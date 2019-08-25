 The Keys And Strings Hour Plus New Music | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
Jazz Unlimited

The Keys And Strings Hour Plus New Music

By 8 minutes ago

Jazz Unlimited for Sunday, August 25, 2019, presents “The Keys and Strings Hour Plus New Music.”  The August “Keys and Strings Hour” will feature compositions by two unrelated Bernsteins, known as Bernstein-East and Bernstein-West.  The tunes will be played Lynne Arriale, Joe Pass, Bill Evans, Vijay Iyer, Oscar Peterson, Keith Jarrett and sung by Sarah Vaugh.  New music for August will be played and sung by Nelson Hinds, Corey Christiansen, the New York Voices, Larry Graves, the Ezra Weiss Big Band, Akiko Tsuruga, The Mike Holober Gotham Jazz Orchestra, Richie Cole & Tony Monaco, Vooctave (an eleven voice vocal group), Harbinger, Jon Batiste, Sharman Duran and Lafayette Gilchrist.

The Slide show contains my photographs of some of the musicians heard on this show.

The video is of Joe Pass playing "Ain't Misbehavin'" on the Oscar Peterson and Friends BBC Program in the late 1980's.

Tags: 
Joe Pass
Oscar Peterson
Keith Jarrett
Akiko Tsuruga
Tony Monaco

Related Content

The Keys And Strings Hour (More Bill Evans) Plus New Music

By Mar 25, 2018
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited  for  March 25, 2018 will be “The Keys and Strings Hour Plus New Music.”  Jazz Unlimited is still not finished with the music of Bill Evans, so there will be more of it in the “Keys and Strings Hour,” played by Evans himself, Joe Pass and Toots Thielemans.  In addition, the last two hours of the show will feature new music, including a new CD by St.

The Keys And Strings Hour And New Music

By Jun 21, 2017
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for Sunday.

The Music of Bill Evans

By May 21, 2017
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for May 21, 2017 will be  “The Music if Bill Evans.”  Pianist Bill Evans is arguably the most influential pianist in jazz since the early 1960’s.  His elegant, impressionistic pianism and compositions will be celebrated by hearing recordings of him with his own groups, with others and by other instrumentalists and vocalists playing and singing his music.  The featured musicians, in addition to Evans, will include vocalists Johnny Hartman, Tony Bennett, Janice Borla, Karrin Allyson and Judy Niemack along with instrumentalists Tadd Dameron, Joe Pass, the Miles Davis se

The Keys And Strings Hour (Compositions of Sonny Rollins) + New Music

By Feb 26, 2017
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for February 26, 2017 will be “The Keys and Strings Hour + New Music.”  The Keys and Strings Hour,” or the quieter side of jazz will feature Sonny Rollins compositions played by Joe Pass, Junko Onishi, Grant Green & Sonny Clark, Phineas Newborn, Jessica Williams, Tommy Flanagan, Fred Hersch and Mal Waldron.  New music will feature a new release of a 1980 concert with Dizzy Gillespie and some bebop cohorts, Pedrito Martinez, the Ben Marklee Big Band playing Cedar Walton compositions, our own Fred Tompkins, Branford Marsalis & Kurt Elling, Jeremy Udden, Theo Bl

The Keys And Strings Hour + New Music

By Oct 23, 2016
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for October 23, 2016 will be “The Keys and Strings Hour + New Music.”   The “Keys and Strings Hour” or jazz without horns will present some compositions of Thelonious Monk played by Tal Farlow, Kenny Barron & Dave Holland, Joe Pass, Organ Monk, Chick Corea, Jacky Terrasson and Chick Corea & Hiromi.  New music for October will include St.