Collinsville Dispensary To Halt Cannabis Sales Monday After 'Unprecedented Demand'

The marijuana dispensary in Collinsville will temporarily halt sales to the public on Monday after what it called “unprecedented demand throughout the state.”

HCI Alternatives, soon to be known as Illinois Supply and Provisions, said in a Sunday news release that it must stop selling cannabis on Jan. 13 to recreational users to “replenish adult-use inventory and allow staff to recharge.”

The company said it was also halting sales at its Springfield location. Both dispensaries are expected to resume on Jan. 14.

“We are very proud of our team, not only for the work they did to prepare for a historic New Year’s Day, but for how they represented our dispensaries and worked with a tremendous number of customers over the last week,” said Kim Kiefer, Chief Retail Officer for the dispensary’s parent company Ascend Wellness Holdings.

Both dispensaries will remain open for regular business hours to serve medical marijuana patients. Customers can check for future updates at www.illinoissandp.com.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that Illinois marijuana sales hit nearly $11 million in the first week of legalization.

Hana Muslic is a reporter with the Belleville News-Democrat, a reporting partner of St. Louis Public Radio.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org