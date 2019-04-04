 A Missouri Company Secures Trade Exemption: 'Now, Let's Make Nails' | St. Louis Public Radio

A Missouri Company Secures Trade Exemption: 'Now, Let's Make Nails'

By

A Missouri nail maker has started to bring back workers now that it does not have to pay a 25% tariff on imported raw material from Mexico. Federal trade officials have granted an exemption on nearly all the foreign steel used by Mid Continent Steel & Wire in Poplar Bluff.

Company officials said it relies on the imports because U.S. producers can’t provide enough steel to meet its needs.

Advisor Jim Glassman said the company approached one of the largest steel companies in the U.S., Nucor, about providing the material and it would only meet roughly 10% of Mid Continent Steel & Wire requirements.

“We weren’t surprised at that,” he said, while adding, “They’ve got other things they want to produce.”

Mid Continent Steel & Wire plans to file an appeal on two exemption requests that were not granted. Company officials say they were declined for technical reasons.
Credit Mid Continent Steel & Wire

The fee was put in place last June as a strategy by the Trump administration to protect U.S. manufacturing. But that backfired when it came to the southeast Missouri employer.

The tariff applied to the imported raw material but not foreign-produced nails.

“Our foreign competitors from countries like Turkey and China and Oman are able to send nails into this country without any tariff on them at all,” Glassman said. “So that puts the U.S. companies at a terrible disadvantage.”

He admitted that it was extremely tough to stay in business.

“The company was losing millions of dollars a month, but management felt we’re going to try to keep this thing going,” he said.

Mid Continent Steel & Wire will get a refund for the millions of dollars in tariffs it paid since last June.

It had more than 500 workers before the fee went into effect. The company went down to fewer than 300 employees but has been bringing some of them back over the past few weeks in anticipation of a favorable trade decision.

In a release issued by the company, Operations General Manager Chris Pratt said, “We never gave up hope,” while adding, “Now, let’s make nails.”

The company plans to run a full-page ad Friday in the local Poplar Bluff newspaper to thank public officials for their support and efforts to secure the exemption.

Tags: 
Mid Content Steel and Wire
trade policy
steel tarriffs

Related Content

Missouri company may be first to fold due to Trump administration's tariffs

By Jun 26, 2018
close up of nail heads
Flickr | Ed Ivanushkin

Mid Continent Steel and Wire, a nail manufacturer in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, has been at the center of a media blitz after its plight was publicized by Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., in front of Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross at a Senate committee hearing last week.

Since the hearing, Mid Continent, alongside household names like Harley-Davidson, Inc., has been declared a likely casualty of the Trump administration’s protectionist trade policies — specifically steel tariffs.

The company, which manufactures 50 percent of the nails made in the United States, laid off 60 of its 500 employees and shuttered a production plant last week.

Missouri nail manufacturer struggles under steel tariff

By Melody Walker Jan 2, 2019
Mid Continent Steel & Wire company impacted by tariffs on imported steel.
Mid Continent Steel & Wire

Trump-administration tariffs on imported steel and aluminum imposed last June were intended to boost U.S. production, create jobs and investment in American manufacturing. The impact has been just the opposite at the Mid Continent Steel and Wire company in southeast Missouri.

“We are suffering,” said Chris Pratt, Mid Continent’s general operations manager. “Our company is losing money every month, our employment is down 200 employees since June, and our sales are off 60 percent.”