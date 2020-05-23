 Memorial Day To Recognize Those Who've Served, Including Health Care Workers | St. Louis Public Radio

Memorial Day To Recognize Those Who've Served, Including Health Care Workers

By 38 seconds ago
  • Flags mark veterans graves at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery on a past Memorial Day.
    Flags mark veterans graves at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery on a previous Memorial Day.
    Flickr

Memorial Day this year will be a time of recognizing all who are serving or have served on the front lines, even if observing the day will take place at a distance.

Scott Air Force Base will honor health care workers with a flyover on Monday. 

The 932nd Airlift Wing will fly over six hospitals in the region, including Belleville Memorial Hospital, Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, Memorial East Hospital, St. Joseph’s Hospital and the VA Medical Center at Jefferson Barracks.

Senior Master Sgt. Thomas Doscher, the superintendent of public affairs for the 375th Air Mobility Wing at the base, said this is one way to show appreciation.

“With so many of our health care workers on the front lines of this COVID-19 pandemic, it’s important to remember the sacrifices and their own battles,” Doscher said.

The flyover is part of the Air Force’s Operation: America Strong effort to recognize health care workers and first responders in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

Doscher said that even though things will be different this year, it’s all about safety.

“I do think that the soldiers, sailors and Marines and airmen and Coast Guardsmen, those that have fallen, I think they would understand why things are different this year,” he said, “and that it’s all about keeping our people safe and making sure that we keep the number of people who come down with this disease at the bare minimum.” 

The flyover starts at 11:50 a.m. at Scott Air Force Base.

Among the other events happening on Memorial Day is a virtual wreath-laying ceremony at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Annually, the national cemetery has held a public ceremony, but officials opted to go the virtual route to abide by CDC guidelines.

Artis Parker, the executive cemetery director at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, said that even though the way people observe may be different, the intent behind it is still the same.

“Whether it be Memorial Day or every day of the week where we are honoring veterans, we want to make sure that we do it in a dignified manner,” Parker said, “but at the same time make sure that we are keeping our customers, as well as our valued employees, safe.”

The virtual ceremony can be viewed on the Jefferson Barracks Facebook page, Parker said. The cemetery will remain open throughout the Memorial Day weekend for people to visit their loved one’s gravesite.

Follow Marissanne on Twitter: @Marissanne2011

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org

Tags: 
Memorial Day
Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery
Scott Air Force Base
coronavirus
Top Stories

Related Content

Memorial Day means much more than picnics, pool parties

By May 28, 2012

This article first appeared in the St. Louis Beacon, May 28, 2012 - Originally called Decoration Day, the day now observed as Memorial Day was officially proclaimed by Gen. John Logan, commander of the Grand Army of the Republic. The holiday was first observed nationally on May 30, 1868, when flowers were placed on the graves of Union and Confederate soldiers at Arlington National Cemetery. Logan was from Murphysboro, Ill.

Local Muslim Organization Prepares Barbecue For Veterans At Jefferson Barracks Center While Fasting

By May 31, 2019
(May 27, 2019) The Muslim Community Services of St. Louis teamed up with Romeo Banks of "Taste of Romeo's" local barbecue service to help cook the meat for the annual Memorial Day barbecue since many of the Muslim volunteers are fasting in observance of R
Lara Hamdan | St. Louis Public Radio

As the weather gets warmer and schools start to let out, Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer, making barbecues on the day a popular friends-and-family tradition. But at its core, the national holiday is a solemn one, filled with tributes to American servicemen and women who have passed away while on active duty.

It’s also when many Americans volunteer their time to give back to their local communities. One such occasion is an annual Memorial Day barbecue at the Jefferson Barracks Division of the VA Medical Center in south St. Louis County.

Last Honor: St. Louis Call Center Schedules Veterans' Burials For All National Cemeteries

By May 24, 2019
Flags mark veterans graves at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery on a past Memorial Day.
Flickr

About 30 times a day, Drayton Denson answers the phone at a call center in south St. Louis County that helps U.S. military veterans secure a grateful nation’s perpetual thank you: free burial, with honors, in a national cemetery.

Denson is one of about 80 Veterans Administration employees who work at the National Cemetery Scheduling Office on Lemay Ferry Road. They schedule burial times for the VA’s 136 national cemeteries that are located in 40 states and Puerto Rico.

Florissant Honor Guard Recognizes Service Members On Veterans Day

By Nov 10, 2019
Marissanne Lewis-Thompson | St. Louis Public Radio

A group of Florissant veterans will honor the service of the men and women in the U.S. Armed Forces on Veterans Day.

Ten members from the American Legion Florissant Valley Memorial Post 444 will perform military honors at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. The tight-knit group is known as the honor guard. 