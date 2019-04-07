 Curious Louis Answers 4 More Questions About Proposed City-County Merger | St. Louis Public Radio

Curious Louis Answers 4 More Questions About Proposed City-County Merger

  • A group known as Better Together is proposing a plan to merge St. Louis and St. Louis County. They're planning to get the measure on the 2020 ballot.
    The Better Together proposal would merge St. Louis and St. Louis County into one unified government.
    David Kovaluk | St. Louis Public Radio

The group Better Together submitted its proposal for a merger of St. Louis and St. Louis County in January. The plan calls for a statewide vote in 2020, when Missouri residents would decide on the future of the city and county. The plan would consolidate several municipal functions including police departments, a prosecutor and an assessor.

Residents of the city and country continue to have question regarding the merger, which would consolidate several key functions of the St. Louis and St. Louis County region.

The plan has also spurred both praise and criticism. Many have asked how this plan will impact their way of life and affect political power.

We answered several more questions from St. Louis Public Radio listeners through our Curious Louis project.

"Better Together has said they're doing studies to see the fiscal outcome of the city-county merger, and I'd like to know where these studies are published." - Diane Magee

Better Together has a list of studies and surveys published on its website dating back to the organization’s first study in 2014. The subjects include economic development, general administration costs and functions, and public safety.

Better Together officials said these studies, along with the For the Sake of All report, and researching other city-county mergers, helped lead the recommendations from the organization's task force that were submitted for the Better Together plan.

"Why is the proposed new executive position so much stronger than the St. Louis Mayor position or the current county position when trends in the county are to reduce that power?" - Lissa Klein
County Executive Steve Stenger and Mayor Lyda Krewson would serve as the heads of government under the revised petition.
Credit File photo I Chad Davis | St. Louis Public Radio

One of the most controversial aspects of the initial Better Together petition was how it would position County Executive Steve Stenger as the mayor for the city and county following the merger. Under the initial petition, Stenger would become the city’s first “metro mayor,” and would remain in that position through 2024. But as of the last few weeks, things have changed.

Better Together submitted a new petition in late March that would position whoever is the county executive and city mayor in January 2021 as joint heads of government. Residents would then vote for a metro mayor in 2022. The updated petition came hours after news broke about a federal subpoena looking into how Stenger issued contracts while in office. Better Together officials said the decision to change the governing structure had already been in the works.

A lot of the criticism surrounding the new petition still remains, including worries that this will dilute African American representation in the city and that statewide voters would still be voting on the merger. 

"You listed three city-county mergers, are there any additional mergers in the U.S. and what is the status of those mergers?" - Gary Lotterman

Louisville, Indianapolis and Nashville are consistently cited as the other cities that have gone through similar city-county mergers, but there are others.

Philadelphia became a consolidated government in 1854. Under the city charter, the governments of smaller municipalities ceased to exist. That form of consolidation would differ significantly from the Better Together proposal, where St. Louis County would get to retain its municipalities.

Residents from Pittsburgh have recently debated the pros and cons of a potential consolidation with Allegheny County. The city has faced financial turmoil and debt over the past few decades. That turmoil has been one of the primary reasons some officials have pushed for consolidation. Proponents of a Pittsburgh-Allegheny County merger argue the decision would eliminate duplicate services and government positions.

Gail Woods (left) and others ask questions about the proposed merger at the first Better Together town hall in March 2019.
Credit Chad Davis | St. Louis Public Radio

But talks of a Pittsburgh merger has quieted over the past year. Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf terminated Pittsburgh’s status as a financially distressed city in 2018. City officials say state interference was necessary to strengthen the city.

"My real estate tax just went up over 15%. With this merger, will my real estate tax go up higher, and if so, what percentage over the 15%?" - Ronald Bippen

Tax increases and decreases due to new assessments will continue to occur under any form of government, said Marius Johnson-Malone, deputy director of Community-Based Studies for Better Together.

There are several different tax rates within the city and county. Johnson-Malone said the amount of taxes will decrease from a rate perspective, which is more dependent on the government.

“The property taxes will actually decrease from a rate perspective,” Johnson-Malone said. “What they actually pay from a dollar standpoint ultimately is determined by the assessment and the assessors.”

Related Content

County Council Declines To Hire Special Counsel In Stenger Subpoena

By Mar 28, 2019
St. Louis County Council members listen as Deputy County Counselor Micki Wochner, right, responds to questions about a federal subpoena issued to the county last week.
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

The first St. Louis County Council meeting since news of a federal subpoena of County Executive Steve Stenger broke featured an agreement that no outside counsel was needed to respond to the request.  

But despite that decision, the meeting became testy when council members wondered why they couldn’t see the subpoena that has shaken up Stenger’s administration.

Better Together’s New City-County Merger Plan Removes Stenger As Metro Mayor

By Mar 25, 2019
Officials sign the challenge to end homelessness on February 18, 2019. From left to right, Wright City Mayor Dan Rowden, St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger, St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson.
Kae Petrin | St. Louis Public Radio

Before Monday, St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger was slated to become the first “metro mayor” under a plan to merge St. Louis and St. Louis County — giving the Democratic official enormous power over the direction and decision making of a united region.

But after Better Together submitted a new petition to Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s office, Stenger won’t automatically get that post. One of the leaders of the city-county effort said the move is in response to criticism of having county officials being the initial leaders of the government — and not a federal subpoena of Stenger’s administration.

Stenger’s Potential Ascension To Metro Mayor Provokes Debate

By Jan 31, 2019
Under a plan released Monday to merge St. Louis and St. Louis County, St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger would become the first "metro mayor" of the merged government.
File photo I Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

At the beginning of 2019, St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger was in a tough political spot.

The Democratic official was sworn in to a second term with no reliable allies on the St. Louis County Council. And county voters recently amended the charter to substantially reduce his power over the budget.

But if statewide voters agree to a plan laid out by Better Together next year, Stenger would be in line to become the first metro mayor — a position that gives him sizable policy power over the region.