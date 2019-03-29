Don Marsh Steps Down As Host Of St. Louis On The Air

Don Marsh resigned from his staff position as host of St. Louis on the Air on Wednesday.

He began hosting the show in September 2005 after working for many years as a journalist in print, radio and television.

During his time as host, he received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, was inducted into the St. Louis Media Hall of Fame, and named a “Media Person of the Year” in 2015 by the St. Louis Press Club.

While we search for a new permanent host, St. Louis Public Radio reporters and producers will take on the role.

We thank Don for over 13 years of service hosting our signature talk show and guiding conversations with guests from across the region and afar with wide-ranging interests and perspectives.