 The Keys And Strings Hour Plus New Music | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
Jazz Unlimited

The Keys And Strings Hour Plus New Music

By 13 minutes ago

Jazz Unlimited for May 26, 2019, will present “The Keys and Strings Hour Plus New Music.”  Since today is Miles Davis’s birthday, we will playpresent some of his compositions on the “Keys and Strings Hour” or the quieter side of jazz.  His music will be played by Victor Feldman, Ray Bryant, Harold Mabern, Red Garland, Marc Copland & Gary Peacock and Grant Green.  New music will be played by trumpeter Jason Palmer, guitarist Larry Koonse, marimba player Juan Alamo, pianist Larry Fuller, guitarist Dave Stryker, trombonist Wayne Wallace, bassist Rodney Whittaker, a Belgian pianist named Romain Collin, bassist Jeff Denson, pianist Brittany Anjou, saxophonists Mark Turner and the OGJB Quartet.  Vocalist Jazzmeia Horn will also be featured.

The Slide Show contains my photographs of some of the musicians heard on this show.

The video is of the Larry Fuller Trio playing "Overjoyed" at Seattle's Jazz Alley in 2017.

Tags: 
Ray Bryant
Harold Mabern
Red Garland
Grant Green
Oliver Lake

Related Content

Keys & Strings Hour (Hoagy Carmichael Compositions) + New Music

By Apr 23, 2017
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for April 23, 2017 will be “The Keys and Strings Hour (Hoagy Carmichael Tunes) and New Music.  The music will be played by: Marian McPartland, Ray Brown, Ray Bryant, Jim Hall & Charlie Haden, Dave Brubeck, Red Garland, Gene Harris, the SFJazz Collective, Benny Green, Kelvyn Bell, Judy Niemack, Charlie Watts & the Danish Radio Big Band, Mike McGinnis, Adam Schneidt and Antonio Adolpho.

The Slide Show contains my photographs of some of the artists heard on this show.

The Archive of this show will be available until the morning of may 1, 2017.

The Music Of Red Garland

By Jul 5, 2015

Jazz Unlimited for July 5 will be “The Music of Red Garland.”  Pianist William “Red” Garland was born in Dallas, Texas and was an integral part of Miles Davis’s 1950’s groups and recorded prolifically for Prestige.  He developed a never repeated block chord technique that gave a shimmering sound to his playing.  Early in his life, Red was a middleweight boxer, fighting a young Ray Robinson.  He gave up boxing to save his hands, but his left-hand rhythms bounced with the rhythm of a boxer.  Red Garland was active from the early 1950’s until 1962, when he returned to Dallas to care for his ai

New Music

By Mar 22, 2015
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Please join me tonight on Jazz Unlimited from 9:00 pm to midnight for “New Music.”  This show consists entirely of new music.  The Keys and Strings hour features a new 1977 recording of the Red Garland Trio, the Mark Wade Trio, the Avashai Cohen trio, Albert “Tootie’ Heath’s Philadelphia Beat trio, and solo pianist Lara Downes playing two tunes from the Billy Holiday songbook.  The second and third hours of the show feature new music St.

Funky Piano Players And New Music

By Dec 28, 2013
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for December 29 will be  “Funky Piano Players and New Music.”  Experiencing a driving, funky sounding piano trio is one of the most exciting and joyous things in listening to jazz.  We will feature music from Les McCann, Junior Mance, Red Garland, Bobby Timmons, Gene Harris, Ramsey Lewis and Monty Alexander will be featured.  New music to be played will be from four new Mosaic sets: Earl Hines, Ella Fitzgerald and Chick Webb, Clifford Jordan Strata-East Sessions and John Carter/Bobby Bradford west coast avant-garde music.  Recordings by Marc Copland and Gary Peacock, Cooper-M

Tributes To Mulgrew Miller and Ed Shaughnessy; New Music

By Jun 13, 2013
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for June 16 will feature tributes to the late Mulgrew Miller and the late Ed Shaughnessy.  In addition, there will be new music featuring Dave Douglas, Gerald Clayton, Lionel Loueke, Freddy Cole, Ian Dogole, the Bad Plus, Jack DeJohnette, Grant Green, John and Ravi Coltrane, Charles Lloyd and St. Louisans Keith Moyer, James “Jabbo” Ware and Jim Widner and his Big Band.

The Slide Show contains images of some of the artists heard on tonight's show.

The Jazz History Of St. Louis-Part 4: The 1950's

By Jul 25, 2014
Bernie Thrasher / Courtesy Euclid Records

The Jazz Unlimited Sunday, July 27 show will be “The Jazz History of St. Louis, Part 4: The 1950’s.”  The period saw the founding of the St.

The Music of Sonny Clark

By Aug 19, 2018
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for Sunday, August 19, 2018 will be “The Music of Sonny Clark.”  Pianist Sonny Clark was born in a coal-mining town near Pittsburgh.  Apparently self-taught, he began playing professionally while visiting the west coast.  He eventually moved to New York and recorded several classic Blue Note recordings before dying at age 32, a victim of the 1950’s heroin epidemic.  We will hear him with the Lighthouse All-Stars, his own trio, quintet and sextets, our own Grant Green, Hank Mobley, Lee Morgan, Dexter Gordon, Serge Chaloff, Jackie McLean, Curtis Fuller, Buddy DeFranco

The Keys And Strings Hour Plus New Music

By Jun 24, 2018
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for June 24, 2018 will be “The Keys and Strings Hour Plus New Music.”  The Keys and Strings Hour or the quieter side of jazz will feature pianists Fats Waller, Art Tatum, Keith Jarrett, Erroll Garner, Chick Corea, Red Garland, Mary Lou Williams, John Lewis and Sun Ra.  New music for June will feature Tucker Antell, Grant Green, the Uptown Jazz Tentette, Bruce Barth & Tomoko Ohno, the Kobe Watkins Grouptet, Aaron Schragge & Ben Monder, Phil Haynes groups “Not Fast Food” and “Free Country,” the Andrew Rathbun Large Ensemble, Matt Penman and Joshua Breakstone.

Relationships

By Jun 10, 2018
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for June 10, 20218 will be “Relationships.”   Relationships are tricky things.  Most successful relationships start with strong loving families and hopefully, lessons are applied to our relationships with our neighbors, our world and our romantic partners, but sometimes things go bad.  We will explore the gamut of relationships from good to bad to the commercial.  The musicians exploring relationships on this show will be Abdullah Ibrahim, Ahmad Jamal, Horace Silver, Duke Ellington, Woody Herman, Gene Harris, our own Eric Warren.