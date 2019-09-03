 Illinois State Representative To Explore Run To Replace Shimkus In 15th District | St. Louis Public Radio

Illinois State Representative To Explore Run To Replace Shimkus In 15th District

By Joseph Bustos | Belleville News-Democrat 1 minute ago

A state representative from the Vermilion County is looking into a run to replace U.S. Rep. John Shimkus, R-Collinsville.

Mike Marron, a Republican from Fithian, plans to announce Monday an exploratory committee for a run in the 15th Congressional District, according to state political insiders.

The district runs includes Collinsville but mostly covers southeastern Illinois to the Kentucky and Indiana borders. 

Mike Marron, a Republican from Fithian, Illinois, became a state representative in September 2018.
Credit Illinois General Assembly

Shimkus on Friday announced he would not seek re-election in the 2020 election.

Marron became a state representative in September of last year.

Candidates may begin circulating petitions to run in the March 2020 primary on Tuesday. The filing period for the 2020 election is Nov. 25 through Dec. 2.

Marron could be the first of several candidates including several state GOP legislators looking to jump into the race for the heavily Republican district.

The general election is in November 2020. John W. Hursey Jr., a Democrat from Collinsville, had already announced a run before Shimkus stated he was not running.

Mike Koziatek is a reporter with the Belleville News-Democrat, where this article was originally published.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org

Tags: 
Mike Marron
John Shimkus
Belleville News-Democrat

Related Content

Bost And Others Influenced Trump Into Backing Off Commuting Blagojevich’s Sentence

By Joseph Bustos | Belleville News-Democrat Aug 14, 2019
Rod Blagojevich was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for trying to personally gain when appointing someone to fill Barack Obama's Senate seat after the 2008 election.
Bill Greenblatt | UPI

U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro, confirmed he spoke with President Donald Trump and his acting chief of staff just before the president backed off of his consideration of commuting former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich' prison sentence.

Trump had brought up the idea while speaking to reporters on Air Force One while returning from a trip to El Paso, Texas last week.

CNN reported, Trump decided to back off after conversations with Bost and U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Peoria. They also spoke with Trump's acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney.