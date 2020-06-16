Christopher Columbus Statue Quietly, Officially Removed From Tower Grove Park

A crew removed the statue of Christopher Columbus from Tower Grove Park in St. Louis with little fanfare early Tuesday morning.

The statue, which has stood at the entrance to the park near South Grand for more than a century, has become the subject of scrutiny in recent years. Petitioners have called for its removal, citing the explorer’s treatment of Native Americans.

The statue was originally intended to celebrate the immigrant community in the St. Louis region, according to a statement from the park posted Tuesday on Facebook.

“But now, for many, it symbolizes a historical disregard for indigenous peoples and cultures and destruction of their communities,” the press release stated, adding that its removal is intended to reaffirm the park’s position as a welcoming place.

A small crowd gathered in front of the statue Tuesday, as crews used crowbars to loosen it from its pedestal. Onlookers cheered as a crane lifted it into the air and laid it on a flatbed trailer. It wasn't clear who employs the crew; the workers did not appear to be city employees, and there were no names on their trucks.

An advisory task force had decided to preserve the statue last September, rather than removing it. The group consisted of representatives from several Native American tribes, Black Lives Matter activists, the Missouri Historical Society, the National Park Service and the St. Louis Art Museum.

The park’s Board of Commissioners has not yet released information about where the statue will be taken or if another monument will be erected in its place.

