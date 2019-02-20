 LouFest Organizers Allege Contractor Sabotaged 2018 Festival | St. Louis Public Radio

LouFest Organizers Allege Contractor Sabotaged 2018 Festival

  • A flotilla of brightly colored umbrellas hang suspended outside of the LouFest Store were used as a common meeting place throughout the weekend.
    A flotilla of brightly colored umbrellas hang suspended outside of the LouFest Store in 2017
    File Photo | Eli Chen | St. Louis Public Radio

Organizers of the LouFest music festival have filed suit against one of its contractors, alleging that the owner of sound and lighting vendor Logic Systems sabotaged the 2018 festival and planned to take the event over from its management.

Listen Live Entertainment filed suit on Friday in the St. Louis Circuit Court against Logic Systems and its president Chip Self. The suit alleges that Self made “negative, misleading comments,” exaggerated statements regarding funding issues, and suggested LouFest would be cancelled.

The suit alleges that Self did so to cause artists to pull out of the festival scheduled to take place in September — a charge Self denies.

“It’s a frivolous, defensive legal strategy that we expected, and we are prepared to defend against it vigorously,” Self said on Wednesday.

The suit is seeking more than $100,000 in damages, plus unspecified punitive damages, attorneys’ fees and court costs.

Allegations made

About two weeks before the festival was scheduled to take place, the suit alleges Self’s company contacted a talent agency managing several of the artists scheduled to perform and told them that none of the production vendors received their deposits.

The suit alleges that Self’s company contacted festival organizers the following day and told them they were halting work unless a document was signed outlining payment terms, including being paid for half of their contract by Aug. 29.

At the time, LouFest organizers were talking with the Kranzberg Arts Foundation, a sponsor of the festival, to get help in securing a line of credit for LouFest 2018 and future iterations of the festival, according to the suit.

When that funding fell through, the suit alleges that festival organizers sought funding through a private investor to start paying vendors and artists, but it failed to make the 50 percent payment to Logic Systems. Self told organizers that he was going to release equipment and staff to other customers, according to the suit.

St. Louis Public Radio reported Aug. 31 that Logic Systems was pulling out of the festival becauseit had not received payments required by its contract.

The suit alleges that Self did not have a contract with LouFest at that time.

The suit also alleges that Self contacted Kranzberg Arts Foundation and said artists were looking for venues on Sept. 8-9, due to the cancellation of LouFest. Self asked the foundation to make his company an equity owner of the festival, according to the suit.

Listen Live partner Mike Van Hee contacted Self on Sept. 1 about his comments made to the media, according to the suit. Self told Van Hee, the lawsuit alleges, that he was willing to work with LouFest pending an advanced payment in three days.

On Sept. 2, Van Hee said a funding plan was in place and the festival would be getting a bridge loan from a commercial lender and a subsidiary of Live Nation, according to the suit.

But the lawsuit alleges Self continued to make comments to media and generate bad publicity despite having reached an agreement.

On Sept. 4, the commercial lender and Live Nation subsidiary pulled out, citing the negative press coverage. LouFest was cancelled.

The next day, Self went to the Office of Special Events for the City of St. Louis and asked whether he could get a permit for a musical festival in Forest Park for the same dates in 2019, according to the lawsuit. Self denies this allegation.

St. Louis Office of Special Events program executive Ann Chance said in an email Wednesday that her office had received no requests from Self.

“Nothing has been filed with my office,” Chance wrote. “Truthfully the only requests came right after LouFest cancelled last fall and random people — not Sound Logic Systems — wanted to try to put something together to fill the void. Nothing formal was ever requested.”

Read the full lawsuit here: 

LouFest is canceled — vendors, fans worry about getting their money back

By , , & Sep 5, 2018
In 2015, LouFest brought a record 50,000 people to Forest Park. 2018 will be a different story.
Jess Luther | St. Louis Public Radio

Updated Sept. 5 at 5:30 p.m. — Music fans, vendors and service providers startled by the cancellation of this weekend’s LouFest in Forest Park are shifting from disappointment to worry as they try to figure out how to recoup the cost of tickets, fees and other expenses.

Festival organizers early Wednesday called off the ninth annual event, three days before it was set to begin. Last year the two-day festival was at full capacity, drawing 32,000 fans each day.

LouFest contractors pull out of festival citing overdue payments

By Aug 31, 2018
Brit Daniels of Spoon played at LouFest. Sept. 9, 2017
File Photo | Eli Chen | St. Louis Public Radio

Update: Sept. 5, 3 a.m. — LouFest 2018 is canceled. Organizers officially canceled the festival early Wednesday morning in a letter citing money troubles and a rainy forecast. Listen Live Entertainment says the ticketing company Front Gate Tickets will be responsible for refunds “while we work to repay our debts.” Visit our website for more coverage as we continue to cover this breaking story.  

Original Story - A week before the annual LouFest music festival in Forest Park, some contractors who were booked to provide essential services have begun pulling out.

Some local firms scheduled to handle stage lighting, sound and additional musical instruments have informed the event’s producer, Listen Live Entertainment, that they will not participate. The firm scheduled to remove trash said it will not be available if it does not receive an overdue deposit. Some cite persistently delayed payments from the promoter.

LouFest vendor sues festival over unpaid bills

By Dec 13, 2018
Fans at LouFest 2017 basked in tunes and perfect weather. Sept. 2017
Eli Chen | St. Louis Public Radio

Logic Systems Sound and Lighting, the Valley Park-based company that had been hired to work the 2018 festival, is suing LouFest’s promoter for breach of contract.

In a suit filed last month in St. Louis County Circuit Court, Logic Systems detailed over $70,000 it claims Listen Live Entertainment owes it for work on the canceled festival, plus three other events held earlier in the year.

Logic Systems owner Chip Self said he considered it a “long shot” that the suit will yield a payday. He sued, he said, in part to stand up for other vendors who haven’t been paid for their services.

LouFest founder, STLPR editor recap 2018 festival’s demise and some great stuff to do in lieu of it

By Sep 7, 2018
Brian Cohen (at left), the founder of LouFest, and St. Louis Public Radio’s Holly Edgell discussed the cancelation of this weekend’s festival.
Evie Hemphill | St. Louis Public Radio

Like so many St. Louisans this week, LouFest founder Brian Cohen was surprised and saddened to learn that the major St. Louis music festival set for this weekend had been canceled.

“It’s a sad day for sure, for a lot of people,” he told St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh. “I didn’t necessarily see it going down this way – it certainly was a shock to me, and we’ll just have to see if we can find some answers as to why it all happened this way.”

Cohen, who in 2016 sold his stake in the company that organizes the festival, didn’t speculate about possible financial mismanagement or poor decisions that may have led to this year’s issues. But he acknowledged that the music industry is a difficult one where it’s easy to run into trouble.

While LouFest promised the show would go on, there were signs of a festival in jeopardy

By Sep 13, 2018
The Avett Brothers at LouFest 2015
File photo | Jess Luther | St. Louis Public Radio

When the organizers of LouFest canceled the event, the news came as a shock to many, though signs of the festival’s distress had been apparent. The festival’s promoter, Listen Live Entertainment, insisted that everything was fine until the moment it pulled the plug.

The announcement identified several causes including the loss of key sponsors, debt and expected rain. Organizers insisted the festival had been on target “until a bit of unfortunately timed media coverage caused many of our vendors and artists to demand up-front payment.”