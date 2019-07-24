City Of St. Louis Seeks Public Input On Economic Development Strategy

St. Louis residents had a chance Tuesday to weigh in on the city’s new economic development strategy.

Timetria Murphy-Watson was one of a few dozen people to cycle through an open house at Vashon High School in the near north JeffVanderLou neighborhood.

The St. Louis Development Corporation and a team of consultants set up six stations for residents to provide targeted feedback on things ranging from what barriers they face in the job market to what equitable development means to them.

Murphy-Watson lives near Hyde Park and works on housing issues in St. Louis. She said she attended the event because she’s curious how the city aims to tackle equitable development problems. But, she said she’s holding off on excitement until she sees progress.

"You come to this event, it’s a lot of surveys; it’s a lot of questions asking what people think," she said, "but I think especially specifically in north St. Louis we always get surveyed; then what? So I’m just still waiting on the then what."

Since December, the St. Louis Development Corporation has been working with consulting group Mass Economics to develop the citywide economic development strategy. The consultants, which have previously worked on plans for cities like Chicago and Cleveland, will be paid up to $700,000 in grant money to study the city and produce a set of recommendations.

SLDC Executive Director Otis Williams said it’s the first comprehensive plan of its kind since 1947, though there have been land-strategy studies and other reviews in the decades since. He said he’s expecting a final report on the new strategy in October.

"We’ll have a clear path if you will, a strategy, that will be in front of us that we can then use as a priority level for funding," he said.

The strategy process is overseen by a 41-member advisory group, made up of employees from corporate giants like Spire, Bayer and Ameren, as well as individuals from universities, churches and startups.

According to a website dedicated to the project, the group last met in April, when members discussed initial findings from 66 interviews with city representatives and residents.

Williams said one of the goals of the strategy is to understand what’s holding back development in north St. Louis and parts of south St. Louis, which have historically lacked growth.

"We want to be sure that whatever our strategy is going forward it’s seen through an equitable lens," Williams said.

Mayor Lyda Krewson, who also attended the event, said the strategy will help the city determine which industries to focus on for job growth. She said she’s gotten a glimpse at early findings, but she’s holding off until the final report to think about how to go about implementing the recommendations.

Preservationist and part-time Washington University professor Michael Allen describes the strategy as "a wake-up call" to government officials.

In his eyes, patchwork development over the years focused largely on areas such as the central corridor and the Central West End is hurting the region as a whole. While the strategy may help bring together one vision for growth in St. Louis, he worries the scope is too small.

"That’s the noticeable thing here, is that this plan is not done in conjunction with St. Louis County and St. Charles County and St. Clair County, Madison County," he said. "A lot of these puzzles over efficient transit routes, increasing people's wages are really regional planning questions."

Krewson said the fact that the county isn’t included in the report is another example of fragmentation in the region.

"I think it would be better if it were city and county, but that isn’t the structure we operate in," she said. "It’s not the structure that we’re living in right now."

City officials and consultants will host a second open house on Wednesday evening from 4-7 p.m. at the Sheet Metal Workers union at 2319 Chouteau Ave. More public meetings are also scheduled for September to gain feedback on a first draft of the report.

Follow Corinne on Twitter: @corinnesusan

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org