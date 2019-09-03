Missouri Black Caucus Frustrated After Meeting With Governor On Gun Violence

Leaders of the Missouri Black Caucus met with Gov. Mike Parson to talk about gun violence but left without much hope for stricter gun control.

The topic was discussed Tuesday, but state Rep. Ashley Bland Manlove, D-Kansas City, said the governor did not see legislative interest in making changes.

“There was discussion, but he seemed to be disheartened about his sway and making gun control an issue that we take over at a state level,” she said. “He likes background checks, but he is concerned if he can make other people move based on their second-amendment rights.”

Republicans hold a super-majority in both legislative chambers, and are generally against gun control laws.

But, state Rep. Richard Brown, D-Kansas City, who attended the meeting, said it’s time to move past that thinking. He said he’s “watching people die every day.”

“My concern is what is the body count going to be by the end of the year, between now and the time that we go into the regular session,” Brown said. “I’m concerned about saving lives right now. As I’ve explained to the governor, you are the leader of this state. I need you to take a stance and move this state forward.”

Brown said the governor was interested in discussing so-called “wrap-around services” to stem violence. This includes workforce development, mental health services, and community service programs. The idea is, with good-paying jobs or better access to health care, this may deter violence. Brown said this not good enough.

“For years, we’ve been spending money to try to do wrap-around services and try to help people, but again, what are the measurable outcomes of those programs,” he said. “My concern is trying to do something right now that’s going to help people in those communities.”

Brown suggested allowing municipalities like St. Louis and Kansas City to be able to require permits to carry a concealed weapon or restricting the sale of ammunition to anyone under 21.

Although the meeting did not produce any of the initiatives Brown would like to see, state Rep. LaKeySha Bosley, D-St. Louis, said it was a starting point.

“That’s what this meeting was about,” said Bosley. “To try to find those avenues where we can come together as a General Assembly, as the Black Caucus, as St. Louis city and Kansas City, to find functional things that work.”

Members of the caucus, including Bland Manlove, are still asking the governor to add gun violence and gun control measures to the special legislative session agenda that’s scheduled for next week.

“Children are still dying,” she said. “Kansas City is up to 149 homicides for 2019.”

Last week, Parson said the special session is not an appropriate time to deal with such a contentious issue. As of now, a car sales tax technicality will be the only item discussed.

The governor was not available for comment after the meeting, but has said he expects to discuss gun violence in the regular legislative session beginning in January.

