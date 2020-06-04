 Blunt Wants To Step Up Justice Department Oversight Of Police Departments | St. Louis Public Radio

Blunt Wants To Step Up Justice Department Oversight Of Police Departments

By 1 hour ago
  • Sen. Roy Blunt answers questions in a press conference on Friday about adding apprenticeships to diversify education opportunities in America. 2/21/2020
    Sen. Roy Blunt answers questions in a February press conference about adding apprenticeships to diversify education opportunities in America.
    File photo I Kayla Drake I St. Louis Public Radio

With protests surging throughout the country decrying police killings of African Americans, U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt wants the Department of Justice to resume action that was taken after the Ferguson unrest.

Blunt, R-Missouri, wrote a letter to U.S. Attorney General William Barr asking the Department of Justice to pursue more “pattern-or-practice” reviews of police departments — and, when necessary, enter into consent decrees with law enforcement agencies. He said such moves would have more impact than any legislation Congress could pass in response to George Floyd’s death.

“In the wake of recent tragic deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery, Americans are rightfully demanding justice and accountability,” Blunt wrote. “To that end, I write to urge you to use your authority as the nation’s top law enforcement officer to root out misconduct in local police departments and to help restore trust between these departments and the communities they serve.”

In an interview, Blunt noted that consent decrees were used in places like Ferguson after Michael Brown’s shooting death in 2014. He also pointed out that the St. Louis County and St. Louis police departments underwent rigorous reviews on department practices and the handling of protests.

“I’m not of the view that there are a lot of legislative solutions here that can deal with the things that happen internally in a department,” Blunt said. “But what we’ve seen in our state is good reason to understand that this can help.”

As Blunt noted in his letter, President Donald Trump’s Department of Justice has placed tighter restrictions on consent decrees in recent years. Former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions was a critic of the practice, writing in 2017 that “it is not the responsibility of the federal government to manage non-federal agencies.” 

The justice department did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Blunt’s letter.

Asked about the Trump administration's prior resistance to consent decrees, Blunt said: “If the question is what can the federal government do to make a difference here, it's an answer. And there aren't very many answers out there.”

“I think in the cases we've seen recently, three of them in a row, that there's got to be some systemic problems that the Department of Justice could help with, and I'm encouraging them to resurrect a tool that would allow them to do that,” Blunt said.

While Blunt cited Ferguson as an example of how consent decrees could be worthwhile, some have questioned if such a move was really effective when the justice department didn’t apply the same federal pressure on other police departments throughout St. Louis County.

Blunt said there’s a unique situation in St. Louis County where so much of the area is policed by relatively small departments.

“It's not going to be solved by looking at one of them, but this may be a situation where you just don't solve every problem all at once,” Blunt said. “I don't think that's the same situation you're looking at in Atlanta or in Louisville or in Minneapolis. But in small departments, I think the bigger concern that I would have is to be sure that the consent decree is helpful, not crippling, so that you don't overwhelm the department with paperwork and reporting.”

Follow Jason on Twitter: @jrosenbaum

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org

Tags: 
Roy Blunt
Consent Decree
Ferguson
Top Stories
Protests
Unrest
U.S. Department of Justice
Jeff Sessions

Related Content

Ferguson update: Missed deadlines, but 'significant progress' made in consent decree compliance

By Dec 6, 2016
Ferguson Police Department
File photo | Jason Rosenbaum | St. Louis Public Radio

In September 2016, the city of Ferguson seemed to be floundering in its efforts to comply with a federal civil rights consent decree.

"We are not where we had hoped to be," said Justice Department attorney Christy Lopez said at the time. "Certainly, some deadlines have passed." 

But at a hearing Tuesday in front of judge Catherine Perry, the city, the Justice Department and the team overseeing the city's compliance with the decree all finally seemed to be pulling in the same direction.

Missed deadlines in Ferguson's federal consent decree frustrate activists

By Mar 22, 2017
Ferguson Police Department
File photo | Jason Rosenbaum | St. Louis Public Radio

It's been nearly a year since the U.S. Department of Justice and the city of Ferguson signed a consent decree to reform the city's police department and municipal courts. And both sides acknowledged Wednesday that they aren't as far along as they should be.

Ferguson to keep prosecuting hundreds of older municipal court cases

By Jun 26, 2018
Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley appeals a judge's ruling to block two abortion restrictions in the state.
WP PAARZ | FLICKR

The city of Ferguson says it plans to keep prosecuting about 1,500 municipal court cases that attorneys filed before 2014 — a decision that bothers advocates who point out they were the product of a policing system the federal government found unconstitutional.