Lawn Manor, developed by Beyond Housing, is bringing more affordable housing to the north St. Louis County municipality. The community development corporation also built a $7 million development that includes 31 single-family three-bedroom homes in 2017. 

41 single-family three-bedroom homes were unveiled in Pine Lawn on Thursday.
Credit Marissanne Lewis-Thompson | St. Louis Public Radio

President and CEO Chris Krehmeyer said affordable housing is critical for families that live in Pine Lawn and around the region. He said turning vacant lots into new homes helps bring communities back to life.

“It leads to higher property values, which leads to higher tax base, which leads to more resources for schools and police and all the other things,” Krehmeyer said.

The new homes sit along Beachwood and Oakwood avenues. 

Beyond Housing owns more than 500 affordable housing units throughout St. Louis County, most of them single-family homes and almost all within the Normandy School District. 

Krehmeyer said helping families get into an affordable, safe place to live gives them the “power of home,” and helps fuel better things.

“So our work, yes, is about building buildings, but quite frankly it’s really about serving families,” he said, “about serving single moms with kids and then offering them a variety of services and supports to allow them to live their best lives possible.”

That’s especially true for Mary Harris. 

She and her family recently moved into one of the new homes. Harris said receiving the home was “surreal,” and with the help of the organization she was able to get back on track.

“Beyond Housing gave me that support,” she said, “and me achieving my goals as far as financial education, goals, business mindset, the whole nine. To have that support just within a community is phenomenal.”

Newly elected St. Louis County Councilwoman Rita Days also spoke at the unveiling on Thursday. Days, previously the community liaison for the Missouri Housing Development Commission, said in her current role she wants to bring more affordable housing to the region.

“I think that because you need affordable housing does not mean you live squalor or communities that are not conducive for raising a family for healthy living and for a fantastic environment,” Days said.

The Pine Lawn Manor development was funded through low-income housing tax credits from the Missouri Housing Development Commission, as well as St. Louis Equity Fund, Enterprise Bank and Trust and an anonymous private foundation.

Follow Marissanne on Twitter: @Marissanne2011

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org

 

Tags: 
Pine Lawn
Affordable Housing
Beyond Housing
Chris Krehmeyer
Rita Days
Pine Lawn Manor
Top Stories

Related Content

North County Police Cooperative brings big changes to the cities it patrols

By May 23, 2016
Rachel Lippmann | St. Louis Public Radio

Nearly a year ago, a new sheriff of sorts arrived in town. The city of Vinita Park announced that it was taking over policing duties for Wellston, its larger neighbor, and changing its name to the North County Police Cooperative.

Now, the Cooperative patrols five cities in north-central St. Louis County. And residents say they have noticed big changes.

St. Louis Organization Asks Gov. Parson For State Support To Boost Urban Neighborhoods

By Aug 22, 2019
Gov. Mike Parson met with Beloved Streets of America CEO Melvin White on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and Hamilton Avenue to discuss ways to renew the desolate area and bring jobs and quality housing to the area on Aug. 22, 2019.
Andrea Henderson | St. Louis Public Radio

At the corner of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and Hamilton Avenue, there are vacant lots, several abandoned businesses and the construction site of the St. Louis nonprofit, Beloved Streets of America. 

The organization invited Gov. Mike Parson out on Thursday to examine the desolate areas surrounding the 5900 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive. Parson walked down the block on Hamilton Avenue with the organization’s CEO, Melvin White.

National housing forum to focus on St. Louis innovations

By Robert Koenig May 31, 2012

This article first appeared in the St. Louis Beacon, May 31, 2012 - WASHINGTON – Ever since the housing bubble popped four years ago, politicians and policy experts have been scrambling to find effective models – including private-public partnerships – to help low- and moderate-income Americans afford good housing.