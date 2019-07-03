City Foundry Transformation Underway Along I-64 In St. Louis

A massive redevelopment project at a high-profile site in St. Louis’ Midtown area is on track to open next year. The first phase of City Foundry STL will include a massive dining hall featuring local eateries. Plans also call for a grocery store, movie theater and office space.

The roughly $220 million redevelopment across from IKEA is on the site of the former Century Electric Company. It made motors and generators. The property was sold a few times over the years, but production at the 15-acre location continued until the mid-2000s.

The site was vacant for a few years until Lawrence Group Chief Executive Officer Steve Smith acquired it. His vision for a massive mixed-use development that he says will attract people from all over follows some other high-profile projects in the St. Louis region, including the Angad Arts Hotel in Grand Center and the Park Pacific Apartments downtown. Smith recently took St. Louis Public Radio on a tour of the site that could eventually have around 800 workers.

