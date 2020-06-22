Black Police Union Wants St. Louis County To Address Systemic Racism In The Police Force

Members of the Ethical Society of Police expressed frustration with St. Louis County Monday for its lack of urgency to acknowledge the police union and the racial discrimination its black officers face.

The African American police union said they sent a memorandum of understanding to County Executive Sam Page more than a year ago to build an open relationship with county officials. Page signed the MOU Monday, which the union felt was long overdue.

“The way that it stands right now with police officers all around the country, we have to do better. We are trying to represent the very community that a lot of us are from,” Sergeant Heather Taylor, president of the Ethical Society of Police, said. “We are trying to improve the lives of the people in our community and our police departments, but in order to do that, we have to have a voice.”

Even though Page has signed the MOU, the group is still calling for St. Louis Police Chief Mary Barton and the county police board of commissioners to sign the document as well.

A spokesperson for Page said his office put several items on hold during the pandemic, including consideration of the MOU. However, Page said he is willing to work with the union moving forward.

The Ethical Society’s county board member Shanette Hall said they are willing to talk with Chief Barton but only if the conversation turns into immediate action to address their grievances.

“We are bringing the solutions from the perspective of an African American. We are asking for accountability; we are asking that everyone be heard," she said.

The society was founded in 1972 to tackle racial discrimination within area police departments. The group said they cannot fight for the rights of its black officers if they do not have a seat at the table.

Taylor said that Black officers are often challenged with discriminatory hiring practices, lack of diversity in specialized units and inequitable promotions. Along with asking for systemic racism to be addressed, society members want mandatory cultural competency and implicit and explicit bias training for every city and county police department.

“The issue always comes back to us with systemic racism,” Taylor said. “We are trying to eliminate policies and practices. And old ways and old practices are coming back to hurt us mostly as minorities.”

Follow Andrea on Twitter: @drebjournalist

Our priority is you. Support coverage that’s reliable, trustworthy and more essential than ever. Donate today.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org