 Missouri Lawmakers Look To Undo Voter-Approved Initiatives | St. Louis Public Radio

Missouri Lawmakers Look To Undo Voter-Approved Initiatives

By 20 minutes ago
  • Boxes of signatures were delivered to the Sec. of State's office on May 2, 2018, for a ballot initiative that would raise Missouri's minimum wage.
    Back in 2018, supporters turned in more than 120,000 signatures to get a minimum wage increase on the ballot. Now, Missouri lawmakers may act to partially undo it.
    File photo | Erin Achenbach | St. Louis Public Radio

In the last month of Missouri's legislative session, lawmakers are likely to change — if not completely eliminate — some of the initiative petitions the state’s voters passed in November.

Republican leaders in both the state House and Senate said they are prepared to make changes to Amendment 1, an ethics proposal also known as Clean Missouri. The House has already passed a bill chipping away at the minimum wage increase, and the Senate has debated, though not approved, a measure that would allow younger employees and tipped workers to make less.

Clean Missouri's biggest change was to redistricting. It turned the process over to a nonpartisan demographer appointed by the state auditor — currently the only statewide office held by a Democrat, Nicole Galloway. It also required the districts to be drawn for competitiveness.

A state House committee last week approved a bill sponsored by Rep. Dean Plocher, R-Des Peres, that asks voters to undo that change, as well as eliminate all lobbyist gifts to lawmakers. (Clean Missouri allowed for small gifts with a value of less than $5.) House Speaker Elijah Haahr, R-Springfield, said he is committed to bringing it to the floor.

“I have a lot of fear on one person having that much power in the process — particularly one person that’s not in any way accountable to anyone,” he said of the demographer position.

Senate Majority Floor Leader Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, said he had not looked at the specifics of Plocher’s bill, but that “there’s pretty broad support within our caucus to potentially present the voters with some alternative that we think is better for the future of the state of Missouri.”

It’s not unusual for lawmakers to work to undo the will of the voters, said Sean Soendker Nicholson, who led the campaign for Clean Missouri. For example, he said, in the 1990s the General Assembly overturned campaign-finance restrictions that led to the “Wild West” in fundraising. And, in 2011, they proposed undoing a minimum wage increase that voters passed in 2006, though the effort ultimately died in the Senate.

“I think the really frustrating and outrageous thing is that too often, some of the folks here don’t think they answer to their voters back home,” Nicholson said.

Richard von Glahn, the policy director for Missouri Jobs With Justice, agrees.

“I think what's important is that legislators look at the fact that the highest-performing issues in the Missouri electorate were actually issues put there by voters, not political parties, and that should say something about the electorate in Missouri,” von Glahn said.

Nicholson, von Glahn and other advocates are also keeping an eye on legislation that could make it tougher for groups to get proposals on the ballot. Several would change the number of signatures needed. Others would require those groups to make a deposit with the Secretary of State, the amount of which would increase as the number of pages in the petition increased.

Follow Rachel on Twitter: @rlippmann

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org

Tags: 
Minimum Wage
Clean Missouri
Missouri General Assembly
Top Stories

Related Content

Missouri Lawmakers Seek To Shield The Emails That Voters Said Should Be Public

By Samuel King Mar 18, 2019

Any member of the public can go to the debates in Missouri House or Senate. And in November, voters said the discussions about legislation and strategy that lawmakers have in emails and other documents should be public knowledge, too.

But some legislators are looking to once again shield those records from public view, a move that opponents say is a step backward for government openness and transparency.

Clean Missouri proposition puts redistricting front and center, limits lobbyist influence

By Oct 23, 2018
Members of the Missouri House of Representatives throw their papers in the air to mark the end of the legislative session on Friday in Jefferson City.
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Out of all the items on the Nov. 6 ballot, Clean Missouri is creating some of the most unusual partners in recent Missouri political history.

Proponents of the measure, on the ballot as Amendment 1, include left-of-center activists who helped write and fund the initiative, as well as some current and former GOP officials. Clean Missouri backers believe that the amendment will make lawmakers more responsive to people instead of special interest groups or lobbyists.

Missouri House Committee Looks To Make It Tougher To Get Initiatives On The Ballot

By Mar 27, 2019
Union members and supporters gathered at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Hall this month to notarize and count petition signatures to block Missouri's new right-to-work law. (Aug. 8, 2017)
File photo I Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

An election cycle in Missouri that saw 371 petitions submitted to change the state’s laws or constitution is prompting a new discussion among lawmakers about ways to limit the process.

The House Committee on Elections and Elected Officials heard several hours of testimony on nine proposals Wednesday, though it did not vote on any of them. Measures making similar changes are awaiting first-round approval in the Senate.

Missouri legislature tampers with voter initiatives

By Matt Bird-Meyers Dec 3, 2010

This article first appeared in the St. Louis Beacon, Dec. 3, 2010 - It is a rare -- but not altogether unknown -- occurrence when the Missouri Legislature tries to undermine voter-approved initiatives. This could happen again when lawmakers reconvene in January and pick apart Proposition B, which places stricter regulations on dog breeders.

Missouri business owners still divided over minimum wage hike, which takes effect Jan. 1

By Dec 30, 2018
The Missouri state minimum wage will increase from $7.85 an hour to $8.60, after voters approved Proposition B in November.
Rici Hoffarth | St. Louis Public Radio

The new year means an increase to Missouri's minimum wage, but not all business owners are on board.

Starting Jan. 1, the minimum wage will increase from $7.85 an hour to $8.60. The raise comes after voters approved Proposition B in November, which calls for boosting the state’s minimum wage to $12 an hour by 2023. Although Prop B passed by a wide margin, business owners remain divided over whether the increase will ultimately benefit Missouri workers.