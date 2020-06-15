 Islamic Foundation Expresses Solidarity With African Americans Against Injustice | St. Louis Public Radio

Islamic Foundation Expresses Solidarity With African Americans Against Injustice

By 36 minutes ago
  • Members of the Islamic Foundation marched from Parkway West High School to Parkway West Middle School on Sunday to support the movement to end police brutality and racial injustice against black people.
    Members of the Islamic Foundation marched from Parkway West High School to Parkway West Middle School on Sunday to support the movement to end police brutality and racial injustice against black people.
    Provided by Islamic Foundation of Greater St. Louis

The Islamic Foundation of Greater St. Louis is speaking out against racism and pledging support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

On Sunday, the foundation placed a full page ad in the St. Louis Post Dispatch. Under the banner “Standing For Racial Justice Black Lives Matter,” the foundation decried inequality and injustice.

Many members of the Muslim community in St. Louis were dismayed by the video of a Minneapolis police officer killing George Floyd and understood the wave of protests that followed, foundation spokesperson Ghazala Hayat said.

“Everybody's life is equally important, and black lives matter for sure,” Hayat said.

After the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, many Muslims, including foundation members, faced acts of racism and discrimination, she said. 

Hayat said the foundation is committed to fighting for anyone who is a victim of racial injustice. 

Foundation leaders decided to support black people during the struggle to save black lives because standing in solidarity against injustice is one of the core principle’s of the Muslim faith. The ad includes a photo of hands from people of all races and quotes from the Quran and Malcolm X.

Hayat said people who do not stand against racial injustice are complicit. 

In the coming weeks, the foundation plans to speak with African American faith leaders and community members to discuss how the Muslim community can actively continue to participate in the movement. 

On Saturday, the foundation and other muslim organizations will support the movement with a Black Lives Matter march from the Masjid Bilal Ibn Rabaah at 3843 W. Pine Mall Boulevard to the Masjid Al-Mu’minun Islamic Center at 1435 N. Grand Boulevard.

“Justice for everybody is a paramount, that’s a basis for a society,” Hayat said. “If everyone is not treated equally then society will not function.”Follow Andrea on Twitter: @drebjournalist

Our priority is you. Support coverage that’s reliable, trustworthy and more essential than ever. Donate today.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org

Tags: 
Islamic Foundation of Greater St. Louis
Black Lives Matter
Racism
George Floyd
Muslims
African Americans
Top Stories

Related Content

For A Third Weekend, St. Louis Saw A Slew of Anti-Police Brutality Protests

By & 23 hours ago
About 100 demontrators, many of them children, walk onto the Arch grounds Sunday June 14, 2020, to protest police violence. It was just one of several such protests over the weekend.
Ryan Delaney | St. Louis Public Radio

Activists again took to streets, parks and intersections across the St. Louis region this weekend to call for an end to heavy-handed policing tactics.

At one point Sunday, simultaneous demonstrations were underway in Ballwin, St. Ann and St. Louis. More protests took place at other times throughout the weekend, including a caravan of dozens of cars that drove through the city’s central corridor, and a march in Webster Groves. 

Demonstrators Chant, March And Sweat As Police Brutality Protests Continue

By & Jun 7, 2020
Jason Barney, center, locks arms with fellow protester Sunday June 7, 2020, in downtown St. Louis. He was among thousands who continued days of protests against police brutality.
File photo | Ryan Delaney | St. Louis Public Radio

Kyla Hawkins sat on the steps of St. Louis City Hall and tried to wipe the sweat off her face and the emotion off her mind. 

She leaned her forehead against her cardboard sign and collected herself.

Hawkins, who goes by Sunshine, had just walked nearly two miles Sunday afternoon under a 93-degree June sun along with thousands of others who gathered in downtown St. Louis to protest police brutality toward minorities, sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Memorial Day.

St. Louis Clergy Condemns Violence After Protests, Says It Hurts The Movement

By Jun 2, 2020
The Rev. Darryl Gray and other members of the St. Louis Metropolitan Clergy Coalition say the violence that has occurred after protests detracts from the movement for black lives. June 2, 2020
Andrea Henderson | St. Louis Public Radio

African American ministers in St. Louis are upset about the looting and the violence that followed protests against police brutality this week.

They want people in the region to know that the looting that occurred late Monday, the shots fired at police and the slaying of former St. Louis police captain David Dorn have no place in the movement against police brutality.

People in St. Louis have joined demonstrators across the nation this week expressing outrage at the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and those of other black people.