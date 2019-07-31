Lawsuit Alleges Illinois Prison Policies Jeopardize Health Of Transgender Inmates

The American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois wants a federal judge to order the state of Illinois to change its practices for providing medical treatment to transgender prisoners.

Current policies fail to provide adequate health care to prisoners diagnosed with gender dysphoria, according to opening arguments made Wednesday by the ACLU in a federal court in East St. Louis. Illinois Department of Correction practices deny and delay medically necessary treatment for years, leading to “profound suffering” and increasing the risks of self-harm and suicide for transgender prisoners, the ACLU’s motion argues.

The ACLU’s motion, filed in May in the Southern District of Illinois' U.S. District Court, requests a preliminary injuction. It's the latest development in a class-action lawsuit that five transgender women represented by the ACLU filed against the department last year.

Judge Nancy Rosenstengel will rule on the ACLU’s motion after a hearing this week, which will evaluate whether the policies amount to “cruel and unusual punishment.” If the injunction is granted, the department would be required to begin changing its policies prior to the completion of the lawsuit. The case is currently scheduled to go before a jury in April 2020.

The motion argued this week requests that the department begins offering prompt medical treatment consistent with national standards of care for transgender individuals. It also requests that the department trains its staff in how to interact with transgender inmates and appoints a medical expert experienced in treating gender dysphoria to oversee any policy changes.

An attorney for the state, Lisa Cook, said in court Wednesday that while all prisoners deserve quality medical care, the ACLU’s requests were unfeasible because the transgender prisoner population is small and the system lacks statewide policies on how to treat gender dysphoria.

The suit alleges that the department:

Arbitrarily delays or denies prescribing hormonal, surgical and other medically necessary treatments.

Doesn’t follow medical standards for hormone therapy medications or dosages.

Doesn’t adequately monitor patients’ blood levels after prescribing hormones.

Rarely approves requests to transfer transgender women from men’s to women’s prisons.

“Our clients are really in an emergency situation, which is why we’re seeking immediate or preliminary relief,” said John Knight, an attorney with ACLU of Illinois who is representing the women. “Our clients and all transgender prisoners in Illinois are getting treatment that is just so wildly outside the proper treatment that is required under the medical standards that they’re suffering needlessly.”

A spokeswoman for the Illinois Attorney General, which is defending the department, said that they could not comment while the case is ongoing.

Similar petitions for preliminary injunctions have succeeded in Idaho and California. Transgender inmates have filed lawsuits against departments of correction over alleged incorrect medical treatment in other states, including Indiana and Wisconsin.

At any given time, the department has around 100 transgender people in custody, out of about 40,000 prisoners total, according to an attorney for the state. The class action lawsuit does not seek a damage award or financial compensation for past prisoners. Instead, any rulings related to the case will affect policies for people currently detained in Illinois prison facilities run by the state department of corrections.

“We’re trying to get this system fixed so that the current suffering stops, and the risks to people are also stopped,” Knight said.

Nick Telep contributed to this report.

