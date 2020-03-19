Live Updates: Coronavirus In The St. Louis Region

12:15 p.m. Friday, March 20

Missouri will not boot people off Medicaid until the end of the federal emergency declaration in response to the new coronavirus outbreak.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is relaxing rules for those covered by the state health insurance program for poor families and people with disabilities. Adult Medicaid recipients who test positive for COVID-19 will have their benefits extended for three months.

State officials are waiving application fees and telehealth co-pays and easing requirements for prescription refills. They’re also waiving the requirement that food stamp recipients work to receive benefits. Those who receive child care subsidies will have their benefits extended 90 days.

The new provisions align the state with new federal requirements in the Families First Coronavirus Response Act that President Trump signed into law this week. The package includes requirements for paid sick leave for some jobs, free testing and expanded benefits.

Looking for takeout or delivery food? Explore St. Louis has launched a website to help you. Take It Home STL keeps updated hours and delivery information for all restaurants that opt in to the system.

The site also has information on other ways to support restaurants, like buying gift cards, as well as information on the latest food preparation practices to keep employees and customers safe from COVID-19.

Transit riders, Metro Buses and MetroLink trains are being cleaned throughout the day and every night during the coronavirus outbreak.

Bi-State Development President Taulby Roach said Thursday night that if a rider is showing symptoms of COVID-19, such as coughing, the bus or train car will be pulled and disinfected. Metro does not plan to reduce service during the coronavirus outbreak, according to its website.

Small businesses across Missouri and Illinois will be able to access federal loans to blunt the economic impact of the pandemic.

Worth up to $2 million, the low-interest loans can be used to “pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that cannot be paid because of the disaster’s impact,” said Jovita Carranza, administrator of the Small Business Administration, which manages the loan program.

Any small business in Illinois is eligible, as are Missouri businesses in the city of St. Louis and St. Louis, St. Charles, Jefferson, Lincoln and Pike counties.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday directed two state departments to seek similar assistance for all of the state's small businesses.

Business leaders in St. Louis and Kansas City have issued an urgent call to Parson to immediately order uniform social distancing across the state.

The letter, obtained by our public radio colleagues in Kansas City, was signed by the heads of AllianceSTL, the Regional Business Council in St. Louis, Civic Progress and the Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce.

Parson has said repeatedly he will not order the closure of businesses, because the needs of rural and urban communities are much different.

— Sarah Fentem, Rachel Lippmann and Kae Petrin

9 a.m. Friday, March 20

Good morning, and thank you! We really appreciated hearing from so many of you yesterday. It was great to hear how you’re holding up and what you think of this blog. Keep emailing me about what life under self-quarantine is like for you: ltoler@stlpublicradio.org.

We’re going to use these first-of-the-day posts to update you on how many confirmed cases there are in our bi-state region. The numbers are changing constantly now, so remember that what you see here in the morning might be out of date by noon.

St. Louis metro: 23 cases, no deaths

23 cases, no deaths Missouri: 28 confirmed cases, one death, 395 people tested

28 confirmed cases, one death, 395 people tested Illinois: 422 confirmed cases, four deaths, 3,150 people tested

Want to see the numbers for yourself? Here’s where we’re keeping track for Missouri and Illinois. We’ve noticed that tallies for individual counties are taking a little longer to update. We’ll use a combination of those sites and announcements by county and city health departments to inform our count for the bi-state St. Louis area.

The city of St. Louis has added 10 public handwashing stations in high-traffic areas for people without access to running water. Read more about how the city is bracing for coronavirus among people who are experiencing homelessness: St. Louis-Area Providers Of Homeless Services Brace For Coronavirus.

And we’re updating our coronavirus Q&A with new questions and answers. Don’t see your question answered? Ask us here.

We’ll update this live blog over the weekend, but we’re also trying to give our reporters and editors time to rest, unplug and stay healthy. It’s a difficult balance. Thank you for being patient as we work it out.

— Lindsay Toler

11:10 p.m. Thursday, March 19

There will be no Missouri education assessment tests for schoolchildren this year.

Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven canceled the testing Thursday, saying, “There is a time and place for statewide required assessments, and now is not the time.”

All schools in the state are now closed, with no clear timetable for resumption of classes.

— Fred Ehrlich

6:20 p.m. Thursday, March 19

St. Louis County’s assessor is in self-imposed quarantine because two teachers at his son’s day care have tested positive for COVID-19.

Jake Zimmerman, who is also a candidate for county executive, said in a Facebook post that it’s been over a week since he or his son was at the school, “but this is no moment to put others at risk. I'll be self-isolating for the full 14 days from our last contact with the preschool.”

Zimmerman did not say where his son attends preschool, but two staff members and a parent at the Deutsch Early Childhood Center at Temple Israel have tested positive for the virus, the school said in a post to its families. The preschool is currently on spring break and will not reopen.

– Ryan Delaney

5:15 p.m. Thursday, March 19

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson will not mandate that businesses throughout the state close, he reiterated at his daily press briefing Thursday. He said ordering businesses to close is “much easier said than done” and is not the correct decision at this time.

“The last thing we want is our small-business owners to not be able to open their doors because we mandated them to close prematurely,” he said. “That being said, this is not a decision we are taking lightly.”

Parson’s approach differs from that of Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who ordered restaurants and bars to end dine-in service by Monday. Similar decisions were made by local elected leaders around St. Louis, Kansas City, Springfield and Columbia. Parson said that he supports those decisions but that there are “major differences” between urban and rural communities.

“It is much harder to go into a rural community and start mandating businesses to shut down when they don’t have the infrastructure, the resources or the plan in place that an urban area does,” he said.

As of today, all Missouri public and charter schools in the state have closed. This was a decision not mandated by Parson, but rather made by individual districts.

Todd Richardson, director of the Department of Social Services, said the state has now removed all restrictions on telehealth in an effort to reduce in-person interaction. He said the department is also working to ensure that Medicaid participants will not be required to make a co-payment for telehealth services on COVID-19 testing.

The St. Louis County Council will consider making changes to its open meeting rules during a meeting at 4 p.m Friday that the public has been barred from attending, in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The county says it will offer internet and telephone streams of the meeting in lieu of allowing public attendance.

The meeting agenda from the council sent Thursday did not say how the ordinances — which ensure public access to meetings — might be changed during the meeting. Council Chairman Lisa Clancy said she’s proposing changes so the council can continue to meet during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Typically, county ordinances cannot be changed during a meeting that the public can’t attend in person. The council said it is limiting the number of people at Friday’s meeting in order to comply with an executive order issued by County Executive Sam Page that restricts gatherings to fewer than 10 people.

— Jaclyn Driscoll and Julie O’Donoghue

3:55 p.m. Thursday, March 19

All of Missouri’s public schools are now closed, as the last remaining rural districts made decisions to close their doors for at least a few weeks.

Two districts in Warren County have committed to not re-opening for the rest of this school year. While most districts have said they are closing through late March or early April, there’s a growing expectation among educators that the closures will last significantly longer.

Cars will stop rolling off GM’s Wentzville assembly plant line at the end of the day Monday, the automaker said Thursday afternoon. General Motors announced a nationwide suspension of manufacturing Wednesday that will last until at least March 30.

Big-box retailers in the St. Louis area have also begun closing up, including Kohl’s, IKEA and Old Navy.

Restaurants, bars and cafes in Rolla and elsewhere in Phelps County are shutting down dine-in services by Saturday morning. The Phelps County Commission has declared a state of emergency in response to coronavirus and banned gatherings of 50 or more people. There are exceptions for health facilities, residential communities and shelters.

Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla has moved to online classes only. There have been no positive tests for COVID-19 announced in Phelps County as of Thursday afternoon, but there has been one in neighboring Pulaski County.

Officials in St. Charles, Jefferson and Franklin counties are limiting gatherings to no more than 10 people in the western and southern reaches of the St. Louis region.

“We don’t want anybody out there to think that if you only have 10 people in a room, that’s safe,” said Steve Ehlmann, the St. Charles County executive. “Even nine, eight people in a small room can be just as dangerous as 50 people in a larger room.”

St. Charles County’s health department announced its first confirmed case of COVID-19 on Wednesday evening. A woman in her 20s tested positive for the disease after traveling, county health officials said. She has been quarantined at home.

There are no confirmed cases in either Franklin or Jefferson counties.

— Ryan Delaney and Jonathan Ahl

1:30 p.m. Thursday, March 19

Southern Illinois University has postponed its spring commencement ceremonies at its campuses in Edwardsville and Carbondale to help reduce the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

University officials said they are trying to reimagine what the convocation could be and will solicit ideas from eligible graduates about innovative ways to carry out this spring’s ceremony.

The decision follows a similar call made by Washington University days earlier.

Jails in the St. Louis region are taking different approaches to protecting inmates and jail workers from the coronavirus. St. Louis’ facilities have restricted personal visits, but St. Louis County is still allowing family and friends to see detainees.

Visits with family and friends in the St. Louis County jail take place through a glass window. The meetings are safe for the inmates because no physical contact or air can be exchanged between the visitor and the detainee, said Raul Benasco, the county’s jail director.

Volunteers and others who run arts programs, religious services and other activities are no longer allowed inside. In lieu of those services, Banasco said inmates are being given more time to watch television, exercise and make phone calls.

— Andrea Henderson and Julie O’Donoghue

8:30 a.m. Thursday, March 19

Good morning! How is it going? Like you, we’re doing the best we can with a total disruption of our daily lives. Our reporters are working from home as much as possible and trying to stay safe when they’re out reporting in the community.

We care about how you’re doing in this challenging time, and I invite you to let us know: Are you managing all right? What’s it like at your grocery store? How is working from home? What do you want us to know or to look into as part of our news coverage of coronavirus? You can email me anytime at ltoler@stlpublicradio.org, or submit a question to our Curious Louis Q&A.

Missouri hit a grim benchmark Wednesday in the coronavirus outbreak: The state reported its first death from COVID-19. A patient in the Columbia area whose infection was related to travel died one day after being diagnosed. We don’t know much more than that yet.

And 538 of 555 school systems across Missouri are now closed, at least temporarily. The Warren County R-III School District and Wright City R-II School District announced Wednesday they will be closed for the rest of the school year.

That’s all for now. Stay tuned for more live updates as fast as we’re able to report them.

— Lindsay Toler

9:35 p.m. Wednesday, March 18

U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner, R-Ballwin, has decided to self-quarantine after coming into contact with one of two members of the House of Representatives who has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease spread by the new coronavirus.

In a statement Wednesday, Wagner said she was in a meeting with one affected colleague last week. U.S. Reps. Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Miami, and Ben McAdams, D-Utah, both said they had tested positive for the disease.

Wagner said after consulting with the attending physician for Congress “out of an abundance of caution," she has decided to self-quarantine.

“While I feel fine and am not exhibiting any symptoms, I will follow the advice of the attending physician until cleared,” she said. “In the meantime, I will continue to work remotely through teleconference as Congress works to provide a strong and effective response for everyone impacted by this virus.”

— David Cazares

8:10 p.m. Wednesday, March 18

St. Charles County has its first case of COVID-19. A woman in her 20s tested positive for the disease after traveling, county health officials said. She has been quarantined at home.

The woman’s positive test was determined by a private lab. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must confirm the result.

“We have been monitoring individuals with symptoms and those who have traveled in areas where COVID-19 is prevalent,” St. Charles County Public Health Director Demetrius Cianci-Chapman said. “We are not surprised that there is a case in our community, because of the spread of the virus around the globe.”

He urged residents to avoid contact with others and to wash their hands to avoid infection.

The Illinois State Police will close its buildings to the public to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

“Calls for service for a crime in progress have dropped in recent days, which has been helpful so we can adjust to these circumstances,” Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly said.

State police will continue to investigate crimes, process evidence and perform background checks, Kelly said. But investigators will rely on phone calls and electronic communication to ensure social distancing.

— Andrea Henderson and Eric Schmid

5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 18

Two Washington University physicians have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease spread by the new coronavirus, university officials said Tuesday.

One of the doctors lives in St. Louis and the other in St. Louis County. They are not currently working with patients and have been quarantined, university spokeswoman Judy Finch said in a statement. The university has not disclosed in which hospitals the doctors work. Wash U physicians work in all BJC hospitals, including Barnes-Jewish Hospital and St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

“We are working as diligently and quickly as possible with public health officials who are focused on identifying and communicating with anyone who may have had contact with the physicians,” Finch said.

Two Washington University undergraduate students also have tested positive for COVID-19, Chancellor Andrew Martin said. The two students, who studied abroad in Denmark, did not return to campus and both are in quarantine out of state, Martin said.

Some St. Louis-area doctors are beginning to cancel in-person appointments. The SLUCare Physician Group announced Wednesday that it is contacting patients to reschedule minor visits, wellness check-ups and cosmetic procedures to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Appointments related to severe illnesses and conditions as well as surgery follow-ups will remain on the books. For the first time, the physician group will hold telemedicine or virtual care appointments visits with patients.

— Andrea Henderson

4:05 p.m. Wednesday, March 18

Missouri's first death from the coronavirus is in Columbia, Gov. Mike Parson has confirmed.

The patient, who contracted the virus during travel, was just diagnosed with COVID-19 yesterday. Parson provided no information about where the patient had traveled, or their age.

Columbia Mayor Brian Treece said emergency medical crews responded today to a 911 call at the patient’s house for a medical emergency. Treece says emergency responders knew that the patient had the virus and wore appropriate protective gear. He says the six emergency workers will remain under quarantine until they receive additional guidance.

“We mourn the loss of one of our community members, and I thank our health care providers and first responders who had planned for this. To be prepared, but not to panic,” Treece said. “We are in this together, and we will get through this together.”

St. Louis is limiting gatherings to no more than 10 people beginning Friday morning, Mayor Lyda Krewson announced Wednesday afternoon. That decision follows Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to prevent community spread of the novel coronavirus.

On Sunday, Krewson and other political leaders in the region banned gatherings of 50 or more. This newest restriction in the city goes into effect after Thursday night, the last night restaurants in the metro area are allowed to have sit-down dining.

“We think that this moving to social gatherings of 10 or fewer is the prudent thing to do at this time,” Krewson said at a press conference Wednesday afternoon. Krewson said she didn’t know how long the ban would last.

Krewson answered several questions from reporters about the second confirmed case of COVID-19 she announced earlier Wednesday but declined to say where the patient works.

“The information will come out, it’s just not going to be announced by us,” Krewson said, adding that the person was not a city employee.

Dr. Fred Echols, the city’s public health director, also declined to offer more details about when and where the patient was tested.

— Rachel Lippman and Ryan Delaney

2:50 p.m. Wednesday, March 18

Barnes-Jewish Hospital is conducting its own tests for COVID-19. The hospital has been able to test a small number of patients on-site since Monday, a Washington University spokesperson told St. Louis Public Radio. Barnes-Jewish Hospital Clinical Laboratory is currently the only hospital-based lab in the state able to do diagnostic testing for the novel coronavirus. It developed a test that uses nasal swabs and could provide results in 24 hours. Because of limited testing capacity, only patients at Barnes-Jewish Hospital or St. Louis Children’s Hospital are eligible. Barnes-Jewish is trying to increase capacity, a spokesperson said.

The Wash U spokesperson said the on-site test will improve understanding about how widespread the virus is in the St. Louis area.

The Riverfront Times laid off nearly all of its staff Wednesday morning.

The coronavirus-related closures and cancellations that have rocked the region’s dining, nightlife and music scenes in the past week have thrown the alt-weekly into financial peril, editor Doyle Murphy wrote in a letter on the publication's website. The RFT focuses much of its coverage and draws much of its advertising revenue on those entertainment industries.

“It turns out, COVID-19 also makes for a nearly perfect weapon against alternative weeklies. Across the country, papers are announcing salary cuts, layoffs or anything they can imagine to keep the lights on,” Murphy wrote.

“That’s where we are today. We laid off nearly our entire staff this morning with the hope that if we act now, we can rebuild and bring them back later.”

Sorry, nature lovers, the Missouri Department of Conservation is closing all visitors centers around the state. All conservation areas, trains and boat access points remain open. State parks and other natural areas in Illinois closed Sunday, the state’s Department of Natural Resources previously announced.

– Brian Heffernan and Ryan Delaney

10:55 a.m. Wednesday, March 18

St. Louis has a second positive case of the coronavirus, and officials warn that others may now be exposed to it.

Mayor Lyda Krewson tweeted Wednesday morning “there's reason to believe there is community exposure. This individual continued to go to work in the City while exhibiting symptoms.”

“While we still don't have any detected signs of community transmission at this time, this case underscores the importance of what our healthcare professionals have been telling us,” the mayor tweeted.

There are four positive cases in St. Louis County and five in the Metro East: St. Clair and Clinton counties both have reported two, and Madison County has reported one.

– Ryan Delaney

10:35 a.m. Wednesday, March 18

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has issued an executive order delaying the April 7 municipal elections until June 2.

“Postponing an election is not easy, but we are all in this together,” Parson said in a statement.

The postponement does not change the deadline to register to vote (which has already passed) or to file as a write-in candidate (March 27). But the new deadline to apply for an absentee ballot is now May 20.

The order does not appear to affect the May 19 special elections to fill two seats on the St. Louis Board of Aldermen.

The St. Louis Board of Aldermen has halted all meetings until further notice. The board was already scheduled to be on spring break until April 20, with the new session scheduled to start the next day. The board has also gone to limited staff in the office.

The St. Louis County Council, which is also on spring break, had previously decided not to schedule any committee meetings until further notice, and was looking into ways to conduct business remotely.

The federal court that includes St. Louis has suspended all jury trials, both criminal and civil, with a start date before May 31. All essential court proceedings in the Eastern District of Missouri must be conducted by phone, teleconference or other means when possible, and nonessential ones must be delayed. The courthouses will remain open but with limited hours.

Yesterday, the Western District of Missouri, the federal court for the other side of the state, halted jury trials and grand jury proceedings through March 29. As of March 15, the Southern District of Illinois, which covers the Metro East, had halted civil trials but was proceeding with jury trials on a case-by-case basis.

The state court in Madison County, Illinois, has placed further limits on its operations, including delaying all arbitration cases scheduled for March, and all foreclosure cases scheduled through April 20. There are currently no jury trials scheduled for the next two weeks, and a court employee said officials are weighing their options for after that.

— Rachel Lippmann

9:10 a.m. Wednesday, March 18

Health officials in Madison County have announced the county’s first case of coronavirus.

Our partners at the Belleville News-Democrat report the county health department held a press conference Tuesday night.

Toni Corona, Madison County’s director of public health, said the man “did everything he was supposed to do” once he recognized his symptoms, according to the News-Democrat.

This makes a half-dozen confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Metro East, including two in St. Clair County. Across Illinois, there are more than 160 cases and one death, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

In St. Louis, the International Institute is closing its doors to refugees and recent immigrants. The agency will still answer phones, but beginning Thursday, events and English-language classes will not take place, the institute's president, Anna Crosslin, said in a letter. Institute staff will still provide services and consultations with clients over the phone or video chat.

“The stress is real for everyone but especially for our clients who may struggle with language and cultural barriers. Be kind if you come into contact with a foreign-born person and help them if you can,” Crosslin said.

The Gateway Arch has closed to the public. The Arch — which often speaks in the first person on social media — said the National Park Service has temporarily closed it, the monument and Old Courthouse. Pre-purchased tram ride tickets will be refunded. The park grounds remain open.

The National Park Service has announced the temporary closure of my park, which includes the Old Courthouse and I, beginning today, Wednesday, March 18 until further notice due to the evolving COVID-19 health situation. — Gateway Arch (@GatewayArchSTL) March 18, 2020

– Ryan Delaney

8:25 p.m. Tuesday, March 17

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said Tuesday evening he will not be closing restaurants or bars throughout Missouri to deal with the coronavirus. He “strongly suggests” alternative ways to do business, such as carryout or delivery, which he said is an “obligation” of businesses.

Parson is also leaving the decision to close schools at the local level. As of Tuesday afternoon, 432 school districts have chosen to stop or suspend classes. Parson said it’s important communities make the decisions on how the children in those areas are fed and taken care of if school is canceled.

“A lot of these school districts don’t have day care, for one,” he said. “A lot of these schools are the main employer of those areas and those towns and everything. To me, it was the obligation to leave that to the local levels to decide how they would manage that.”

Parson said 15 Missourians have now tested positive for coronavirus and 253 have tested negative.

Parson will now hold press briefings daily. He is scheduled to address the media again on Wednesday around 7 p.m.

— Jaclyn Driscoll

7:50 p.m. Tuesday, March 17

St. Louis schools will provide free meals over the next few weeks to children 18 and younger. Kids can visit 33 sites across the city between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. to pick up a grab-and-go sack with breakfast and lunch meals. A student ID is not required.

Three sites will open tomorrow at the Carondelet Leadership Academy, La Salle Middle School and Gene Slay's Girls & Boys Club of St. Louis. The rest will open on Monday. View a complete list and map of the locations offering meals here.

— Corinne Ruff

6:20 p.m. Tuesday, March 17

There are now 15 cases of COVID-19 in Missouri.

Missouri Health and Senior Services said the state lab tested 52 more people Tuesday; five tests came back positive. Two counties reported cases tested by other labs.

— Corinne Ruff

3:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 17

There will be no in-restaurant dining in the St. Louis region as of midnight Thursday.

The elected leaders of St. Louis and St. Louis, St. Charles and Franklin counties made the joint announcement Tuesday to shut restaurants and bars, part of a coordinated effort to slow the spread of coronavirus.

“When experts talk, we have to listen,” St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said. “These are the serious, responsible measures that our community needs at this time.”

For more, read our full story: Restaurants Must Close Dine-In Service Across St. Louis Region

“This virus is the reality,” said Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker. “We can change reality if we take action sooner rather than later. We are going to create the better results.”

— Rachel Lippmann

2:40 p.m. Tuesday, March 17

There are now 10 cases of COVID-19 in Missouri.

One of the two latest cases is in Jackson County, which includes the Kansas City region. Health officials there said the patient is an 80-year-old woman who has not traveled recently. She tested positive for the virus through a private lab, the Jackson County Health Department said.

The Cass County Health Department has confirmed its first case of COVID-19. The patient lives in Drexel and is in home isolation, following the guidance of the CDC. Cass County is directly south of Jackson County.

— Holly Edgell

Phelps Health Medical Center in Rolla is setting up drive-thru testing for COVID-19.

Early this afternoon, employees were told to move their cars from a parking lot on 10th Street in order for a tent and portable booths to be put in place. The hospital has not released information on when testing will begin, or what criteria will be used to determine who can be tested.

Last week, a patient possibly having COVID-19 was put in isolation in the hospital. That test was negative.

— Jonathan Ahl

1:50 p.m. Tuesday, March 17

Elected prosecutors across the St. Louis area are adjusting the way their offices operate to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

In St. Louis, Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner is “coordinating cash bail alternatives” with court officials, public defenders and private attorneys to reduce the number of people cycling in and out of jail. She is also asking her attorneys to request continuances in cases where the defendant is not a risk to public safety.

In St. Louis County, Prosecutor Wesley Bell is “prioritizing serious and violent cases” and those in which a defendant is in jail. Individuals charged with nonviolent offenses who do not pose a threat to the victim will be released with a summons to appear in court at a later date. Defendants meeting these criteria who are in jail could be released pending their court date.

State’s Attorney Thomas Gibbons’s office in Madison County, Illinois, will be operating with essential staff only to handle criminal felony warrants and matters that cannot be dealt with over the phone or by video. Individuals needing orders of protection can find the appropriate forms at the county’s law library, located in the basement of the Madison County Courthouse, 155 N. Main St., Edwardsville.

— Rachel Lippmann

Listener Joyce Huster of Country Lane Kennels in St. Charles turned to Curious Louis with two common coronavirus questions: “Can COVID-19 affect dogs, and can it transmit to humans from dogs? In short, the answer to both questions is no.

Dr. Leah Cohn, a professor at the University of Missouri Veterinary Health Center who specializes in treating respiratory diseases for small animals, said there is “absolutely zero evidence” that COVID-19 transmits from pets to people.

While COVID-19 was originally transmitted from an animal (most likely a bat) to a human, now the disease is only transmitting from human to human, according to the CDC.

Cohn said it is important to note there are coronaviruses in dogs, cats and some livestock, but none is the same strain that is causing this outbreak.

The American Veterinary Medical Association has issued a COVID-19 guide for pet owners.

Have a question for us? Ask Curious Louis here.

— Kayla Drake

AT&T is suspending data caps — the limit on how much information a household can transmit and receive online.

It also will not terminate broadband service for the next few weeks if a customer can't pay for reasons related to the virus outbreak. The company is also pledging to waive late fees if a customer proves economic hardship related to coronavirus.

Spectrum, which is owned by Charter Communications, does not have limits on data for home internet customers. It is offering two months of free broadband service for homes that are not subscribers but have K-12 or college students.

The companies are hoping the measures will ease the financial burden for many families who have to rely more on high-speed internet access while the CDC and government officials recommend people stay home, work remotely and carry out coursework online to deal with the coronavirus.

Both internet service providers say they are opening Wi-Fi access points for general public use.

— Wayne Pratt

12:35 p.m. Tuesday, March 17

Missouri casinos will close at midnight Tuesday and remain shut through March 30. Gov. Mike Parson said on Twitter that he made the decision after consulting with the chairman of the Gaming Commission.

— Corinne Ruff

11 a.m. Tuesday, March 17

The National Park Service has suspended tram rides at the Gateway Arch until further notice.

As of Tuesday, the visitor center, museum, documentary movie, park grounds, Arch Store, Arch Café and Old Courthouse remain open for visitors.

The park service is issuing refunds to people who have purchased tram ride tickets. Call 877-982-1410 or email info@gatewayarch.com with questions.

— Holly Edgell

The Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District is moving to postpone a vote on Proposition Y that was scheduled for April 7.

Proposition Y will determine how MSD funds $1.5 billion in capital improvements over the next four years.

The decision is in the hands of circuit courts in St. Louis and St. Louis County.

Voters in the city and the county will vote on the measure. MSD said that this vote will likely come in April 2021 and that the delay will not affect wastewater rates in 2020 or 2021.

— Holly Edgell

Seeing a movie at an AMC Theatres cinema will not be an option during the evolving coronavirus situation.

The national chain announced Tuesday that it will close all locations for six to 12 weeks.

In a tweet, the company said, “We will continue to monitor this situation very closely and look forward to the day we can again delight moviegoers nationwide by reopening AMC movie theatres.”

— Holly Edgell

The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra is postponing or canceling all concerts and events through April 12.

The SLSO said people with tickets to a concert that has been rescheduled or postponed can keep them for new dates. It directs those requesting refunds to visit its website.

The message to patrons also asked:

“Please consider donating the value of your tickets for any canceled concerts back to the SLSO. Such a gift will help the SLSO continue to fulfill its mission to enrich lives through the power of music. Your ticket donation is deductible, and you will receive a receipt for tax purposes.”

— Holly Edgell

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page is asking his Civil Service Commission to loosen employment rules to allow the county to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

An executive order issued Tuesday tells the personnel director to establish rules that, among other things, allow employees who might have to work from home to be able to perform other duties that are not in their job description if they cannot do their assigned duties. It also asks for rules that would require employees who have traveled outside the St. Louis area to get permission from the health department to return to work.

“We will make every effort to lessen any adverse effects these adaptations may have on our community and we will keep an open mind about innovative ways of maintaining services to the public,” Page said in a statement. “St. Louis County can perform our services successfully only with the hard work and dedication of our employees. Protecting the health of our employees is a priority as we confront the COVID-19 crisis.”

— Rachel Lippmann

11:25 p.m. Monday, March 16

In response to the COVID-19 emergency, city offices in Belleville will be closed to the public from Tuesday through March 30, city officials announced.

The city will continue to provide essential city services, including police and fire protection, sanitation, trash pickup and sewer services.

Belleville officials also announced that the city’s public libraries will remain closed through March 30, and all Parks and Recreation events and activities, including events at the Nichols Center, are canceled through the end of the month.

All events at the city parks that will draw 50 or more people, including reservations for special events and sporting events, are canceled until May 11, city officials said.

All inspections by the Health, Housing and Building Department will be scheduled on a case-by-case basis until further notice.

— David Cazares

9:10 p.m. Monday, March 16

Franklin County will close its schools from Wednesday through April 3, officials said Monday.

School activities, including athletic and extracurricular competitions, also will be canceled during this period. The county’s 11 school districts plan to provide more information about learning plans in the coming days.

The Gateway YMCA plans to close its facilities from Tuesday until March 30. The nonprofit also plans to close child care services for children ages 5 through 12, but on March 23, early childhood centers will reopen and emergency child care will be offered at some locations.

While the Gateway YMCA facilities are closed, workers will clean the facilities and contact older adult members to conduct wellness checks.

The installation commander of Scott Air Force Base in St. Clair County has declared a public health emergency. On Tuesday, the base will enter a mission-critical status that likely will remain in effect until March 30, officials said. People will still be able to access the base, but civilian employees who are not mission critical are discouraged from going there.

— Eli Chen

8:55 p.m., March 16

A St. Louis University student has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease spread by the new coronavirus, SLU President Fred Pestello said Monday.

St. Louis officials announced late Monday that the person, who is in their 20s, is the city’s first case of COVID-19. Mayor Lyda Krewson announced that the state Department of Health and Senior Services has confirmed to city health officials that the person tested positive for the disease. The test must be confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In a letter to the SLU community, Pestello said the student was one of two tested for COVID-19 after returning to St. Louis from a trip to a country where there are many cases of the disease.

Dr. Fred Echols, the city’s health director, said the students flew into another city and then drove to St. Louis.

Before reaching the city on Friday, they called ahead to report they were feeling ill and were referred to a hospital for consultation and testing on Saturday, Pestello said.

He said the student who tested positive is in isolation. Test results on the other student, who does not have symptoms, are pending, Both live off campus and have not returned to the SLU campus.

The student, who was tested Saturday, likely has not exposed others to the virus, Echols said.

Meanwhile, a third person in St. Louis County has tested positive for COVID-19, county health officials. They said the person, who had traveled internationally, is older than 50.

The latest cases bring the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Missouri to eight.

— David Cazares

Washington University has canceled commencement ceremonies scheduled for May 12-15, Chancellor Andrew D. Martin said Monday.

In announcing the decision, Martin cited recent guidelines from state officials in their efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Sunday banned public gatherings of more than 50 people, following recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“As with all of our tough decisions recently, the safety, health and well-being of our community and region continues to be our top priority and guiding principle,” Martin said. “This is our moment to do our part to flatten the curve and practice leadership and service for the sake of the greater good.”

— David Cazares

6:05 p.m. Monday, March 16

The Missouri Botanical Garden will close daily operations at the garden, as well as the Butterfly House, Shaw Nature Reserve, Litzsinger Road Ecology Center and Little Shop Around the Corner until April 3. Events, including the Orchid Show, are suspended through May 1.

— Corinne Ruff

A Missouri appeals panel has denied St. Louis County’s request to delay its municipal election and authorize the use of mail-in ballots.

The Board of Elections had asked a special panel of judges to postpone the election until April 28 with a mail-in option, or until Aug. 4 without a mail-in option.

While the judges did not entirely rule out postponing the election, they questioned the need for the delay until August. They also expressed concerns about the impact of the proposed lengthy delay on the cities, school districts and other public entities holding April elections.

The case was dismissed without prejudice, meaning elections officials can try again.

— Rachel Lippmann

Grocery stores including Schnucks, Dierbergs and Straub’s have agreed to expand health care benefits for unionized workers who may become infected with COVID-19.

United Food and Commercial Workers Local 655 tweeted that copays for coronavirus testing will be waived, and employees who become sick with COVID-19 will retain 90% of their pay. Short-term disability benefits have also been boosted. The changes apply to St. Louis-area workers in both Missouri and Illinois that are represented by the UFCW.

Those additional benefits come on top of changes that included adjusting hours at some stores, and relaxing some of the rules around union-protected work.

— Rachel Lippmann

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health announced Monday it is waiting on two COVID-19 tests to come back from the state lab. County Executive Steve Ehlmann also updated his executive order declaring a state of emergency to include a limit on gatherings to 50 people or fewer. His order also advises vulnerable individuals, including those 60 and older, not to engage with more than 10 people. The order does not apply to schools, grocery and retail stores and public transit.

— Corinne Ruff

5 p.m. Monday, March 16

State officials in Missouri said it will be nearly two weeks before they can start widespread testing of the coronavirus.

Right now, the threshold for testing is extremely high: Only people showing symptoms who have traveled to countries with large outbreaks are being tested in Missouri.

Dr. Randall Williams, who runs the state health department, told Kansas City officials on Monday when more tests should be available.

“We hope by April 1 to shift our capability to have the test to test all Missourians who have a fever of at least 100.4 and a cough,” Williams said.

Williams said the state can currently test about 1,000 people per day. But the state so far has tested only 170 people for the virus. Six of those have tested positive, including two in St. Louis County.

— KCUR 89.7 (Kansas City)

Catholics in St. Louis will not be able to attend public Mass for the time being, as a measure to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Archbishop Robert J. Carlson of the Archdiocese of St. Louis has suspended all public Masses immediately. For now, he said, Masses are scheduled to resume on April 6, but he will re-evaluate that date as needed.

In addition:

Churches will remain open for prayer and confessions.

Holy Communion may be distributed outside of Mass at times determined by the pastor.

Decisions to continue with baptisms, weddings and funerals will be made at the parish level with the understanding that the celebration of these sacraments are to include only immediate family members.

All fish fries that remain open will offer either drive-through or pick-up options only.

The press release also says:

“The archdiocese understands the economic impact that this emergency is having on our community as a whole. However, in times like this, it is even more urgent for us to pray for and assist our brothers and sisters who are in the most need.”

— Holly Edgell

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White has closed all of his offices until March 31.

Expiration dates on driver's licenses, license plates and other transactions or documents are extended by 30 days.

“After careful consideration, it is clear that this decision to close offices and Driver Services facilities is the right one to make for the health and safety of Illinoisans,” White said in a statement. “This important action will help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.”

White also called on the federal government to delay the Oct. 1, 2020, REAL ID deadline.

-- Rachel Lippmann

The Associated Press is reporting that the Illinois House has postponed its session, and the schedule going forward remains in flux. The state Senate had already canceled its sessions for this week. A spokesman told the AP that the chamber’s leaders “continue to evaluate the situation.”

— Rachel Lippmann

The St. Louis County Department of Public Health said, as of 3 p.m. Monday, 14 tests are pending results from the State Public Health Laboratory. Four tests were sent for testing on Sunday, and three were sent on Monday.

The county said it has received a total of 19 tests with negative results and two positive cases. The Missouri State Laboratory will no longer require presumed positive tests to be sent to the Centers for Disease Control for an additional level of confirmation.

— Corinne Ruff

4:40 p.m., Monday, March 16

The city of St. Louis has shuttered most of its recreation centers until further notice.

"The situation will be continually monitored and centers will be reopened at a time deemed appropriate by the St. Louis Department of Health,” the city’s parks department tweeted.

The closure does not apply to the two recreation centers that are also branches of the YMCA — one in O’Fallon Park and one in Carondelet Park. That organization has already placed limits on group gatherings and facility rentals, but the buildings remain open for now.

— Rachel Lippmann

The St. Louis region’s three largest library systems have announced they will close temporarily in an effort to help limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The nine libraries of the Municipal Library Consortium of St. Louis are considering similar measures.

The St. Louis Public Library will close all its branches beginning at 6 p.m. on March 16, until further notice.

A statement from the library reads in part:

“The decision to close is a difficult one. The staff of St. Louis Public Library cares deeply about serving our community. We recognize that the Library and its many programs and services are an invaluable resource. However, we view this as the most responsible path forward to support the health and well-being of our communities at this time.”

The St. Louis County Library will close all 20 branch locations from March 17 through April 3. A press release states it “will re-evaluate as needed in an effort to help limit the spread of coronavirus.”

The St. Charles City-County Library announced that all library branches will be closed from 5 p.m. March 16 through April 5.

All three library systems are extending due dates and holds. They also are encouraging library patrons to use online resources:

— Holly Edgell

The Missouri History Museum, Soldiers Memorial Military Museum and the Library & Research Center will close their doors starting at 5 p.m. Monday. Events, tours and scheduled programming are also canceled through May 9. The opening of a special exhibit, Beyond the Ballot: St. Louis and Suffrage, is postponed until May 16. Museum employees are expected to work from home until further notice.

The Art Museum will also close for at least four weeks. Individuals who had purchased tickets to the current special exhibition or other events will receive automatic refunds.

— Corinne Ruff and Rachel Lippmann

St. Louis will make parking meters free until April 6.

St. Louis Treasurer Tishaura Jones on Monday announced this and other changes to parking enforcement to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and address economic hardship.

The release reads in part: “These efforts will limit human contact and the spread of the coronavirus and other germs on surfaces, while also helping people through an economically difficult period while schools are closed.”

In addition to free meters and no tickets:

Penalties will be frozen through April 15.

All hearings for parking ticket adjudication will be rescheduled.

All departments have developed skeleton crew and work-from-home plans.

Offices and garages are being thoroughly cleaned with numerous precautions to protect the health of workers.

— Holly Edgell

3:15 p.m. Monday, March 16

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 12 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday. The two counties reporting new cases are Peoria and Will, both located southwest of Chicago.

Other locations with cases include Chicago and Champaign, Clinton, Cook, Cumberland, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, Sangamon, St. Clair, Whiteside, Winnebago and Woodford counties.

In all, IDPH is reporting 105 cases in 15 counties in Illinois. Cases have occurred in all age ranges and the number of cases that do not have a clear connection to travel or a known COVID-19 case is increasing, according to the department.

— Holly Edgell

2:50 p.m. Monday, March 16

On Monday afternoon, Mayor Lyda Krewson tweeted that there will be a moratorium on evictions in St. Louis until further notice, “to ensure individuals can maintain access to housing during the #COVID19 outbreak.”

According to the city’s Justice For All initiative, in 2016 there were about 3,000 eviction cases in the city. This means there were about 40 evictions for every 1,000 renter-occupied households in St. Louis.

Analysis from the Eviction Lab National Database at Princeton University shows black St. Louis residents are twice as likely to be evicted as white residents.

— Holly Edgell

The Missouri Supreme Court has suspended most in-person court proceedings across the state until at least April 3. That includes all municipal and appeals courts, including the state Supreme Court. Some cities, like Bridgeton, have suspended their dockets even longer.

There are some exceptions to this latest court order, like orders of protection, trials already in progress, or matters directly related to the coronavirus pandemic, such as an effort by St. Louis County to delay municipal elections. Attendance at these hearings, however, “is limited to the attorneys, parties, witnesses, security officers, and other individuals necessary to the proceedings as determined by the judge presiding over the proceedings.”

The federal court that includes St. Louis had already put strict limits on who could enter courthouses, but cases are still proceeding.

— Rachel Lippmann

1:25 p.m. Monday, March 16

Major League Baseball will delay its season by at least eight weeks, in accordance with federal guidelines on large gatherings.

“The Clubs remain committed to playing as many games as possible when the season begins,” the league said in a statement. “We will continue to monitor ongoing events and undertake the precautions and best practices recommended by public health experts, and urge all baseball fans to follow suit. MLB extends its best wishes to all the individuals and communities who have been impacted by the coronavirus.”

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said City Hall will remain open for the time being despite a ban on gatherings of more than 50 people.

“I want to be clear with people — this is a very serious situation,” Krewson said in an appearance on St. Louis on the Air. “But we are the government. We provide so many services.”

Krewson said the marshals are working with Collector of Revenue Greg Daly, who runs the license office at City Hall, to space people out. She urged individuals to take a number, then move away from the crowd.

Any city employee who has to be quarantined due to exposure or potential exposure to COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus, will be paid during that period, Krewson said. In addition, they will not have to use any vacation or sick days.

But she urged federal assistance for workers in the hospitality industry who are being hit hard by the coronavirus-related closures.

— Rachel Lippmann

The Illinois Gaming board ordered the suspension of all video gaming Monday, prohibiting establishments from operating the machines until March 30. The ban went into effect at 9 a.m.

“The public health of patrons, video gaming industry employees, Gaming Board staff, and all others is of paramount importance,” Board Administrator Marcus Fruchter said.

— Belleville News-Democrat

11:15 a.m. Monday, March 16

Courts across the region are imposing new restrictions on their operations. The 22nd Circuit, located in the city of St. Louis, and the 21st Circuit, in St. Louis County, are prohibiting anyone who has recently traveled to a foreign country, or who have been in contact with someone who might have COVID-19, from entering the courthouse. The city is now requiring most hearings in cases with defendants who are in jail to be conducted by video conferencing. Both courts suspended jury trials last week.

In Illinois, St. Clair County has postponed all civil matters until April 10 and is discussing whether to suspend criminal proceedings as well. Madison County is also discussing whether to suspend jury trials.

— Rachel Lippmann

The Missouri State High School Activities Association announced Monday it will cancel the remainder of the Show-Me Showdown basketball semifinals and championships for classes 4 and 5.

The organization said it made the decision in light of the recent CDC recommendations to limit gatherings to 50 people. It plans to release more information later in the day about music, speech, debate, scholar bowl and spring sports activities.

— Corinne Ruff

10:40 a.m. Monday, March 16

Good morning. Thank you for reading this live blog. We are updating it as fast as we humanly can. Send feedback and tips to feedback@stlpublicradio.org. Have a question? Ask us here.

A sixth person in Missouri has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Gov. Mike Parson said the patient is from Greene County. Missouri has tested 170 people, with 164 tests coming back negative. No positive results have been reported from commercial labs.

More closings: The St. Louis Aquarium is closed until March 31. The Riverboats at the Gateway Arch are suspending operations. The visitor center in Forest Park is closed. In Illinois, the Illinois State Museum and all affiliate locations have closed, as well as all state parks, fish and wildlife areas, recreational areas and historic sites.

The St. Louis Zoo has also closed to the public with plans to reevaluate closer to April. But don’t worry, zookeepers are still taking care of the animals. Coronavirus is not known to cause disease in any animal species.

— Lindsay Toler

10:05 p.m. Sunday, March 15

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has banned public gatherings of more than 50 people. That number follows new recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Parson said his crowd limit doesn’t apply to educational institutions, although most schools across the region have already announced they would close starting this week. It also doesn’t apply to day care facilities and business operations, the governor said.

“We ask that facilities that attract large concentrations of senior citizens to strongly consider restrictions and closures, in consultation with health authorities, to protect those most vulnerable to this virus,” he said.

<

The Kranzberg Arts Foundation has suspended all public events at its venues, including: the Grandel Theatre, the Marcelle, the Kranzberg Studio & Black Box, .ZACK Theatre, High Low’s Listening Room and Sophie’s Artist Lounge.

The galleries at the Kranzberg and High Low will remain open, but only 10 guests will be permitted at a time. The foundation also limited hours and capacity at its restaurants.

Ticketholders can get refunds through Metrotix, but the foundation is asking them to donate the value of the ticket to the presenter instead of asking for a refund.

REI will temporarily close all of its stores, including the location on Brentwood Boulevard, from March 16-27. Read the company’s open letter here.

And St. Louis Post-Dispatch restaurant critic Ian Froeb is updating Twitter with the best ways to order food from locally owned restaurants. Some restaurants are offering curbside delivery or pickup-only after officials asked the public not to gather in groups of more than 50 people.

— Lindsay Toler

8:30 p.m. Sunday, March 15

St. Louis-area schools in Missouri will close this week.

Public and Catholic school districts in St. Louis city, as well as in St. Louis and Jefferson counties, announced Sunday night that they plan to close on Wednesday. St. Charles County’s district schools will close Monday. Districts plan to remain closed at least until April and evaluate extending the closures early that month.

Read our full story for details: St. Louis-Area Schools Will Close To Prevent Coronavirus Spread

The closure affects dozens of districts, including St. Louis’ charter schools. Extracurricular activities and athletics competitions will also stop during that time period. Schools in St. Charles, St. Clair and Madison counties are establishing meal services.

The decision comes after leaders from five local jurisdictions — St. Charles, St. Clair, St. Louis and Madison counties, as well as the city of St. Louis — recommended that all schools close.

The Rabbinical Council has decided to cancel Jewish community day schools.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Saturday mandated that schools close statewide. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has not made a similar announcement.

Editor's note: This post has been updated to clarify when St. Charles and Jefferson county public schools will close.

Gatherings are getting smaller. Leaders from St. Charles, St. Clair, Madison and St. Louis counties and St. Louis city announced that they’re prohibiting all crowds or social gatherings of 50 or more. That marks a decrease in maximum capacity from all the areas’ previous rules and recommendations.

Page said Sunday evening on Twitter that the decision is based on guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Restaurants are starting to shut down voluntarily in Missouri. HandlebarSTL and Starbucks are among those that have announced that they plan to close next week. Some Starbucks will still offer drive-thru service. Tamm Avenue Grill in St. Louis’ Dogtown neighborhood announced it would close for St. Patrick’s Day.

Other restaurants, including Nixta, Olio, Vicia, Winslow’s Home, Olive and Oak, and Clover and the Bee are offering takeout versions of their regular menu items. Still others are limiting capacity in their dining rooms.

City and county officials said that they are considering mandatory closure of local bars and restaurants.

3:55 p.m. Sunday, March 15

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has ordered bars and restaurants to close dine-in services starting Monday night, March 16, through March 30. The mandate allows restaurants in the state to remain open for drive-thru and curbside food pickup. Normal dining services will end at at the close of business Monday.

“I know how difficult this will be on small businesses around the state,” Pritzker said Sunday at a press conference. “This is another hard step. But we must do everything that we can to safeguard the health and safety of the citizens of the state of Illinois.”

The state is working with the U.S. Small Business Administration to offer low-interest loans to small businesses financially hurt by the pandemic, said Alicia Tate-Nadeau, the state’s director of emergency management.

Illinois now has 93 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 across 13 counties, said Dr. Ngozi Ezike, state Department of Public Health director. Some of the people who tested positive did not travel internationally.

"The number of positive test results that we’re getting each day is increasing exponentially,” she said. “People should assume that this novel coronavirus is in their communities.”

Ezike urged people to stay home as much as possible, because some who tested positive did not report any symptoms.

Illinois’s presidential primary election on Tuesday will proceed as planned, officials said. Extra safeguards — including outdoor waiting areas — will be put in place to protect voters. Officials asked people to use early voting if possible and practice social distancing if they visit polls in person.

— Kae Petrin

9:55 a.m. Sunday, March 15

Check grocery store hours before heading in. Schnucks will be closing its 24-hour stores overnight, from midnight to 6 a.m., for restocking and cleaning; other locations will close at 10 p.m. Meanwhile, large chains including Whole Foods, Walmart, Trader Joe’s and Aldi have also announced limited hours.

Some small local grocers such as City Greens also have reduced their hours. As of Sunday morning, Dierbergs, Local Harvest and Straub’s are maintaining normal hours.

Some stores are limiting purchase of in-demand items like toilet paper and hand sanitizer.

More churches are taking precautions. The Diocese of Springfield in Illinois has joined the Archdiocese of St. Louis to announce that Catholics are dispensed from their duty to attend Mass. The Illinois Baptist State Association left the decision on whether to cancel services to individual churches.

Many churches around the region are still offering services but are making changes to keep churchgoers safe. Bishop Shawn McKnight of the Diocese of Jefferson City left notes to parishioners in emptied holy water stoups that they would normally use to bless themselves.

Some churches in the region, including the Episcopal Church of the Holy Communion in University City, have announced they are canceling in-person services in lieu of online-only services.

“If Masses are canceled next week, we will broadcast something on social media, or we will figure something out,” said Greg Meystrik, pastor at St. Patrick Church in Rolla.

— Kae Petrin

7 p.m. Saturday, March 14

The Ferguson-Florissant School District will close March 18 through April 3. Superintendent Joseph Davis announced Saturday that district teachers are being trained in online instruction and that schools will distribute materials to students to work on from home.

The district said that food service and transportation staff are preparing to distribute meals to students on days schools are closed excluding the scheduled spring break, scheduled for March 21-29. There also will be no instruction during that time.

The announcement marks the first district closure on the Missouri side of the St. Louis metro area. On Friday, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker mandated that all private and public schools in the state shut down March 17-30.

Spire joins Ameren in offering utility bill assistance. Spire urged anyone financially impacted by COVID-19 to call if they need help with their natural gas service or bill. The company, which provides natural gas to several Missouri counties in the St. Louis area, has committed to not shut off gas service for any customers through March 2020.

— Kae Petrin

5:05 p.m. Saturday, March 14

St. Clair County has issued a disaster proclamation, after two county residents tested positive for COVID-19. County health officials said the women — one in her 60s, the other in her 70s — returned from international travel about a week ago.

They tested positive this week in a hospital in St. Clair County and are currently quarantined at home according to guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Officials said they plan to quarantine anyone who interacted with the women.

Read our full story: Metro East Reports First Positive Cases Of COVID-19, 2 Women Who Traveled Internationally

— Kae Petrin

3:15 p.m. Saturday, March 14

Two COVID-19 cases have been reported in St. Clair County, the first in the Metro East. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced that two women have tested positive for the virus, one in her 60s and the other in her 70s.

Officials said they’re still determining the women’s travel histories and whom they might have interacted with.

St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern is holding a press conference at 3:30 p.m. that will be streamed on the county emergency management agency’s Facebook page.

Three additional cases were announced in central Illinois, as were fresh cases near Chicago. These bring the total number of cases in Illinois to 64. As of Friday evening, Missouri had announced four known cases.

— Kae Petrin

2 p.m. Saturday, March 14

Ameren will suspend disconnections and forgive late payments for customers in Missouri and Illinois struggling to pay their utility bills. The company announced on Twitter that all its employees will have new health and safety standards to avoid spreading COVID-19.

You’ll be lonely at the movies. Several St. Louis theaters have begun reducing capacity to allow for more personal space.

Local chain STL Cinemas is limiting attendance capacity to 40% at its three locations: Chase Park Plaza Cinemas, MX Movies and the Moolah Theatre. Staff will also wipe down and clean surfaces including seats, armrests, door handles, bathrooms and concession stands between all shows.

National chain AMC Theaters will list films as “sold out” once its auditoriums in Clayton, Creve Coeur, Chesterfield, St. Charles and the Metro East hit 50% capacity.

Drive-thru testing is underway in the St. Louis area. This morning, Mercy’s Chesterfield location tested around 20 patients who had symptoms that could indicate COVID-19, a spokesman for the hospital group said. (Editor's note: Medical staffers collected samples from 52 drive-thru patients by day's end.)

The samples take about 5 minutes to conduct. Labs will take between one and five days to process the samples.

Those wanting to be tested for COVID-19 must first call Mercy’s clinical support line at 314-251-0500 to be screened. Only patients with prior approval from the hospital will receive testing at the drive-thru location.

— Kae Petrin

8:30 a.m. Saturday, March 14

The U.S. House passed a relief bill with support from St. Louis-area representatives. Republicans and Democrats approved a bill 363-40 that would establish free coronavirus testing, paid emergency leave, food aid and increased federal funds for health care.

Two Missouri Republicans, Billy Long of Springfield and Jason Smith of Salem, were among those who voted against it. Missouri’s other six representatives and 17 of 18 Illinois representatives — including all of the Metro East reps — voted for the bill.

The Senate still has to vote on the measure.

Missouri's state university students don’t have to go to class. All schools in the University of Missouri system, including University of Missouri-St. Louis, Mizzou and Missouri S&T will hold remote classes for the rest of the spring 2020 semester.

St. Louis University announced that the majority of classes will be held online until the end of the semester, starting March 16 for its law school and March 23 for others.

Read our full story on local universities’ responses to COVID-19.

— Kae Petrin

8:15 p.m. Friday, March 13

St. Charles County has declared a state of emergency for COVID-19.

“This is not a time for us to panic,” County Executive Steve Ehlmann said in a press release. He said that the county is declaring the state of emergency to “better arm the county against the unknowns of this pandemic, and so that we can access potential federal funding should the need arise.”

St. Charles County is not banning events. However, the county’s health department advised that people not attend indoor gatherings of more than 250 people.

Catholics, you don’t have to go to Mass. Archbishop Robert Carlson is encouraging people who are sick, elderly or otherwise vulnerable to pray from home instead of attend Mass on Sunday. The archdiocese said that churches will remain open, but that Catholics should not feel obligated to attend Mass for the next three weekends.

Those who choose to attend mass should follow the archdiocese’s additional health and safety recommendations to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Illinois casinos will shut down after this weekend. State officials ordered all 10 casinos in the state to suspend gambling operations for two weeks beginning Monday.

— Kae Petrin

6:15 p.m. Friday, March 13

A second St. Louis County resident has tested positive for COVID-19. The county health department said that the new case is related to domestic travel and that the patient is between 50 and 60 years old. It is not related to the first positive case, a 20-year-old student who had traveled to Italy.

The results of the new presumptive positive test must now be confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The county health department says anyone identified during the investigation as having close contact with the second patient or was otherwise at risk of exposure will be contacted directly by the department

More concert cancellations. The Pageant in the Delmar Loop announced a slew of show cancellations and postponements at the Pageant, Delmar Hall, Blueberry Hill Duck Room and Stifel Theatre. The Sheldon Concert Hall has also postponed all performances through April 15.

In all, dozens of shows scheduled for March and April have been postponed, with rescheduled dates available for some. See our running list of concert and event cancellations.

The region’s court systems are also making changes to limit the potential spread of COVID-19.

In St. Louis, Rex Burlison, the presiding judge of the 22nd Circuit, has suspended jury trials until at least April 13. Jurors who received summonses for dates in that time period do not have to show up — their names will be put back into the general pool.

The court also suspended walk-in weddings until further notice — they had been scheduled for March 20 and April 3.

A spokesman for the court said there are no trials underway.

In St. Louis County, the 21st Circuit also announced Friday that it was suspending jury trials for the weeks of March 6 and March 23. All hearings with defendants will be conducted by video conference, rather than in person. The court is postponing all high-volume dockets like traffic and municipal cases. Weddings have also been postponed.

In St. Charles County, judges in the 11th Circuit are meeting Monday to discuss their options, circuit clerk Cheryl Crowder said.

The Eastern District of Missouri, the federal trial court that serves the St. Louis area, says starting March 13, the courthouses in St. Louis and Cape Girardeau will not let anyone in who has:

Traveled to any foreign country within the past 14 days.

Had close contact with someone who has traveled to any foreign country within the past 14 days.

Been asked to self-quarantine by any doctor, hospital or health agency.

Been diagnosed with or have had contact with anyone diagnosed with COVID-19.

Unexplained fever, cough or shortness of breath.

Across the river in St. Clair County, officials said they are reviewing ways to reduce the number of jurors who need to be at the courthouse, but have not completely suspended jury trials. Courthouse weddings will be allowed to continue, but the court is asking only the couple to attend.

Madison County has also not suspended jury trials, but court officials are postponing some high-volume courts like traffic and misdemeanor for at least 30 days. The halt does not apply to DUI, domestic violence or felony criminal cases.

— Shahla Farzan, Brian Heffernan and Rachel Lippmann

5:15 p.m. Friday, March 13

Gov. Mike Parson has declared a state of emergency in Missouri.

“I want to be clear that this declaration is not made because we feel that the current health care system is overwhelmed or unprepared,” Parson said at a news conference in Jefferson City.

“I also want to make it clear that it is not intended to close schools. The purpose of this executive order is to allow more flexibility in utilizing our resources and deploying them around the state where they are most appropriate.”

Parson said two more individuals in the state have tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus, but he did not say where. He said he is working with Washington University and the University of Missouri to boost the state’s testing capacity.

Declaring the emergency frees up about $7 million in state funding, Parson said. That’s in addition to the nearly $10 million Missouri expects to get from the federal government.

— Rachel Lippmann

4:38 p.m. Friday, March 13

All public and private schools in Illinois will close, beginning March 17. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the change during a press conference Friday. Classes are scheduled to resume March 30.

Pritzker called the move a “critical part of our larger social distancing efforts” intended to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“I understand the gravity of this action and what it means for every community in our state as well as the families and caretakers of the 2 million students that gather in large groups every day,” Pritzker said.

The Illinois State Board of Education has received waivers to continue to distribute two meals a day to children who qualify for free or reduced-price lunches through delivery and parent pickup, the governor said.

The St. Louis Earth Day Festival has been postponed. The 50th anniversary of the festival was originally scheduled for April 25-26. In a statement, organizers said they are working to select a new date and location to celebrate Earth Day later in the year.

— Shahla Farzan

2:33 p.m. Friday, March 13

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson will hold a press conference at 5 p.m. today in Jefferson City to declare a State of Emergency in response to COVID-19.

Governors in more than two dozen other U.S. states have declared a state of emergency in recent days, including Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Michigan, Wisconsin, Tennessee, North Carolina, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Florida, New York, Virginia, Arizona, Nevada, California, Washington, Idaho, Utah, Oregon, North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana and Texas.

The Illinois Department of Corrections has suspended visits until further notice, beginning Saturday. Attorneys will be permitted to visit their clients, according to a statement.

Drive-thru testing only available to certain patients. Mercy is opening a drive-thru testing site on Saturday in Chesterfield.

The hospital has clarified an earlier statement to say that the drive-thru will only serve patients with symptoms of COVID-19 who have either traveled to a high-risk area or had contact with an infected patient.

Mercy officials pointed out symptoms of COVID-19 do not include a runny nose or nasal congestion but instead:

100.4 fever or higher

Dry cough

Shortness of breath

“We will only provide screening for those who meet these requirements, because testing prior to the appearance of symptoms can result in a false negative,” said Dr. Keith Starke, Mercy’s chief quality officer. “It’s critical for our communities that we screen those with the highest risk.”

Those concerned they may have COVID-19 must first call Mercy’s clinical support line at 314-251-0500 to be screened. Only patients with prior approval from the hospital will receive testing at the drive-thru location in Chesterfield.

Six Flags St. Louis has temporarily suspended operations until at least the end of March.

— Shahla Farzan

Noon Friday, March 13

St. Louis County will prohibit public gatherings of more than 250 people in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The announcement Friday morning comes one day after the city of St. Louis instituted a similar ban on events with more than 1,000 people.

County Executive Sam Page has declared a state of emergency in St. Louis County, which will go into effect at 5 p.m.

“This limit is based on the opinions of the public health experts, the latest guidance from the CDC and my own judgment as a medical doctor,” said Page, an anesthesiologist.

The crowd restrictions do not apply to schools or houses of worship.

Page has directed county agencies to help homeless people find a place to stay during the public health crisis. He is also recommending that the county Civil Service Commission adopt more flexible temporary leave policies for employees who fall ill.

— Lindsay Toler

11:25 a.m. Friday, March 13

Drive-thru testing is coming. Mercy is opening a drive-thru testing site on Saturday in Chesterfield. It will only serve patients the hospital has approved for testing.

Those concerned they may have COVID-19 must first call Mercy’s clinical support line at 314-251-0500 to be screened.

“This drive-through testing site will prevent unnecessary exposure to our patients and caregivers in our hospitals and clinics,” said Donn Sorensen, Mercy’s executive vice president of operations.

In a statement, Mercy officials pointed out COVID-19 symptoms do not include a runny nose or nasal congestion but instead are:

A fever of 100.4 degrees or higher.

A dry cough.

Shortness of breath.

Rage Against the Machine’s highly anticipated reunion tour stop May 16 in St. Louis has been postponed, along with many other large concerts, including: the St. Louis Symphony’s shows this weekend, Nathaniel Rateliff on March 19 at Stifel Theatre, Sturgill Simpson on March 21 at Chaifetz Arena and Billie Eilish on March 28 at Enterprise Center.

— Maria Altman and Brian Heffernan

7:50 p.m. Thursday, March 12

See you next year, St. Louis Battlehawks.

The XFL announced it has canceled the rest of the 2020 regular season as a precaution against coronavirus hours after St. Louis announced a ban on gatherings of more than 1,000 people. Ticket holders will receive refunds or credit toward future games — and players will still get their base pay and benefits.

The league expects to play a full season in 2021 and beyond.

“It was fun while it lasted,” tweeted Brian Folkerts, center for St. Louis’ XFL team. “Thank you to the city of STL and the [Battlehawks] for the wild ride. We proved we are a football town.”

— Lindsay Toler

The Illinois High School Association has canceled its remaining postseason games for winter sports, which include boys’ basketball, scholastic bowl and music competitions, because of coronavirus concerns.

Organization officials had originally announced the tournaments would continue with limited spectators but have now changed course.

“While we had support from the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Peoria City/County Health Department to continue our events with limited spectators, it has become untenable to continue the events among our member schools,” said IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson.

For now, Missouri championships are still planned with limited spectators.

— Sarah Fentem

6:25 p.m. Thursday, March 12

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced the second person in Missouri presumed to have COVID-19 is a Springfield resident in their 20s who recently traveled to Austria.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is now working to locate people who may have had contact with the infected patient, who is now under quarantine.

During a press conference Wednesday evening, Parson said the agency has tested 73 individuals for COVID-19 and has the capacity to test an additional 1,000 people. There have been two cases of COVID-19 in Missouri thus far — both have been travel-related. Parson said there is no evidence of person-to-person transmission of the new coronavirus in Missouri.

— Shahla Farzan

6 p.m. Thursday, March 12

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker banned gatherings over 1,000 people statewide and urged the cancellation of events with more than 250 people. This comes shortly after St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson made a similar 1,000-person event ban.

Seven more people in Illinois have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. None is in the Metro East. The seven cases are in Cook, Kane and McHenry counties, near Chicago.

Two prominent St. Louis arts venues will go dark this weekend.

The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra has canceled its weekend concerts. A one-night performance of “The Bachelor Live On Stage” at the Fox Theatre is also canceled, as are performances of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” that were scheduled for March 17-29.

These moves came after St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson announced a ban on public gatherings of over 1,000 people on Thursday afternoon. The Fox Theatre has a listed capacity of 4,500; SLSO’s home, Powell Hall, seats up to 2,683.

The St. Louis County Library Foundation has suspended all outreach and programming events March 16-31. County Library branches will remain open during regular hours.

— Brian Heffernan, Jeremy D. Goodwin and Chad Davis

4:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12

Missouri’s second presumptive case of COVID-19 is in Greene County, near Springfield. A presumptive positive result means that the patient has tested positive for coronavirus, but the case has not yet been confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson will hold a press conference at 6 p.m. Thursday in Springfield, Missouri, to discuss the second case.

The city of St. Louis is prohibiting gatherings of more than 1,000 people in an effort to prevent further coronavirus exposure.

Mayor Lyda Krewson announced Thursday that the St. Louis Department of Health has declared a public health emergency “in order to be proactive and protect and safeguard the health and safety of the public.”

There have been no cases of coronavirus diagnosed in St. Louis and only one in St. Louis County, where Krewson said she expects the government to initiate a similar ban on large group events. The city also announced it will not conduct water shut-offs for the next 60 days. “This does not mean you don’t have to pay your water bill,” Krewson said.

“We think all of these steps should minimize the impact,” Krewson said. “Out of an abundance of caution is how these decisions are being made. And they're difficult, because as devastating as it is for businesses and employees who work at that business, it would be very, very devastating to have many, many cases of COVID-19.”

— Lindsay Toler and Shahla Farzan

3:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12

March Madness is off. The NCAA announced Thursday afternoon that it was canceling its Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships.

That includes the first- and second-round NCAA Tournament games that had been scheduled to be played at the Enterprise Center on March 19 and 21.

U.S. Rep. Lacy Clay tells St. Louis Public Radio he supports legislation that would provide free testing for COVID-19 and extended unemployment benefits and assistance to small businesses. This comes as President Donald Trump is calling for payroll tax cuts in response to the virus.

“We are going to have to rise to the occasion,” Clay said. “In previous generations, Americans were routinely asked to sacrifice for the good of the nation. And this is one of those situations. And it will require all of us to do that again.”

Clay says that leaders of the House and Senate are likely trying to hammer out something that can pass both legislative chambers — and then help the American people. Read the full story on NPR.

High school basketball championships in Missouri and Illinois this year will be less raucous than usual. The Missouri State High School Activities Association and Illinois High School Association will limit spectators at the finals to curb the potential spread of the new coronavirus.

The finals are scheduled for this weekend and next weekend in Springfield, Missouri, and Peoria, Illinois, respectively.

Missouri officials announced Thursday that each school in the tournament will be able to distribute 150 wristbands to fans. Only people with wristbands will be able to enter the tournament. People who bought tickets previously will not be allowed into the tournament.

— Brian Heffernan, Jason Rosenbaum and Sarah Fentem

2:40 p.m. March 12

Major League Baseball will delay opening day by at least two weeks. MLB has also canceled all spring training games, and the 2020 World Baseball Classic Qualifier games in Tucson, Arizona, have been postponed indefinitely. The Cardinals home opener against the Baltimore Orioles had been scheduled for April 2.

The Missouri Department of Corrections will not allow inmates to have visitors for the next 30 days, beginning Thursday. Attorneys will be allowed to visit their clients during this period. There have been no cases of COVID-19 in Missouri prisons, according to the DOC.

Organizers have canceled the GO! St. Louis Marathon, originally scheduled for March 28-29.

— Shahla Farzan

1:20 p.m. March 12

While the Missouri Senate is canceling its session next week, just before the weeklong legislative spring break, the House will meet.

The House says it will remain in session next week to finish its portion of the state budget.

Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan, says the decision was made “out of an abundance of caution.” Leadership also says it is possible they may not return the week of March 30, depending on the spread of the virus.

The University of Missouri-St. Louis has joined a growing list of colleges and universities that have suspended in-person classes. Instructors will teach all courses remotely beginning Monday.

— Jaclyn Driscoll and Shahla Farzan

1 p.m. March 12

The St. Louis County Police Department is asking recently retired officers if they are willing to come back to work if the coronavirus outbreak affects the agency.

St. Louis County Councilman Tim Fitch, a former county police chief, said Thursday he and others received a memo asking if they would be willing to volunteer to work if the coronavirus outbreak requires extra staffing. The police don’t have plans to activate any retired police officers at this time but want to compile a list of retirees willing to come back temporarily, he said.

Only people who have retired in the past 10 years are being asked to volunteer and would be paid, he said.

Fitch has signed up to volunteer to serve, though he said he wouldn’t be paid.

The police department wouldn’t confirm it had solicited help from retirees but said it's preparing for a crisis.

The St. Louis Police Department has no plans to do anything similar, a spokeswoman said.

— Julie O'Donoghue

12:15 p.m. March 12

St. Louis University has suspended all in-person courses and instruction until at least April 30. Remote coursework will begin on March 23, after students return from spring break.

Exceptions include the St. Louis University School of Medicine, select programs in the Doisy College of Health Sciences, the Center for Advanced Dental Education and all off-campus experiential learning opportunities, such as internships and student teaching.

Belleville officials have canceled all St. Patrick’s Day events originally scheduled for this Saturday, including the Lucky Leprechaun 5K, St. Patrick’s Day parade and the Main Street Block Party. The events will be rescheduled at a later date, according to a press release from the city of Belleville.

And some good news for readers looking to cozy up with a book in the safety of their homes: Left Bank Books will now offer free shipping on all book orders placed online and by phone.

— Shahla Farzan

10:10 a.m. March 12

Archbishop Robert Carlson has ordered all parishes within the Archdiocese of St. Louis to stop distributing Holy Communion in shared cups.

Priests and deacons must also drain all Holy Water fonts and sanitize sacred vessels before and after Mass. Parishioners are asked to bow or wave to fellow worshippers during the sign of the peace and should maintain a distance of at least three feet from their nearest neighbor during services.

Any clergy member or parishioner who feels sick should not come to Mass or participate in any parish activities.

The City of St. Louis will cease all water shutoffs until May 15, to ensure all residents have access to water for handwashing and cleaning.

Mayor Lyda Krewson sent a letter Thursday morning to Curt Skouby, the city’s public utilities director, ordering the temporary change.

— Shahla Farzan

11:15 p.m. Wednesday, March 11

The Missouri Senate is canceling its session in Jefferson City next week, according to a tweet Wednesday night by Majority Leader Caleb Rowden. He tweeted earlier in the evening that there have been no positive cases of COVID-19 in the Capitol.

More university precautions: The Southern Illinois University campuses in Edwardsville and Carbondale have joined several area colleges in temporarily suspending on-campus classes. SIU has extended spring break at both schools through March 22. Harris-Stowe State University also extended spring break through March 22.

For information on what other area universities are doing, read: Wash U, Webster U. Join SLU, Maryville U. In Moving Classes Online As Coronavirus Precaution

— Brian Heffernan

10:20 p.m. Wednesday, March 11

Hundreds of St. Louisians will have to find a new place to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day this year. The annual parade in the Dogtown neighborhood of St. Louis has been postponed, according to the Ancient Order of Hibernians-St. Louis, the group that organizes the event. St. Patrick’s Day festivities in Cottleville are also canceled.

As mentioned in an earlier update, Rolla has also canceled its annual celebrations this year — for the first time since World War II. And the parade in downtown St. Louis has also been postponed to a later, undetermined date.

President Donald Trump announced in a live address that he is suspending all travel from Europe (except the U.K.) for 30 days, starting on Friday. Read the latest from NPR.

— Lindsay Toler

7:00 p.m. March 11

Let’s start with the latest numbers: 65 people in Missouri have been tested for coronavirus. Only one, the woman in St. Louis County, has tested positive. All other results were negative, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

The St. Patrick’s Day parade in downtown St. Louis has been postponed. All related activities, including the five-mile run, have been postponed to a later, undetermined date. As of now, the parade in Dogtown is still on, as is one in Cottleville.

New from STLPR business reporter Corinne Ruff: The NCAA’s decision to keep fans out of the March Madness games could mean the St. Louis regional economy misses out on as much as $30 million. The Enterprise Center holds nearly 20,000 people, and about 80% of the fans were expected to come from out of town.

Read our story: NCAA Won't Let Fans Attend March Madness Games, Including In St. Louis

Bayer will reopen its Creve Coeur campus tomorrow, including the St. Louis Child Development Center. The company says it “confirmed that the employee in the Creve Coeur site tested negative. Those with whom this employee was in contact while on site also continue to show no symptoms.”

The state of Missouri is suing televangelist Jim Bakker and his production company to stop them from advertising or selling a fake coronavirus remedy. The COVID-19 disease does not yet have a treatment or cure. Read the full story from NPR.

— Lindsay Toler

4:40 p.m. March 11

Bad news, sports fans. The NCAA March Madness championship games will go on, but only essential staff and family will be able to attend — no fans allowed. First- and second-round games of the 2020 tournament were scheduled for next Thursday and Saturday at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

And Mizzou has suspended in-person classes until after spring break, on March 30. There have been no known cases of COVID-19 on campus. A small group of faculty and students recently attended a conference in New Orleans where an attendee (who was not from Mizzou) tested positive.

There is a new public hotline for people seeing information about coronavirus. It is staffed by medical professionals and open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can call the Missouri state coronavirus hotline at (877) 435-8411.

— Lindsay Toler

3:40 p.m. March 11

In St. Louis, Webster University became the fourth campus in metro St. Louis to tell students and faculty it will transition to online-only instruction. Washington University, St. Louis University and Maryville University have also said they would suspend classes to help reduce the spread of the new coronavirus.

None of the campuses has reported a case of the disease or any students, faculty or staff being exposed to it. Read our full story here: Webster U. Joins Wash U, SLU, Maryville U. In Taking Classes Online As Coronavirus Precaution

In Jefferson City, there are now extra precautions in place at the Missouri State Capitol due to the coronavirus. The House Chamber is now closed to the public; so is the House Lounge, where weekly press conferences are held.

There will be a deep-cleaning throughout the building during the legislative spring break, which begins March 23. Anyone who does not directly participate in the legislative process is asked to stay away from the statehouse.

And online, a Twitter thread from my colleague Julie O’Donoghue about her experience with coronavirus has gone viral. She traveled to France for her honeymoon and self-quarantined with her new husband when she got back. Read the thread here.

— Lindsay Toler

3 p.m. Wednesday, March 11

Welcome to the St. Louis Public Radio coronavirus blog. Here’s where we will post regular updates about regional response to the pandemic. Have a question? Ask Curious Louis in our coronavirus Q&A.

Here's what's new today:

Missouri still has only one confirmed case of COVID-19: the St. Louis County woman who traveled to Italy. The Department of Health and Senior Services says 46 Missourians have been tested.

In Rolla, the St. Patrick’s Day parade has been canceled amid concerns over the coronavirus. Missouri University of Science and Technology announced it is canceling all activities this weekend, including the carnival and concert. Phelps Health Medical Center has said it currently has a possible COVID-19 patient in isolation for testing.

Why is this a big deal? The annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration dates back more than 110 years, and this is the first time it’s been canceled since World War II. Missouri S&T also said, “as part of the 112-year-old tradition, the university does not hold classes on the Thursday and Friday before the annual parade. The practice of dismissing classes Thursday and Friday will continue.”

— Lindsay Toler

Correction: The St. Patrick’s Day celebration at Missouri S&T was only canceled for a few years during World War II in its 112-year-long history. A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that this was the first year the parade would be canceled.

