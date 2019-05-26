Jazz Unlimited for May 26, 2019, will present “The Keys and Strings Hour Plus New Music.” Since today is Miles Davis’s birthday, we will playpresent some of his compositions on the “Keys and Strings Hour” or the quieter side of jazz. His music will be played by Victor Feldman, Ray Bryant, Harold Mabern, Red Garland, Marc Copland & Gary Peacock and Grant Green. New music will be played by trumpeter Jason Palmer, guitarist Larry Koonse, marimba player Juan Alamo, pianist Larry Fuller, guitarist Dave Stryker, trombonist Wayne Wallace, bassist Rodney Whittaker, a Belgian pianist named Romain Collin, bassist Jeff Denson, pianist Brittany Anjou, saxophonists Mark Turner and the OGJB Quartet. Vocalist Jazzmeia Horn will also be featured.

The Slide Show contains my photographs of some of the musicians heard on this show.

The video is of the Larry Fuller Trio playing "Overjoyed" at Seattle's Jazz Alley in 2017.