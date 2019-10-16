 Microlender Gets Boost To Invest More In Small Minority-Owned Businesses In St. Louis | St. Louis Public Radio

Microlender Gets Boost To Invest More In Small Minority-Owned Businesses In St. Louis

Justine Petersen, a leading microlender in the region, hopes a $200,000 investment from JPMorgan Chase will help minority-owned small businesses north of Delmar.

The investment will continue to assist the local nonprofit in its efforts to help those small business owners with credit-building resources, as well as provide access to safe and affordable loans.

Galen Gondolfi, the chief communications officer with Justine Petersen, said that is one of several obstacles minority business owners face.

“Many businesses are falling prey to predatory rates and high interest rates [for] small business loans, which are very much prevalent on the internet, as well as in brick-and-mortar operations throughout the St. Louis region.”

Jeffrey and Pamela Blair, co-owners of EyeSeeMe African American Children's Bookstore, at the ribbon-cutting of their new store.
Credit Provided | EyeSeeMe

A lack of access to entrepreneurial mentorship and marketplace opportunities also create barriers for entrepreneurs of color. But the nonprofit has been working to create pathway to change with its initiative. 

Gondolfi said that starts with access to capital.

Justine Petersen’s process is similar to that of banks and credit unions. Business owners can apply for a loan at the nonprofit’s office, as long as they have a business plan and financial documents like tax returns and bank statements. An underwriting committee then vets the loan, and if approved, lends the money.

“Every lending activity at Justine Petersen, every loan is also an opportunity to build credit,” Gondolfi said. “Both personal credit for that small business owner as well as business credit. We look at it from an asset-building lens, and that is we're not merely deploying capital.”

According to a 2017 Federal Reserve Bank report, more than 50% of black business owners were denied bank loans. That’s in comparison to nearly 25% of white business owners.

Erika Wright, the VP of global philanthropy at JPMorgan Chase, said those kinds of disparities only further the racial wealth divide. A key way to address the racial wealth gap is to support minority-owned small businesses, she said. 

“We're thinking about how those communities ultimately end up benefiting from that boom in economy,” Wright said. “And we want small businesses not only to be able to open, but we want you to be able to grow and thrive.”

In a statement, Pamela Blair, co-owner of EyeSeeMe African American Children’s Bookstore, said investments like this are crucial.

“These types of services for small businesses are in dire need, especially for those businesses operating in neighborhoods that are economically challenged,” Blair said.

Prior to the partnership with JPMorgan Chase, Justine Petersen had deployed nearly $35 million to 3,000 different businesses north of Delmar over the last 10 years, Gondolfi said.

Black-owned children’s bookstore taps into unmet need

By Jul 18, 2018
Jeffrey and Pamela Blair pose for a portrait at EyeSee Me.
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

At a bookstore in University City, young people of color can crack open a book and see themselves as doctors, superheroes, historical figures and even princesses.

Jeffrey and Pamela Blair are the co-owners of the EyeSeeMe African American Children’s Bookstore. Jeffrey said he knew there was a need for the store long before they opened their doors in 2015. As they were homeschooling their children, Jeffrey said it was a challenge to find books and educational resources that were reflective of their children and their own experiences.

St. Louis Children Learn Money Management With Help From Young Biz Kidz Founder

By Oct 15, 2019
Arriel Biggs poses for a portrait at St. Louis Public Radio on Oct. 8, 2019.
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Arriel Biggs always knew she wanted to be an entrepreneur. But the journey to becoming the founder of Young Biz Kidz, an organization that teaches kids to manage money and run their own business, was not an easy.

In 2010, Biggs and her husband found themselves living paycheck to paycheck even though they were both working full-time jobs. Eventually, they sat down and looked over their finances and found that they were not living in a financially responsible way. In order to get back on track, they decided to move their entire family back in with her parents for 18 months.

This Florissant Girl Is Baking Up A Career, Says Kids Can Be Their Own Boss

By Sep 12, 2019
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

When 12-year-old Tamia Coleman-Hawkins is not in school or participating in extracurriculars, she’s baking batches of sweet treats for her customers.

Tamia is the founder and CEO of Mia’s Treats Delight. The Florissant native bakes brownies and cupcakes. However, her customer-requested cookies were a “game-changer” for her business. So far, Tamia’s customers have ordered 10 unique flavors, and she’s open to customizing more orders. 

“That's where my chocolate chip pecan and cranberry cookie came from,” Tamia said. “Me and mom were like, 'Chocolate chip pecan cranberry — uh, OK. A little weird, but OK.'”

St. Louis Kid Entrepreneur Wants To Inspire Young Black Boys Through Business

By Aug 16, 2019
Joshua Danrich is the founder and CEO of Mr. Fresh., which is an air freshener and deodorizer company in St. Louis.
Marissanne Lewis-Thompson | St. Louis Public Radio

Joshua Danrich is like most kids his age. He’s energetic, has a big personality and loves cars.

“I always loved Hot Wheels,” Joshua said. “I love Lamborghinis, Porsches, Bugattis, Ferraris — all the sports cars.”

Last October, the 11-year-old turned his interest in cars into an air freshener and deodorizer business called Mr. Fresh. Joshua said his product can make anything fresh, including the inside of a car and fabrics at home. For $7 a pop, each portable glass spray bottle has its own unique scent and color from Black Ice and Cool Breeze to Yellow Rose and Baby Powder.

St. Louis Accelerator Program Aims To Get Black And Latino Entrepreneurs A Seat At The Table

By Sep 6, 2019
Charli Cooksey (left), founder and CEO of WEPOWER, listens to entrepreneurs Reina Stovall (right) and Dr. Brittany Conners (middle) during one of Elevate/Elevar's focus group meetings on March 13, 2019.
WEPOWER

According to a report by Diversity VC and Rate My Investor, less than 1% of all venture capital funding supports black entrepreneurs and 1.8% of funding backs Latino founders.

The St. Louis organization WEPOWER aims to boost those percentages. Recently, the company initiated Elevate/Elevar, an accelerator program for black and Latino entrepreneurs. The goal is to increase their chances to build wealth and enhance economic growth in their communities. 

St. Louis Black Restaurant Week Aims To Cook Up Support For African American Eateries

By Sep 1, 2019
Burger 809 on Cherokee Street is one of the restaurants taking part in St. Louis Black Restaurant Week 2019.
Holly Edgell | St. Louis Public Radio

Without support from diners, no restaurant can survive. Frank Williamson, organizer of St. Louis Black Restaurant Week, says attracting customers can be especially challenging for African American eateries.

Highlighting local black restaurants to help them attract customers is the driving force behind the week.

Diners can visit eight restaurants between Sept. 3-8 and enjoy a variety of specials. Williamson wants this week to be a relationship-building experience among restaurateurs, chefs and patrons.

Prop S seeks more regulation of payday loans in St. Louis; supporters say state is failing

By Feb 28, 2017
Maria Altman | St. Louis Public Radio

While St. Louis voters decide among mayoral and aldermanic candidates in the city’s primary election next Tuesday, they’ll also answer a question about short-term lenders.

