 Bost And Others Influenced Trump Into Backing Off Commuting Blagojevich’s Sentence | St. Louis Public Radio

Bost And Others Influenced Trump Into Backing Off Commuting Blagojevich’s Sentence

By Joseph Bustos | Belleville News-Democrat 1 minute ago

U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro, confirmed he spoke with President Donald Trump and his acting chief of staff just before the president backed off of his consideration of commuting former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich' prison sentence.

Trump had brought up the idea while speaking to reporters on Air Force One while returning from a trip to El Paso, Texas last week.

CNN reported, Trump decided to back off after conversations with Bost and U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Peoria. They also spoke with Trump's acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney.

All five of Illinois congressional Republicans, including U.S. Rep. John Shimkus, R-Collinsville, and U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, have been against the idea of Blagojevich being allowed to leave prison early.

The former governor is scheduled to be released in March 2024.

"The crimes that Rod Blagojevich committed need to serve the full sentence of what the judge ordered," Bost said. "I expressed that concern to the president. "

Ultimately it is Trump's decision whether to commute the sentence.

Rod Blagojevich was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for trying to personally gain when appointing someone to fill Barack Obama's Senate seat after the 2008 election.
Credit Bill Greenblatt | UPI

"If he doesn't talk about, it's not going to happen," Bost said.

Bost was a state representative when the Illinois General Assembly impeached and threw Blagojevich out of office.

Blagojevich, who was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison, tried to get personal gain when appointing someone to fill Barack Obama's Senate seat. He was caught on a FBI wiretap saying "I've got this thing, and it's fucking golden. I'm just not giving it up for fucking nothing."

He also tried to shake down a children's hospital executive for a campaign donation in exchange for state funding.Trump has said he thinks Blagojevich's sentence was too harsh for the crime he committed . The two also have a personal relationship as Blagojevich competed on Celebrity Apprentice in 2010 while awaiting trial.

Joseph Bustos is a reporter with the Belleville News-Democrat, where this article was originally published.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org

Tags: 
Mike Bost
Rod Blagojevich
Donald Trump
Darin LaHood
John Shimkus
Top Stories
Belleville News-Democrat

Related Content

Strong Economy Has Left Metro, Other Transit Agencies Desperate For Bus Drivers

By Kavahn Mansouri | Belleville News Democrat Aug 7, 2019
The 70 Grand bus stops near St. Louis University in December 2018.
File Photo | Kae Petrin | St. Louis Public Radio

A MetroBus driver shortage that prompted two days of delays for riders last month may be part of a larger, nation-wide problem.

On July 21 and 31, Metro told St. Louis mass transit customers on both sides of the river to expect delays due to a shortage of drivers.

The shortages were caused when Metro found its workers were unwilling or unavailable to work an extra shift.

Belleville Diocese Waiting To See If Pope Accepts Resignation Of Controversial Bishop

By Teri Maddox | Belleville News Democrat Jun 26, 2019
Bishop Edward K. Braxton initiated the practice of holding a Red Mass each fall to mark the start of the U.S. Supreme Court session. He's shown here in 2016 at the Cathedral of St. Peter in Belleville.
Derik Holtmann | Belleville News Democrat

Bishop Edward K. Braxton turns 75 on Friday, prompting supporters and critics to wonder how much longer he will be leading the Catholic Diocese of Belleville.

Canon law requires bishops to submit resignations at age 75, but it’s up to Pope Francis whether to accept them.

“The ministry of a bishop in a diocese requires a total commitment of energy, and anything, including age, that decreases the ability to dedicate oneself fully to serving the church and the faithful is the reason that retirements are offered at 75,” said Monsignor John T. Myler, diocesan spokesman and rector at the Cathedral of St. Peter in Belleville.