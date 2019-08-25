Jazz Unlimited for Sunday, August 25, 2019, presents “The Keys and Strings Hour Plus New Music.” The August “Keys and Strings Hour” will feature compositions by two unrelated Bernsteins, known as Bernstein-East and Bernstein-West. The tunes will be played Lynne Arriale, Joe Pass, Bill Evans, Vijay Iyer, Oscar Peterson, Keith Jarrett and sung by Sarah Vaugh. New music for August will be played and sung by Nelson Hinds, Corey Christiansen, the New York Voices, Larry Graves, the Ezra Weiss Big Band, Akiko Tsuruga, The Mike Holober Gotham Jazz Orchestra, Richie Cole & Tony Monaco, Vooctave (an eleven voice vocal group), Harbinger, Jon Batiste, Sharman Duran and Lafayette Gilchrist.

The Slide show contains my photographs of some of the musicians heard on this show.

The video is of Joe Pass playing "Ain't Misbehavin'" on the Oscar Peterson and Friends BBC Program in the late 1980's.