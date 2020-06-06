 LGBTQ, Health Workers And Youth At Center Of 9th Day Of Protests In St. Louis | St. Louis Public Radio

LGBTQ, Health Workers And Youth At Center Of 9th Day Of Protests In St. Louis

By & 49 minutes ago
  • A march against violence towards black transgender Americans that looped through St. Louis' Central West End and Forest Park Southeast neighborhoods was among several demonstrations against racism in the region Friday. 060520
    View Slideshow 1 of 6
    A march against violence towards black transgender Americans that looped through St. Louis' Central West End and Forest Park Southeast neighborhoods was among several demonstrations against racism in the region Friday.
    David Kovaluk | St. Louis Public Radio
  • Hundreds of protestors blocked intersections and marched through St. Louis' Forest Park Southeast and Central West End neighborhoods in St. Louis in support of transgender African Americans. 060520
    View Slideshow 2 of 6
    Hundreds of protestors blocked intersections and marched through St. Louis' Forest Park Southeast and Central West End neighborhoods in St. Louis in support of transgender African Americans.
    David Kovaluk | St. Louis Public Radio
  • Caitlin Burress left Barnes Jewish Hospital where she is receiving chemotherapy treatment to momentarily join the protest. 060520
    View Slideshow 3 of 6
    Caitlin Burress left Barnes Jewish Hospital where she is receiving chemotherapy treatment to momentarily join the protest.
    David Kovaluk | St. Louis Public Radio
  • Shaniya Story, a recent graduate from Lift For Life Academy joined the march late, wearing her graduation cap and gown. Protestors rallied around her and chanted
    View Slideshow 4 of 6
    Shaniya Story, a recent graduate from Lift For Life Academy joined the march late, wearing her graduation cap and gown. Protestors rallied around her and chanted "Black Futures Matter."
    David Kovaluk | St. Louis Public Radio
  • Protestors march south along Kingshighway crossing the bridge over Highway 40.
    View Slideshow 5 of 6
    Protestors march south along Kingshighway crossing the bridge over I-64/40.
    David Kovaluk | St. Louis Public Radio
  • A teen-led march stops to take a knee, blocking the intersection of Clayton and Bopp roads in St. Louis County. The march was among the dozens of demonstrations held in the St. Louis region protesting the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police. 6/5
    View Slideshow 6 of 6
    A teen-led march stops to take a knee, blocking the intersection of Clayton and Bopp roads in St. Louis County. The march was among the dozens of demonstrations held in the St. Louis region protesting the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.
    Rachel Lippmann | St. Louis Public Radio

White-coat wearing health care workers, teens too young to vote and members and allies of the LGBTQ community were among the groups that showed up by the thousands Friday at more than a half dozen marches and protests in the St. Louis metro area. 

The protests were the latest large-scale demonstrations to follow the violent death of George Floyd, and highlighted the different ways that racism and police brutality against black Americans play out.

A crowd protesting violence against transgender African Americans grew to hundreds as it marched in a 3.5-mile loop between the Grove, a hub of LGBTQ life in St. Louis, and the Central West End.

Demonstrators chanted the name of Kiwi Herring, a black trans woman killed by St. Louis police in 2017, and carried posters with the names and faces of others who died. The Human Rights Campaign found that in 2019, black trans women made up the vast majority of trans and gender nonconforming individuals killed in the U.S. 

The group blocked traffic along the march route and threw a Soul Train-style dance line on Forest Park Parkway near Sarah Street about an hour before sunset. 

During a pause in the march, Cheyenne Devereaux promenades through a Soul Train-style dance line while a loudspeaker blares music in the background.
Credit David Kovaluk | St. Louis Public Radio

Protest organizers also issued a list of demands, including the decriminalization of sex work and transmitting HIV; expansion of Medicaid in Missouri; and passage of a statewide nondiscrimination law that protects LGBTQ people from job and housing discrimination

As dusk settled, much of the crowd defied the nightly 9 p.m. curfew St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson imposed this week after violence erupted downtown late Monday. Eventually, the crowd gathered at the Transgender Memorial Garden in the Forest Park Southeast neighborhood and the event officially ended with the familiar protest chant of Assata Shakur’s words: “It is our duty to fight for our freedom. It is our duty to win. We must love and support one another. We have nothing to lose but our chains.”

Police made no arrests and continued to block intersections to clear a path ahead for marchers, despite the event lasting until about a half hour after curfew.

Rose Bland joins in a silent moment of remembrance for transgender African Americans who have died.
Credit David Kovaluk | St. Louis Public Radio

Earlier in the day, hundreds of health care workers lined sidewalks in St. Louis to participate in a nationwide protest known as #WhiteCoatsForBlackLives.

Photos and videos posted to social media showed doctors, nurses and other medical staff standing outside the Washington University Medical Campus with signs supporting the Black Lives Matter movement. 

Some outside the city’s largest medical center took a knee for nearly nine minutes, a reference to the length of time a Minneapolis police officer knelt on Floyd’s neck. His death at the hands of police, caught on video last week, has sparked unrest across the country and galvanized a movement fighting racism and police violence against African Americans. 

The protest came a day after the St. Louis County Council adopted a resolution calling racism a public health issue. 

And Friday afternoon, a youth-led march traveled nearly 9 miles along Clayton Road, through Ladue, Frontenac and Town and Country, some of the wealthiest neighborhoods in St. Louis County. 

Recent Ladue High School graduate Victoria Neal told the crowd that she organized the march there because the people who live in those neighborhoods have the money and power to lobby for change. 

“They told us we couldn’t get a crowd in Ladue. But this doesn’t look like apathy,” she said of the protest, which overflowed intersections and was among the youngest gatherings in the region. 

“Say his name — George Floyd,” they chanted. 

Victoria Neal (second from left) organized the youth march. Neal graduated from Ladue High School this year.
Credit Rachel Lippmann | St. Louis Public Radio

Marchers began in front of Plaza Frontenac on South Lindbergh Road. People handed out bottles of water along the route and an ambulance from the Brentwood Fire Department followed behind the crowd. 

The crowd shrank as the evening wore on and temperatures stayed in the 80s. But those that remained chanted, “We young, we strong, we marching all night long.”

Other demonstrations were held Friday in Chesterfield, Ferguson, St. Charles, St. Peters and south St. Louis. 

Follow Rachel on Twitter: @rlippmann

Follow Brian on Twitter: @BrianHeff

Our priority is you. Support coverage that’s reliable, trustworthy and more essential than ever. Donate today.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org

Tags: 
George Floyd
protest
BJC
Top Stories
Ladue
Town and Country
Frontenac

Related Content

Ferguson Activists Return To The Streets After Police Kill Another Black Man

By 21 hours ago
Protesters walk across South Florissant Road on May 31, 2020.
File photo | Jason Rosenbaum I St. Louis Public Radio

Last weekend, Rasheen Aldridge once again found himself with a bullhorn in hand, speaking to a crowd about a black man killed by police. 

Days earlier, George Floyd had died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck during an arrest on suspicion of passing a counterfeit $20 bill.

“We’re tired,” Alridge said as the crowd shouted its agreement. “It’s a simple message. It’s not hard to understand. We’re tired of people of all colors being killed in our streets by police brutality.”

More Than 1,000 March Through Brentwood, Richmond Heights In Memorial For George Floyd

By Jun 4, 2020
Protesters begin a march from outside the Target in the Promenade at Brentwood shopping center on Thursday, June 4. The group marched east on Eager Road. to South Hanley Road, south to Walmart, north to the I-64/40 access road north of the highway and wes
Brent Jones | St. Louis Public Radio

Updated at 10:20 p.m. June 4 with the conclusion of the demonstrations

Protesters packed a Target parking lot and marched through Brentwood and Richmond Heights on Thursday, the day a memorial was held for George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Thousands of people have attended rallies over the past week in the St. Louis region, demanding a stop to police violence against African Americans and mourning the violent death of George Floyd, who was killed by Minneapolis police. A smaller protest also occurred in Florissant shortly before the demonstration in Brentwood. 

Hundreds March Upon St. Charles To Protest Police Brutality

By & Jun 3, 2020
Protesters marched down Main Street in St. Charles Wednesday to condemn the recent killing of an unarmed black man at the hands of Minneapolis police.
David Kovaluk | St. Louis Public Radio

Hundreds of protesters marched in St. Charles on Wednesday, blocking traffic on Route 94 and later filling Main Street with a crowd that stretched more than three blocks long. 

The demonstrations were among several held in the St. Louis region to condemn police brutality toward African Americans following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police. Others on Wednesday included a candlelight vigil in midtown St. Louis and a march in Ballwin. 