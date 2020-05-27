Members Of The Board of Aldermen Question St. Louis Health Director's Qualifications

Members of the St. Louis Board of Alderman are questioning city health director Dr. Fred Echols’ qualifications for the job.

After learning that Echols no longer has a license to practice medicine, the board’s rules committee scheduled a meeting this week to investigate his credentials.

As a result, Echols has had to defend his expertise, and city officials and medical professionals have weighed in to defend his record.

Under the city charter, the health director must have one of the following qualifications: be a licensed physician, have a master's in public health or be certified by the American Board of Preventative Medicine and Public Health.

Echols graduated from the Boston University School of Medicine and served as a U.S. Navy doctor. He completed a public health training program at the Centers for Disease Control Prevention and worked at the Illinois Department of Public Health and the St Louis County Department of Health as an infectious disease specialist.

Mayor Lyda Krewson hired Echols as the city’s health director early last year.

While Echols held a license to practice medicine in the Navy, he let it lapse after he completed his military service and started working in public and community health.

Echols’ lack of a license surfaced earlier this spring when he testified in a lawsuit Arch City Defenders filed against the city that sought to block city officials from removing a homeless tent encampment downtown.

Echols and city attorney Julian Bush submitted a correction to Echols’ testimony in which he originally stated he was licensed to practice medicine. He had misheard the question and worked to correct the record as soon as he could, Echols said.

Alderwoman Sharon Tyus, D-1st Ward, called a joint meeting of the Health and Human Services and Rules committees on Wednesday to investigate Echols’ qualifications.

“One of things that’s important about civil service is that we vet people and make sure they meet the qualifications and make sure they’re not being unfairly advantaged or disadvantaged,” said Tyus, who chairs the Rules Committee.

Tyus has been critical of the health department’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, saying she is disappointed by a lack of testing in areas of north St. Louis where many have become ill from the virus.

When Alderwoman Megan Green, D-15th Ward, asked Bush if Echols meets the requirements outlined in the city charterBush said “regretfully” that Echols did not.

“I think he’s done a splendid job as director of health and hospitals, I think he almost satisfies those requirements but he’s not quite there. And I say that with great regret,” Bush said.

Echols told members of the committees Wednesday that he has the proper educational qualifications to serve as director. He also defended his record, noting the city’s health department has worked tirelessly to promote better health for the city’s poorest residents and black people in particular.

“As long as I’m in this role, my heart is in this community,” he said. “My integrity is really important to me as I move forward. Whether I’m in the city or somewhere else, I always want to be truthful and forthcoming with information, particularly as it relates to me and my role and the impact that may have.”

Dr. Will Ross, chairman of the Joint Board of Health and Hospitals, told the committee that the training Echols received at the CDC is equal to a public health degree:

“I can say based on my extensive knowledge of public health training programs this program is robust enough to qualify anyone to serve in a public health leadership position,” Ross said.

Krewson said Echols’ experience and training is sterling and he is fully qualified for the position.

“Some seek to discredit this highly qualified physician; it is unclear what their motive is,” Krewson wrote in a letter to the Board of Aldermen.

“Dr Echols’ credentials as an MD with extensive public health training are far superior to the minimum qualifications allowed by the city charter,” she wrote.

The committee is expected to resume the hearing Thursday.

Follow Sarah on Twitter: @petit_smudge

Our priority is you. Support coverage that’s reliable, trustworthy and more essential than ever. Donate today.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org