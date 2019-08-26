 Hawley Sees Drug Abuse And Economic Decline As Biggest Problems During Rural Tour | St. Louis Public Radio

Hawley Sees Drug Abuse And Economic Decline As Biggest Problems During Rural Tour

By 1 hour ago
  • U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley spent last week touring 10 rural Missouri counties. This photo supplied by his staff features the Republican senator talking to a woman in Eminence, Missouri.
    U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley spent last week touring 10 rural Missouri counties. This photo supplied by his staff features the Republican senator talking to a woman in Eminence, Missouri.
    U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley's office

U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley had relatively simple goals in his tour last week of some of Missouri’s most economically distressed communities: Listen to Missourians and tell their stories.

The GOP senator transversed 10 rural Missouri counties last week, documenting some of the tour on social media. He said he wasn’t there to pitch any ideas, but rather to “learn from them and to hear about their lives and to hear about what their needs are, their struggles, their ideas, their thoughts.”

“I laughed with them. Sometimes I cried with them,” Hawley said. 

Some of the people who Hawley spoke with took off from work to talk to him. Other meetings were spontaneous, such as when he met people at a Malden barbershop. Many of these meetings were documented on Twitter.

When asked why he decided to use Twitter to showcase the tour, especially since he’s been so outspoken against some social media companies, Hawley said he wanted to show these individuals without any sort of varnish. 

“These weren’t political events. Most of them consider themselves nonpolitical people,” Hawley said. “And we just wanted to share about them in a way that wasn’t filtered.”

Among the key themes that emerged from talking with people on his tour was a desire to bring economic development to rural communities and worries about drug abuse. 

In nearly every city he visited, Hawley said people were gravely concerned about drug abuse — especially methamphetamine and heroin.

“These places, every one of them, are just overwhelmed by meth in particular — but also heroin and fentanyl. It is just pouring into the state,” Hawley said. “It’s truly an epidemic.”

Hawley also said that when talking to younger farmers, many were concerned about countries like China manipulating their currencies to gain an advantage in trade. He also said some of the people he talked with in the state’s Bootheel region were concerned about the “availability of land.”

“Some of this land is increasingly owned by corporate farms who are only willing to rent it out to independent farmers on very onerous conditions — a lot of times you have to use their seed,” he said. “You have to produce the way they want to produce. It’s really getting to be a situation where how can a young family break into farming? If they can get into it, how do they sustain themselves?”

When asked if any of the farmers he talked to want him to ask President Donald Trump to stand down on higher tariffs, Hawley replied, “They didn’t complain to me about the president.”

“They did not ask me to ask the president to stand down at all,” he added.

Rural African American focus

Hawley also met with members of the Bootheel’s African American community. Black residents make up around a quarter of the population in some southeast Missouri counties. Malden, in Dunklin County, is about 33% African American according to the U.S. Census.

He said most people he talked to stressed a need to expand educational opportunities.

“Most didn’t have a formal education beyond high school,” Hawley said. “If they could get some vocational or skills training, that would make a huge difference. It would make a huge difference to everybody — white, black, everybody.”

Asked if the federal government had a heightened responsibility to help rural African American residents who were held back by the legacies of slavery and Jim Crow laws, Hawley said: “I hope the answer is yes — we need to devise policies that are going to work for all Missourians and all working people.”

Follow Jason Rosenbaum on Twitter: @jrosenbaum

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org

Tags: 
Josh Hawley
Top Stories
Heroin
rural missouri

Related Content

Politically Speaking: Reps. Kendrick and Stevens on the lay of the land for Missouri Democrats

By Jan 10, 2018
St. Louis Public Radio's Jason Rosenbaum interviewed state Reps. Kip Kendrick and Martha Stevens at KBIA studios in Columbia, Missouri.
Ryan Famuliner I KBIA

On the latest edition of the Politically Speaking podcast, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum is pleased to welcome state Reps. Kip Kendrick and Martha Stevens to the program.

Rosenbaum recorded the show with the Columbia Democrats at KBIA’s studios on the University of Missouri-Columbia campus. Both lawmakers represent fairly Democratic-leaning districts that take in portions of the city of Columbia.

Study finds heroin epidemic linked to OxyContin change

By Abby Abrams Jul 20, 2012

This article first appeared in the St. Louis Beacon, July 20, 2012 - For the past several years, St. Louis County has seen an unprecedented number of deaths from heroin and prescription drug overdoses. While the number of overdose deaths has dropped by 25 percent in the first part of 2012, said Dan Duncan, director of community services for the St. Louis office of the National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse, the problem is far from over.

Missouri Inmates Are Overdosing On Drugs. How Are They Getting Them?

By Aug 12, 2019
Donald Hutson is one of hundreds of people who have overdosed while in state prisons since May 2017, according to Missouri Department of Corrections records.
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Destini Hutson spent much of her childhood picturing what life would be like when her dad came home.

Over time, her plans turned to the practical: teach him how to use an iPhone, help him find a job, go to Chick-fil-A together.

“‘It’s a lot that you’re going to have to learn,’” Hutson told her dad, Donald, who went to prison in 1997 when she was still a baby.

Those plans came to a halt last September, when Donald Hutson died of a drug overdose at Missouri Eastern Correctional Center in Pacific. He’s one of more than 430 inmates who have overdosed in state prisons since May 2017, according to internal data from the Missouri Department of Corrections. While there are many ways drugs are smuggled into prisons, DOC employees say internal corruption is a key part of the problem.

NCADA launches ‘Talk About It’ as St. Louis region is poised to break record for opioid deaths

By Apr 12, 2018
Howard Weissman and Nichole Dawsey of NCADA
Evie Hemphill | St. Louis Public Radio

The number of opioid-related deaths in the St. Louis region is poised to once again break a record.

Opioid-related deaths include overdoses on prescription painkillers, heroin and, increasingly, fentanyl - a prescription drug more potent than heroin that is often mixed with other substances.

In 2016, 712 people died due to opioids. That number is expected to be about 750 people in 2017, explained Howard Weissman, executive director of the National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse (NCADA).