Christopher Columbus Statue Quietly, Officially Removed From Tower Grove Park

  • Crews lift the Christopher Columbus statue from its pedestal in Tower Grove Park on June 16, 2020.
    Crews lift the Christopher Columbus statue from its pedestal in Tower Grove Park on Tuesday morning.
    Shahla Farzan | St. Louis Public Radio

A crew removed the statue of Christopher Columbus from Tower Grove Park in St. Louis with little fanfare early Tuesday morning.

The statue, which has stood at the entrance to the park near South Grand for more than a century, has become the subject of scrutiny in recent years. Petitioners have called for its removal, citing the explorer’s treatment of Native Americans. 

The statue was originally intended to celebrate the immigrant community in the St. Louis region, according to a statement from the park posted Tuesday on Facebook. 

Crews lower the statue of Christopher Columbus onto a flatbed trailer on Tuesday morning.
Credit Shahla Farzan | St. Louis Public Radio

“But now, for many, it symbolizes a historical disregard for indigenous peoples and cultures and destruction of their communities,” the press release stated, adding that its removal is intended to reaffirm the park’s position as a welcoming place.

A small crowd gathered in front of the statue Tuesday, as crews used crowbars to loosen it from its pedestal. Onlookers cheered as a crane lifted it into the air and laid it on a flatbed trailer. It wasn't clear who employs the crew; the workers did not appear to be city employees, and there were no names on their trucks. 

A crew member helps secure the Columbus statue to a trailer, following its removal from Tower Grove Park Tuesday morning.
Credit Shahla Farzan | St. Louis Public Radio

An advisory task force had decided to preserve the statue last September, rather than removing it. The group consisted of representatives from several Native American tribes, Black Lives Matter activists, the Missouri Historical Society, the National Park Service and the St. Louis Art Museum.

The park’s Board of Commissioners has not yet released information about where the statue will be taken or if another monument will be erected in its place. 

Tower Grove Park
Christopher Columbus
Native Americans
Related Content

South St. Louis Columbus statue stirs 'serious conversation about the past,’ Wash U historian says

By & Xandra Ellin Oct 8, 2018
Washington University historian Peter Kastor joined host Don Marsh for a special Columbus Day segment of St. Louis on the Air to discuss Christopher Columbus's complex legacy.
EVIE HEMPHILL | ST. LOUIS PUBLIC RADIO

This summer, Tower Grove Park administrators announced the establishment of a commission to address mounting calls to remove the statue of Christopher Columbus currently exhibited in the public park.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh addressed the issue of Columbus’s complex legacy with Peter Kastor, professor and chair of the Department of History at Washington University.

Marsh also heard from Bill Reininger, the executive director of Tower Grove Park, regarding the status of the commission tasked with determining the future of the Columbus statue.

Christopher Columbus Statue To Stay In Tower Grove Park

By Sep 27, 2019
The Christopher Columbus statue has been a source of controversy over the last few years due to Columbus's violent history.
Chad Davis | St. Louis Public Radio

The Christopher Columbus statue, which has generated controversy because of the explorer’s treatment of Native Americans, will not be removed from Tower Grove Park. 

The St. Louis park instead will add signs and markers near the statue explaining the historical context of Columbus, colonization, as well as the history of the park, according to a Facebook post Wednesday

Columbus Day to be marked with protest over the explorer's place in St. Louis park

By Oct 7, 2018
The Christopher Columbus statue in Tower Grove Park is the site of controversy. The statue was dedicated in 1886.
Chad Davis | St. Louis Public Radio

This Columbus Day, the fate of a monument to the explorer in St. Louis’ Tower Grove Park remains unclear.

A protest is planned at the base of the statue on Monday at noon. It comes as the park is looking into whether to remove the monument to Christopher Columbus, whose legacy has become increasingly controversial in recent years.