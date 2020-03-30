 Missouri Lawmakers Uncertain When They'll Return To State Capitol | St. Louis Public Radio

Missouri Lawmakers Uncertain When They'll Return To State Capitol

By 4 minutes ago
  • People mill in the hallway leading to the Missouri Senate chamber.
    In a normal session, lawmakers would be returning to the Capitol this week to get to work on the state budget, but the coronavirus has halted the Legislature.
    File photo | Jason Rosenbaum | St. Louis Public Radio

Legislators were originally scheduled to be back in Jefferson City this week after the legislative spring break, but the coronavirus has put a hold on their return. 

Before the House adjourned the week of March 16, it approved a supplemental budget that includes $40 million in federal and state funds to help fight COVID-19. 

After Rep. Joe Runions, D-Grandview, tested positive for the virus, Gov. Mike Parson shut down the state Capitol until April 6 to undergo a deep cleaning. He still says getting senators back to the statehouse to vote on the supplemental budget is a top priority. 

“It’s crucial we get that supplemental done. And that drop-dead date, I would say would be April 24, so we have to get it done before that,” Parson said at his daily press briefing on Friday. 

He said he is in communication with Senate leadership and they are going to try to get back to the Capitol in early April for a vote. 

Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, said he is working with University of Missouri and public health officials to get back for a vote as soon as possible. 

“We have no timeline for returning to the Capitol as of yet but are working as hard as we can to get a plan in place to get us back safely and quickly,” he said. 

Both the House and Senate say they are in a “wait-and-see mode.” Due to Runions testing positive, Missouri House Communications said “the vast majority of House staff won’t even be allowed back into the building until April 6 at the earliest.” 

Lawmakers are also working against a May 8 deadline to approve the state’s estimated $30 billion annual budget for the fiscal year that starts July 1. Although Parson did not lay out any budget cuts in any of his press briefings, he has said the budget will look much different than when he made his initial proposal in January. 

“There’s no doubt that the original budget we proposed is going to change drastically,” Parson said last week. “There will be major changes as we move forward, and none of the numbers we figured back before the first of the year is realistic.”

Parson has not said whether lawmakers will be considered “essential employees” and allowed back into the Capitol for a vote if state buildings are shut down beyond April 6, but he said he has faith in the Legislature to get the job done. 

“I do believe the Legislature, whether Democrat or Republican here in the state of Missouri, will answer that call and be up here at the state Capitol, or be wherever that might be, to make the votes,” Parson said. “They’ve got to find a way to be able to do it, and I believe they will.”

Follow Jaclyn on Twitter: @DriscollNPR

Send comments and questions about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

Tags: 
coronavirus
COVID-19
2020 Legislative Session
Mike Parson
Caleb Rowden
Top Stories
2020 Missouri Budget

Related Content

Live Updates: Coronavirus In The St. Louis Region

By St. Louis Public Radio staff 13 hours ago
There will be no Missouri education assessment tests for schoolchildren this year.
Nat Thomas | St. Louis Public Radio

5 p.m. Sunday, March 29

More than 1,000 people in Illinois tested positive for the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, an overall increase of about a third, state officials announced Sunday. It brings Illinois’ total number of cases to just over 4,500, according to the state health department. Deaths in the state increased by 18, to 65 total, including a St. Clair County woman in her 70s.

Monday: The Ethics Of Care During A Pandemic

By Mar 27, 2020
St. Louis on the Air logo
St. Louis on the Air

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Medical ethicists are trained to confront ethical questions in medicine, and the novel coronavirus raises quite a few.

Missouri Senate To Take Up Prescription Drug Monitoring With Increased Chance Of Passing

By Mar 5, 2020
Hydrocodone is a common opioid that is prescribed for pain relief
Jonathan Ahl | St. Louis Public Radio

The Missouri Senate is set to debate legislation next week that would create a statewide prescription drug monitoring program, and it appears to have a better chance of finally passing, leaders said. 

The program is designed to stop the misuse and abuse of opioids. Missouri is the only state in the country without such a program. The measure passed through a Senate committee last week after passing the House earlier in February. 

Senate Majority Floor Leader Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, said he hopes to see the bill pass this year. 

Missouri House Agrees To End Residency Requirement For Police Statewide

By Mar 10, 2020
More than double the number of black drivers than white drivers were stopped in St. Louis in 2018.
St. Louis Public Radio

The Missouri House has approved a measure that would end residency requirements for police officers throughout the state. 

State Rep. Ron Hicks, R-Dardenne Prairie, is sponsoring the legislation that would allow officers to live anywhere within a one-hour response time to their precinct. The proposal passed the House 105-41 Monday. On the House floor before the vote, Hicks held up a stack of printouts of emails his office received from law enforcement around the state in favor of the proposal. 