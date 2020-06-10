Florissant Police Detective Fired After Video Sparks Outrage — And Protests

Florissant police detective Joshua Smith has lost his job, days after video of him hitting a man with a SUV sparked outrage throughout the region — and protests in one of St. Louis County’s largest municipalities.

Florissant Police Chief Timothy Fagan fired Smith on Wednesday, according to Florssiant Police Sgt. Criag DeHart. He had been suspended after Real STL News released footage from a residential video camera showing an unmarked police car that Smith was driving hit a man.

One of the main groups demanding that police stop killing black people, ExpectUs, called for protests on Wednesday evening outside of the Florissant Police Department. Since the video was released a few days ago, protests have continued outside the department— part of nationwide protests from people demanding that police be held accountable.

Fagan said in a press conference last Saturday that the FBI will participate in the investigation. Before being fired, Smith had been suspended. Two other officers who were in the car are on leave with pay. St. Louis County Wesley Bell asked St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar to investigate, because the son of one of his employees was in the car with Smith.

A spokeswoman for the St. Louis County Police Department said any suspected criminal activity in that incident is “being thoroughly investigated by our Crimes Against Persons Unit.”

“That investigation is ongoing,” said Tracy Panus of the St. Louis County Police Department. “Once the investigation is complete, the case will be presented to the St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for possible charges.”

Lohmar on Monday called the video “shocking and disturbing,” He added there’s another video which shows the encounter from across the street. At his press availability on Wednesday, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said he’d seen the video and, like Lohmar, called it “disturbing.”

“I’m not surprised people are upset by that. And this is a trend we’re seeing across the country: More video was available. More of these interactions are documented. And I think it requires a rapid response and an appropriate response from the Florissant Police Department.”

Members of the Missouri National Guard have been on hand at the Florissant Police Department over the past few nights. Page added if the St. Louis County Police Department is asked to help, “we will.”

“Generally, these protests have been peaceful — even the protests that are at night are peaceful,” Page said. “What I’ve seen is protesters are discouraging anyone who is not peaceful from any of that activity. And we’ve seen that across the country and here in our community that these protests have been focused on their message — and very targeted in their activities.”

Follow Jason on Twitter: @jrosenbaum

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org