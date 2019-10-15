 To Discourage Vaping Among Youth, Missouri Gov. Parson Mandates Education Campaign | St. Louis Public Radio

To Discourage Vaping Among Youth, Missouri Gov. Parson Mandates Education Campaign

By 2 hours ago
  • A recent study in the U.S. indicated that 3.6 million teens used e-cigarettes in 2018, a steep climb from 1.5 million teens in 2017.
    Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says vaping use among youth is on the rise nationally and throughout Missouri. He's calling for an education campaign to help deter youth from using the products.
    File | Lara Hamdan | St. Louis Public Radio

Calling vaping-related illnesses among Missouri’s youth “an epidemic,” Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Tuesday signed an executive order mandating education to discourage usage. 

Thousands have been sickened across the country due to vaping-related illnesses. In Missouri, there have been 22 reported illnesses and one death as of Oct. 4. The majority of those cases involve people between the ages of 15 and 24. 

Parson did not call for a ban on any products, but wants more research. 

“The biggest fear we have is the unknown of the products,” he said. “I don’t think anybody knows. I don’t know how much research has been done on the flavored side of it to know how much of a health risk it is.” 

The order directs the departments of Health and Senior Services, Elementary and Secondary Education, and Public Safety to develop a statewide campaign to educate and warn youth about the dangers of vaping. The campaign is to use existing resources and launch within 30 days. 

Parson called this a “first step,” something he could do within the powers of governor. But, he said the Legislature will likely take up the issue during ts next session beginning in January. 

One hurdle at the statehouse could be a strong lobbying presence that might make it difficult to sway lawmakers to move on the issue. Parson did not seem concerned. 

“Their job’s not to listen to the lobbyists every day to do what the lobbyists want,” he said. “The second thing I would say to legislators is, take a good look at it, and again, what is the safety of our children in this state? And that should be a priority.”

Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven said vaping poses risk to important parts of the brain that effect “attention, learning and mood.” She said it’s important schools try to get ahead of this problem. 

“E-cigarettes come in many shapes and sizes and in flavors that appeal to our youth,” she said. “It’s important that school staff be adequately trained to spot and adequately supported to stop this behavior in our underage populations.” 

The Missouri Democratic Party was quick to criticize Parson in what they call “a history of ignoring the needs of Missouri’s children through repeated inaction.” 

Democrats have called for Parson to address thousands of children getting kicked off of Medicaid and to address the spike in urban gun violence, which has included children getting killed.

Parson has rolled out an anti-violence plan for St. Louis with Mayor Lyda Krewson. The plan includes an increase in state police patrols. He is also holding a closed-door meeting with the mayors of Springfield, Kansas City, St. Louis and Columbia on Friday to discuss violence in their cities.

Vaping
vaping illness
Mike Parson
Margie Vandeven
Department of Health and Senior Services
Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education
Missouri Department of Public Safety
Related Content

As More People Die After Using Vaping Products, St. Louis Doctor Warns Of The Risks

By Oct 4, 2019
Michael Plisco, a critical care pulmonologist at Mercy Hospital St. Louis, says vaping still carries serious unknown risks.
Sarah Fentem | St. Louis Public Radio

Across the U.S., 18 people have died and more than 1,000 have become sick from a little-understood respiratory disease linked to vaping products. In Missouri, one patient has died, and state health officials have confirmed at least seven cases.

People with the illness report shortness of breath, nausea and coughing. Doctors have placed some patients on life support or respirators because their lungs have stopped working entirely.

Until doctors know more about the effects of vaping, people should stay away from the products, said Dr. Michael Plisco, a pulmonologist at Mercy Hospital St. Louis who treated the man who died.

Missouri Officials Confirm Two Cases Of Illness Related To Vaping

By Sep 14, 2019
Murphy Lee poses for a portrait at Vape Ya Tailfeather in St. Charles.
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Missouri health officials have confirmed two cases in the state of a mysterious vaping-related pulmonary illness that has sickened hundreds of people across the nation. 

Missouri officials are investigating the cases of seven other patients to determine if their symptoms match the criteria for the illness. They’re also warning consumers not to tamper with vaping products.

Patients with the illness report nausea, shortness of breath, fever and elevated heart rates. The nine Missouri patients have reported modifying pre-packaged vaping products to smoke other substances such as vitamin E or THC, said Randall Williams, director of the state Department of Health and Senior Services.

Illinois Lawmakers Considering Ban On Flavored Vaping Products

By Brian Mackey Sep 23, 2019

Illinois lawmakers are considering a ban on flavored e-cigarettes and vaping products.