 Black-Owned Children’s Bookstore Faces Uncertain Future | St. Louis Public Radio

Black-Owned Children’s Bookstore Faces Uncertain Future

By 16 minutes ago
  • Jeffrey and Pamela Blair pose for a portrait at EyeSee Me.
    The coronavirus pandemic has created a tough financial situation for many small-business owners such as the Blairs, but support from the community has been strong.
    File | Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Five years ago, Pamela and Jeffrey Blair embarked on a mission to ensure all children of color would be able to see themselves in the books they read. 

Since then, the couple moved the University City store to a bigger location, held book fairs at local schools and had plans to open a cafe in their store. 

But like many small businesses, their plans came to a screeching halt as the coronavirus spread throughout the region. A countywide stay-at-home order led them to close their doors to the public, lay off workers and cancel book signings and author visits. School closures brought an additional hit, with dozens of canceled book orders, as well as field trips and book fairs.

Now the Blairs are behind on their rent and worry they might not be able to bounce back after the pandemic. 

“I think it’s also important to let the community know what’s going on, because there is this resource in the community that is in a perilous position,” Jeffrey said. “And that if we don’t have the community support ongoing even through these hard times, [the bookstore] could go away, and that is a reality that is hard for us to face.”

The couple is relying heavily on their savings and applying for federal and local grants and loans to help get by. As a last resort, they’ve also started a GoFundMe to raise $25,000 to help make ends meet and keep the mission alive.

Pamela said their absence can already be felt by educators, even though schools are closed.

“Teachers that have been calling or emailing saying, ‘This cannot happen,’” Pamela said. “‘Because without you guys, I wouldn’t know what books to put in my classrooms. I wouldn’t know what books to read to my children in classrooms.’ And so, that’s our struggle, is really trying to be there for our teachers and our parents.”

So far, Blair’s GoFundMe has garnered a lot of support. As of Friday, they raised more than $7,000, and online book sales are growing. The store also is offering curbside delivery.

“The community has really reached out,” Pamela said. “We get emails and texts saying, ‘We want to see you guys stay. We’re so sorry. And how can I help?’ So we’ve had several of our partners and our community that have reached out. But we still have a long way to go in reaching that goal.”

The Blairs say they are focusing their energy on the positive in hopes of getting back to normal. 

“When this is over, we can go back to serving our community, our children, our schools and just being that beacon in the St. Louis community,” she said. “We’re excited about the GoFundMe page and hopeful that we will meet our goals.”

Follow Marissanne on Twitter: @Marissanne2011

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org

Tags: 
Eyeseeme African American Children's Bookstore
Black-owned business
bookstore
coronavirus

Related Content

Black-owned children’s bookstore taps into unmet need

By Jul 18, 2018
Jeffrey and Pamela Blair pose for a portrait at EyeSee Me.
File | Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

At a bookstore in University City, young people of color can crack open a book and see themselves as doctors, superheroes, historical figures and even princesses.

Jeffrey and Pamela Blair are the co-owners of the EyeSeeMe African American Children’s Bookstore. Jeffrey said he knew there was a need for the store long before they opened their doors in 2015. As they were homeschooling their children, Jeffrey said it was a challenge to find books and educational resources that were reflective of their children and their own experiences.

Former NFL Player Challenges The Stereotypes Of Black Fathers Through Children’s Book ‘Hair Love’

By May 26, 2019
Author Matthew A. Cherry wants young African American girls and fathers to see themselves represented not only in children's books but in animation as well.
Penguin Random House

A few years ago, former NFL player-turned-filmmaker, Matthew A. Cherry noticed a plethora of viral videos of young African American fathers styling their daughters' natural hair and bonding with them in gender nonconforming ways.

The videos were far more popular than similar social videos about black fathers connecting with their sons. And that struck Cherry as interesting. Cherry said thousands of users engaged with the videos because people “think this is an anomaly and they have never seen this before.”

“I saw this as a double-edged sword and wanted to normalize it,” Cherry said.