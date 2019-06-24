 Judge Sends Abortion Dispute Between Missouri, Planned Parenthood To State Commission | St. Louis Public Radio

Judge Sends Abortion Dispute Between Missouri, Planned Parenthood To State Commission

By 18 minutes ago
  • Reproductive Health Services of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region is the last provider of abortion services in Missouri. It could lose its license this week.
    Reproductive Health Services of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region is the last provider of abortion services in Missouri.
    File photo | David Kovaluk | St. Louis Public Radio

This is a developing story that will be updated. 

A circuit court judge has allowed Planned Parenthood in St. Louis to continue providing abortions until late Friday afternoon.

A ruling Judge Michael Stelzer made Monday would allow Planned Parenthood to make its case for keeping its license to the state Administrative Hearing Commission, which resolves disputes between state regulators and private entities.

Citing patient safety concerns, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services late last week declined to renew the St. Louis clinic’s license to perform abortions. Officials said some abortions were not performed properly.

MORE: Missouri Denies Planned Parenthood Abortion License, But Clinic Remains Open For Now

In his ruling, Stelzer cited case law on license-renewal procedures that requires an applicant to exhaust all administrative remedies before seeking judicial review. That means Planned Parenthood must take its case against state health officials to the Administrative Hearing Commission, he wrote.

“The court has not authority to intercede in this matter until there has been a final decision by the AHC,” the judge wrote.

Loading...

If Planned Parenthood does not succeed in convincing the commission’s members that the clinic should retain its license, Missouri would lose its sole abortion provider. It would become the only state without a clinic that performs abortions.

Planned Parenthood sued the state Department of Health and Senior Services after it refused to renew the annual license. Department officials said they have sought to interview physicians who worked at the clinic about patient safety. But Planned Parenthood said it could not make those physicians available and they refused to be interviewed.

Planned Parenthood officials have said state health officials are trying to use the regulatory process to end access to abortion.

The dispute comes just weeks after Missouri passed a law that bans most abortions at eight weeks of pregnancy.

Read Judge Stelzer's order:

Loading...

Follow Eli on Twitter: @StoriesByEli

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org

Tags: 
Abortion
Reproductive rights
Planned Parenthood
Top Stories
Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services
Administrative Hearing Commission
Michael Stelzer

Related Content

Missouri Denies Planned Parenthood Abortion License, But Clinic Remains Open For Now

By & Jun 21, 2019
Director of Planned Parenthood Advocates in Missouri M'Evie Mead addresses reporters outside the St. Louis Circuit courthouse on Friday. June 21, 2019
Ryan Delaney | St. Louis Public Radio

Updated at 2:15 p.m., June 21 with comments from Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and the state health department director — The only abortion provider in Missouri has lost its license, but the clinic’s future remains unclear after a court hearing Friday morning in St. Louis.

Citing patient safety concerns, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services on Friday declined to renew a St. Louis Planned Parenthood clinic’s license to perform abortions. Officials said some abortions were not performed properly and failed.

Circuit Court Judge Michael Stelzer said the injunction he previously issued keeping the clinic open will remain in effect for now. It’s not known when he will make a final decision.