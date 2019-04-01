 First Project In McKee’s Northside Regeneration Project Completed | St. Louis Public Radio

First Project In McKee’s Northside Regeneration Project Completed

By 1 hour ago

The GreenLeaf Market at the intersection of North Tucker Boulevard and North 13th Street will open this month.

At a ribbon-cutting event on Monday, those behind the project said it was the first grocery store built on the north side since 1968. It is also the first project developer Paul McKee has completed in has massive Northside Regeneration plan after more than a decade.

The market will open April 13. Across the street, the ZOOM convenience store and gas station opened in October. The two buildings mark a total investment of more than $20 million and the creation of 72 jobs in north city.

The 20,000 square-foot grocery store will sell produce from family farms through a partnership with the Good Natured Family Farms' cooperative alliance.
Credit Wayne Pratt | St. Louis Public Radio

McKee said the project serves as a catalyst for the rejuvenation of the area, which will eventually include the new $1.75 billion National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency West headquarters.

“Look around, you’ll see, you’ll see 60 percent of them are people of color,” McKee said Monday during a ribbon cutting for the grocery store. “And the majority of them come from the community as well. It’s a big deal to us today. This is their market.”

Alderwoman Tammika Hubbard represents that area of the city. She says the project, especially the grocery store, fills a need for economic development and healthy food options in the area.

“We are currently residing in a food desert," she said. “It has been a community that experienced 60 years of disinvestment. We haven’t had a grocery story in a generation.”

McKee’s overall plan for the north side was thrown into question last summer. The city of St. Louis claimed the developer was in default and moved to sever the agreement.

“Everything has its process,” McKee said, adding the project, originally announced in 2016, probably should have been completed sooner.

“It’s the end of the beginning, and it’s the beginning of a new day,” he said.

A ribbon cutting and special tour of the store took place Monday, April 1. The store will open to the public in a couple of weeks.
Credit Wayne Pratt | St. Louis Public Radio

The project is partially funded by a one-percent community-improvement district sales tax and $2.8 million dollars in tax-increment financing.

McKee is planning to re-submit a request for permits for a three-bed urgent-care center in the former Pruitt-Igoe housing site, which is also in the Northside Regeneration footprint. He says 500 new residential units are under construction.

Congressman Lacy Clay also attended the ribbon cutting, calling it a huge day for the neighborhood.

“We are bringing needed services,” the Democrat said. “When you think about the neglect, the lack of economic activity for most of my life in this part of this city, it’s long overdue.”

Follow Wayne Pratt on Twitter: @WayneRadio

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

Tags: 
Northside Regeneration
GreenLeaf Market
Paul McKee

Related Content

McKee Urgent Care Builder Asks City To Reinstate Permits

By Mar 26, 2019
File Photo | Kae Petrin | St. Louis Public Radio

Updated 2 p.m., March 30, with comment from Paul McKee's spokesperson — The design builder for developer Paul McKee's planned urgent care facility has asked the City of St. Louis to reinstate its building permits, according to a press release sent Saturday by a McKee spokesperson.

Delays at the construction site, which the city had marked "abandoned," were caused by the federal government shutdown, which delayed the issuance of tax credits, according to the statement. Design builder KAI plans to resume construction at the site by June, according to the statement.

Original story from March 26: 

A three-bed urgent-care hospital planned by developer Paul McKee has lost its city building permits.

In December, after months of inactivity at the site, the project’s partial walls collapsed. Last month, the city marked the site as “abandoned” after little communication from the contractor, St. Louis Building Commissioner Frank Oswald said.

McKee case inches toward settlement as plaintiffs' lawyers bicker

By Oct 14, 2010

This article first appeared in the St. Louis Beacon, Oct. 14, 2010 - Eminent domain -- one of the main issues in the lawsuit against Paul McKee's proposed $8.1 billion redevelopment project in north St. Louis -- is the key in talks to settle the case, lawyers said Thursday.

After Circuit Judge Robert Dierker Jr. accepted filings from all parties in the case, with a ruling due by Oct. 27 on the city's request for a new trial, McKee's attorney Paul Puricelli said that "very serious discussions" toward settling the dispute are continuing. But at the same time, lawyers for the plaintiffs are bickering about whether the talks are properly representing everyone involved.

How a 2016 deal, made out of public eye, makes it hard for St. Louis to cut ties with McKee

By Aug 28, 2018
Developer Paul McKee owns much of the land in this picture, looking north from the intersection of Cass and Jefferson avenues. After nearly 10 years, the city of St. Louis wants to cut ties with McKee and his NorthSide Regeneration initiative.
File Photo | Brent Jones | St. Louis Public Radio

In 2009, the St. Louis Board of Aldermen approved developer Paul McKee’s $8-billion plan to transform nearly two square miles of north St. Louis. In exchange for $390 million in tax incentives, McKee promised new housing, parks, schools, churches and major employment centers.

Nearly a decade later, with very little work completed, the city tried to cut ties with McKee. But a 2016 agreement, struck with very little public input, could complicate that effort, and has already led to litigation.

Board approves McKee TIF bill with contingencies

By Oct 20, 2016
An artist's rendering of the Green Leaf Market and ZOOM Store to be built at Tucker Boulevard and 13th Street. April 2016
courtesy Northside Regeneration

The St. Louis Board of Estimate and Apportionment will allow the release of a $2.8 million tax increment financing note for developer Paul McKee’s planned grocery store and gas station.