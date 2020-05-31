 Federal Coronavirus Money Could Help St. Louis County Cities With Public Safety Costs | St. Louis Public Radio

Federal Coronavirus Money Could Help St. Louis County Cities With Public Safety Costs

By 1 hour ago
  • St. Louis County Executive Sam Page and county municipalities are trying to hash out a deal to send federal money to municipal police and fire departments.
    St. Louis County Executive Sam Page and county municipalities are trying to hash out a deal to send federal money to municipal police and fire departments.
    David Kovaluk I St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis County could send roughly $47 million of federal coronavirus relief money to municipalities to help pay for police and fire-related services.

St. Louis County received $173.5 million in federal funds from the CARES Act, which Congress passed earlier this year to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. And St. Louis County Executive Sam Page and the Municipal League of Metro St. Louis appear to be in agreement that $47 million should be sent to municipalities to help with public safety costs.

Page said at a press conference last week that there are stringent regulations in place about how the federal money can be spent. And he added his administration is checking with federal officials to make sure such a transfer is allowed.

“We have to follow very strict guidelines set up by the Treasury Department," Page said. “And the initial guidelines were it could not be used for expenses that were previously budgeted in a local government budget — or were not related to costs related to COVID-19. And it could not be used to supplant something in the budget, and it could not be used to replace lost revenue.”

Page went on to say that “we’re trying to work within those guidelines to get guidance to see how we can help municipalities with their public safety costs.”

“And once we have that guidance, we’ll set up a process for municipalities to request reimbursement,” Page said. “And we’ll work with them.”

Pat Kelly, executive director of the Municipal League of Metro St. Louis, said President Donald Trump directed the secretary of the Treasury to loosen some of the restrictions of the funds when it came to public safety-related matters. 

“So it's saying that the regular payroll expenses and public safety are dedicated to and can be reimbursed through the CARES Act funding,” Kelly said. “We estimated that three months' pay for the existing police departments and fire departments of St. Louis County was $47 million. The act actually covers those expenses from March 1 to Dec. 31. But obviously there's not enough funding that was allocated to St. Louis County in order to cover all of those expenses.”

Kelly said he’s hoping the money is divided by population, similar to how the county disperses proceeds from a public safety sales tax known as Proposition P. 

“I mean, there's no doubt that the cities have these expenses. There's no doubt that this is not going to cover all of their expenses during this time period. And there's no reason to complicate the process,” Kelly said. 

Follow Jason on Twitter: @jrosenbaum
 

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org

Tags: 
Top Stories
Sam Page
Municipal League of Metro St. Louis
coronavirus
COVID-19

Related Content

Scooting Around A Pandemic; Ride-Sharing Resumes Despite Coronavirus Concerns

By May 29, 2020
Electric scooters started appearing on St. Louis streets in summer 2018. (May 28, 2020)
Shula Neuman | St. Louis Public Radio

Ride-sharing scooters have returned to St. Louis streets during the coronavirus pandemic. 

Companies operating the motorized transportation devices in the city are resuming operations after pulling the vehicles off the streets in the early days of the outbreak. 

St. Louis Paramedics Respond To More Overdoses During The Coronavirus Pandemic

By May 28, 2020
Dr. Katherine Austman, a fellow with the Addiction Recovery Centers of America, conducts a follow-up appointment with a patient living at an encampment for homeless people on May 28, 2020.
Eli Chen | St. Louis Public Radio

Emergency workers in St. Louis responded to an increased number of drug overdoses this spring, according to city health data. 

St. Louis EMS responders used the overdose-reversing medication Narcan 246 times in March and April, nearly twice as often as during the same period last year. 

The increased stress and isolation during the coronavirus pandemic has made some people more likely to use drugs, St. Louis Fire Department Chief Dennis Jenkerson said.

Arts United STL Brings Heavy Hitters Together For A Virtual Showstopper

By May 29, 2020
Andrea Purnell will host the event from an otherwise empty Powell Hall. [5/17/20]
Regional Arts Commission

When was the last time you saw the St. Louis metro’s most prestigious arts organizations all sharing the same bill? If you can’t remember, you may want to tune in Sunday. 

That evening, more than a dozen local organizations including the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, the Muny and Repertory Theatre St. Louis will perform a telethon-style benefit concert under some very unusual circumstances — not limited to the event’s host, actress Andrea Purnell, performing her role from a near-empty Powell Hall. Other participants stitched together their pieces virtually, editing submissions by individual performers to create ensemble pieces. 