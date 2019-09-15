Jazz Unlimited for September 15, 2019 will present “The Keys and Strings Hour Plus New Music.” The quieter side of jazz will present quartets without horns. We will hear music from the Ralph Sutton & Jay McShann “Last of the Whorehouse Piano Players Group,” Gary Burton & Stephane Grappelli, Laurindo Almeida & Charlie Byrd, Geri Allen’s Timeline, Bill Charlap & Ted Rosenthal, Jim Hall, Bach to the Future, Monty Alexander, Patricia Barber and Billy Bang with Sun Ra. New music for September Duke Ellington singing a composition commissioned by NASA for the first moon landing, vibes player Dan McCarthy, the Stranahan/Zalesky/Rosato Trio. The Vosbein McGhee Big Band, trombonist Jon Yan & Triceratops, Jane Bunnett & Macqueque, Daduka Fonseca & Helio Alves, saxophonists Carolyn Davis and Miguel Zenon, the Joel Miller small band and vocalists Mark Winkler, Heather Bambrick and Deb Bowman.

The Slide Show has my photographs of some of the musicians heard on this show.

Here is a vibes solo on "O Grande Amour" by Gary Burton in 2010 on KNKX radio.