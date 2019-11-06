 Composers Named Simon | St. Louis Public Radio
Composers Named Simon

Jazz Unlimited for Sunday, November 10, 2019, for “Composers Named Simon.” In addition to the well-known composer Paul Simon, there are eight composers with the same surname and one Simons presented on this show.  St. Louis musicians Arvell Shaw, Velma Middleton, Kim Portnoy, Ric Vice, Clancy Newell, Erin Bode & her group and Steve Schenkel & Ashley Mason will be heard along with Louis Armstrong, Oscar Peterson, Woody Herman, Benny Goodman, Geoff Keezer, Kurt Elling, the SFJazz  group, George Adams, Bill Evans, Buddy Rich, Shelly Manne, Herbie Hancock, Karrin Allyson, Chris Potter & Kenny Werner, Don Byas, Judy Niemack and Rich Perry.

The Slide Show has my photographs of some of the musicians heard on this show.

Here is a 1950 video of Louis Armstrong and Velma Middleton singing "That's My Desire" on the Cavalcade of Bands TV show.

