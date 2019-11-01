 Here Are The 18 Companies Interested In Leasing St. Louis Lambert International Airport | St. Louis Public Radio

Here Are The 18 Companies Interested In Leasing St. Louis Lambert International Airport

  • St. Louis Lambert International Airport. August 2018
    File photo | Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

The Airport Advisory Working Group on Friday released a list of 18 companies or groups interested in a potential long-term lease of St. Louis Lambert International Airport. 

That’s in response to a request for qualifications the group issued last month, which were due by the end of the business day Friday. 

The working group has been meeting for over a year with a slew of consultants to weigh whether a private operator could improve the airport and stoke regional economic development, while providing the city with a cash influx.

The RFQ issued by the group outlines the potential opportunities of a privatization deal and asks companies to explain how they’re qualified to achieve those things. Among other things, companies were asked to detail their ability to improve and manage airports on a budget, maintain productive relationships with government entities and express knowledge of airport safety. 

The group is expected to release more detailed information about the RFQ respondents early next week. From there, members of the group will narrow the list to just the respondents they’d like to come back with detailed proposals. That’s likely to happen in early December.

The following companies submitted their qualifications to the working group:

  • AENA Internacional
  • AMP Capital
  • Atlantia
  • Corporación América Airports (CAAP)
  • daa International
  • Global Infrastructure Partners
  • GRID Realty
  • IFM Investors and MAG Overseas Investments Limited, on behalf of Manchester Airports Group
  • Lambert Gateway Partners (a consortium including Blackstone Infrastructure Partners, Groupe ADP, the Hall of Fame Group, The Bridgeman Hospitality Group, Cleveland Avenue and the Public School and Education Employee Retirement Systems of Missouri)
  • Momentum Aviation Partners (a consortium including Partners Group (USA), ASUR and AECOM Hunt)
  • Morrison & Co.
  • Odinsa (Grupo Argos)
  • OMERS Infrastructure and Fraport
  • Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board, Ontario Airports Investments Limited and Copenhagen Airports International
  • Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSPIB) and AviAlliance
  • Royal Schiphol Group
  • STL Aviation Group (a consortium including Oaktree Transportation Investment Fund, JLC Infrastructure / MJE-Loop Capital Partners, Ullico and Vinci Airports / TBI Airport Management
  • Vantage Airport Group and Corsair-Vantage Investment Partners

St. Louis Lambert International Airport
Airport privatization
Airport Advisory Working Group
