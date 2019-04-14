Jazz Unlimited for April 14, 2019 will present “How Do You Get To Carnegie Hall?” The answer is that you practice-a lot. Starting in 1938 with the famous Benny Goodman concert, Carnegie Hall has played host to a large number of jazz masters, including Duke Ellington, Miles Davis, Keith Jarrett, Count Basie, Charlie Christian, Louis Armstrong, Oscar Peterson, Ray Brown, Lionel Hampton with Dinah Washington, Bud Powell, Dizzy Gillespie, Charlie Parker, Billie Holiday, Woody Herman, Miles Davis & Gil Evans, Dave Brubeck, Lester Young, Jay McShann, Thelonious Monk with John Coltrane, Toshiko Akiyoshi, Eric Dolphy and Sonny Rollins.

The Slide Show contains my photographs of some of the artists heard on this show.

The Video is "Lester Leaps In" from the 1996 Clint Eastwood "After Hours " show at Carnegie Hall with soloists Roy Hargrove (tp) Joshua Redman, Flip Phillips, James Carter (ts) James Moody, Charles McPherson (as). Drummer Kenny Washington is also seen as is Jon Faddis conducting.