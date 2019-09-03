Illinois State Representative To Explore Run To Replace Shimkus In 15th District

A state representative from the Vermilion County is looking into a run to replace U.S. Rep. John Shimkus, R-Collinsville.

Mike Marron, a Republican from Fithian, plans to announce Monday an exploratory committee for a run in the 15th Congressional District, according to state political insiders.

The district runs includes Collinsville but mostly covers southeastern Illinois to the Kentucky and Indiana borders.

Shimkus on Friday announced he would not seek re-election in the 2020 election.

Marron became a state representative in September of last year.

Candidates may begin circulating petitions to run in the March 2020 primary on Tuesday. The filing period for the 2020 election is Nov. 25 through Dec. 2.

Marron could be the first of several candidates including several state GOP legislators looking to jump into the race for the heavily Republican district.

The general election is in November 2020. John W. Hursey Jr., a Democrat from Collinsville, had already announced a run before Shimkus stated he was not running.

Mike Koziatek is a reporter with the Belleville News-Democrat, where this article was originally published.

