Cardinals Win Central Division, Will Start Playoffs Thursday In Atlanta

The St. Louis Cardinals are division champions for the first time since 2015.

The team walloped the Chicago Cubs 9-0 on Sunday, clinching their spot atop the National League Central Division.

The Cardinals will open the playoffs Thursday in Atlanta against the Braves.

They’ll play Game 2 on Friday in Atlanta before returning to Busch Stadium for Game 3 on Sunday, Oct. 6. The best-of-five series will continue, if necessary, with Game 4 in St. Louis on Oct. 7 and Game 5 in Atlanta on Oct. 10.

Thursday marks a return to the postseason for one of Major League Baseball’s most successful franchises. The Cardinals have 11 World Series titles. The first was in 1926 and they last won it all in 2011.

St. Louis has not been in the playoffs in four years, when they lost the National League Division Series to the Cubs.

