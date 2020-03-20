 Here’s What Is Being Done To Disinfect St. Louis Metro Trains, Buses During Pandemic | St. Louis Public Radio

Here’s What Is Being Done To Disinfect St. Louis Metro Trains, Buses During Pandemic

By Lexi Cortes | Belleville News-Democrat 1 hour ago

Editor's Note: This article was originally published in the Belleville News-Democrat.

The public transportation system for Metro East and St. Louis-area residents is being disinfected throughout the day and every night during the coronavirus pandemic, officials said Thursday.

Metro buses and trains are being disinfected regularly during the coronavirus pandemic, an official said.
Credit Derik Holtmann | Belleville News-Democrat

Bi-State Development President Taulby Roach, who oversees Metro, said the buses and MetroLink trains are disinfected with “COVID-19-approved treatments,” including fogging. They are also cleaned throughout the day at route turns and midday changes.

St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern relayed the message from Roach during the county’s daily news conference Thursday.

“I think it’s important to note that because many of us rely on public transportation in this time, so we want to keep that running, and we want to keep it running safely,” Kern said.

He said Roach told him trains and buses are pulled off the system to be disinfected immediately if someone on board shows symptoms, such as coughing.

According to the latest information on Metro’s website, it does not plan to reduce service during the outbreak of the respiratory illness. The website was last updated on Tuesday.

Lexi Cortes is a reporter for the Belleville News-Democrat, a news partner of St. Louis Public Radio.

Our priority is you. Support coverage that’s reliable, trustworthy and more essential than ever. Donate today.

Send comments and questions about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

Tags: 
Metro
coronavirus
COVID-19
Transit

Related Content

Live Updates: Coronavirus In The St. Louis Region

By St. Louis Public Radio staff Mar 19, 2020
A 20-year-old St. Louis County woman who recently returned home from studying in Italy is presumed to be the state's first confirmed case of COVID-19, the disease spread by the new coronavirus.
Nat Thomas | St. Louis Public Radio

9 a.m. Friday, March 20

Good morning and thank you! We really appreciated hearing from so many of you yesterday. It was great to hear how you’re holding up and what you think of this blog. Keep emailing me about what life under self-quarantine is like for you: ltoler@stlpublicradio.org

We’re going to use these first-of-the-day posts to update you on how many confirmed cases there are in our bi-state region. The numbers are changing constantly now, so remember that what you see here in the morning might be out of date by noon. 

  • St. Louis metro: 23 cases, no deaths
  • Missouri: 28 confirmed cases, one death, 395 people tested
  • Illinois: 422 confirmed cases, four deaths, 3,150 people tested

'I Think We're Done': Educators Not Optimistic Of Schools Reopening

By 4 hours ago
The playground at Shaw VPA Elementary School sits empty on Thursday afternoon, March 19, 2020.
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

There’s rising doubt among school leaders that their students will return to school this spring.

Most schools in the St. Louis area are closed through April 3, for now, to help contain the spread of COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. That date is starting to feel like just a placeholder for a more sustained closure.

Local Child Care Center Remains Open To Help Parents With Limited Options

By 18 hours ago
Danny Hommes

Growing concerns over the spread of the coronavirus have led many schools in the region to close. However, some day cares and child care centers are choosing to remain open.

University City Children’s Center is one of them.

The decision to stay open was a tough one, said center director Laura Millkamp. But ultimately she chose to keep the center open for parents that don’t have the option to work from home. 

St. Louis-Area University Leaders, Students Grapple With What’s Left Of This Semester

By 19 hours ago
A family of geese traverse the UMSL campus.
File photo | Evie Hemphill | St. Louis Public Radio

Today’s college campuses are in many ways designed to be like small cities, featuring places to shop, eat and live daily life as well as learn and teach. And in the age of coronavirus, those campuses are facing major concerns and questions not unlike those that municipal leaders are grappling with.

The University of Missouri-St. Louis’ Jessica Long-Pease is one of the people working closely with UMSL’s on-campus students and staff in this uncertain time. She’s the director of the Millennium Student Center and the Office of Student Life, both of which are normally buzzing with people.

“[Our] communication to our students has been, ‘Come to campus if you absolutely must, but in the interest of all of our health and safety, let’s make sure that we’re trying to spread each other out as much as possible,’” Long-Pease said on Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air. “So it’s definitely a little bit more like a ghost town right now than it typically is, and for those of us who work in student affairs and student services along with faculty, it’s a completely different view of campus than we’re used to having.”